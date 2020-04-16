COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: ESPN2, “SEC Storied: The Book of Manning”

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 Orange Bowl, Georgia Tech-Miss. State

GOLF

2 p.m. and 10 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2018 RBC Heritage, final round

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2019 LOTTE Championship, final round

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MASN, 1997 ALDS, Game 2, Baltimore-Seattle

MEN’S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2004 Georgia Tech-Duke game

NFL

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2008 Super Bowl, N.Y. Giants-New England

7 p.m.: ESPN2, “Peyton’s Places” (two episodes)

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, “Draft Special: Diamonds in the Rough” (new)

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2010 AFC championship, N.Y. Jets-Indianapolis

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, “Peyton’s Places” (three episodes)

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2002 AFC playoffs, Oakland-New England

OLYMPICS

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women’s swimming, Part I

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women’s swimming, Part II

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, men’s swimming, Part I

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, men’s swimming, Part II

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women’s soccer semifinal, U.S.-Canada

SOCCER

Noon: ESPN2, EA Sports FIFA 20: Stay and Play Cup virtual competition, first round (live)

WNBA

7 p.m.: ESPN, WNBA Draft, Rounds 1-3 (live)

9 p.m.: ESPN, 2019 WNBA Finals, Game 5, Connecticut-Washington

