AUTO RACING

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2004 Daytona 500

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, 2001 Pepsi 400

BOXING

10 p.m.: Showtime, May 2005 Diego Corrales-Jose Castillo fight and October 2005 rematch

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN2, “ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle”

10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, “30 for 30: Brian and the Boz”

GOLF

Noon: ESPN, 2013 Masters, final round

6 p.m.: ESPN, 2005 Masters, final round

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Celebrating the Masters,” Adam Scott’s press conference after 2013 win

11:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Celebrating the Masters,” Tiger Woods’ press conference after 2005 win

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: MASN, Cal Ripken’s final game

7 p.m.: MASN, NLCS Game 4, Washington-St. Louis

MEN’S BASKETBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title”

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-Virginia game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Notre Dame-Wake Forest game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 North Carolina-Syracuse game

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Washington-Houston game (debut)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Houston-Washington game

NFL

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2011 Super Bowl, Pittsburgh-Green Bay

8 p.m.: ESPN2, “30 for 30: You Don’t Know Bo”

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, “30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play”

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments