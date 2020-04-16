COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN2, “SEC Storied: The Book of Manning”
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 Orange Bowl, Georgia Tech-Miss. State
GOLF
2 p.m. and 10 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2018 RBC Heritage, final round
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2019 LOTTE Championship, final round
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MASN, 1997 ALDS, Game 2, Baltimore-Seattle
MEN’S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2004 Georgia Tech-Duke game
NFL
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2008 Super Bowl, N.Y. Giants-New England
7 p.m.: ESPN2, “Peyton’s Places” (two episodes)
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, “Draft Special: Diamonds in the Rough” (new)
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2010 AFC championship, N.Y. Jets-Indianapolis
9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, “Peyton’s Places” (three episodes)
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2002 AFC playoffs, Oakland-New England
OLYMPICS
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women’s swimming, Part I
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women’s swimming, Part II
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, men’s swimming, Part I
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, men’s swimming, Part II
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women’s soccer semifinal, U.S.-Canada
SOCCER
Noon: ESPN2, EA Sports FIFA 20: Stay and Play Cup virtual competition, first round (live)
WNBA
7 p.m.: ESPN, WNBA Draft, Rounds 1-3 (live)
9 p.m.: ESPN, 2019 WNBA Finals, Game 5, Connecticut-Washington
