AUTO RACING
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2004 Daytona 500
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, 2001 Pepsi 400
BOXING
10 p.m.: Showtime, May 2005 Diego Corrales-Jose Castillo fight and October 2005 rematch
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2, “ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle”
10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, “30 for 30: Brian and the Boz”
GOLF
Noon: ESPN, 2013 Masters, final round
6 p.m.: ESPN, 2005 Masters, final round
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Celebrating the Masters,” Adam Scott’s press conference after 2013 win
11:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Celebrating the Masters,” Tiger Woods’ press conference after 2005 win
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: MASN, Cal Ripken’s final game
7 p.m.: MASN, NLCS Game 4, Washington-St. Louis
MEN’S BASKETBALL
9 a.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title”
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-Virginia game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Notre Dame-Wake Forest game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 North Carolina-Syracuse game
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Washington-Houston game (debut)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Houston-Washington game
NFL
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2011 Super Bowl, Pittsburgh-Green Bay
8 p.m.: ESPN2, “30 for 30: You Don’t Know Bo”
9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, “30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play”
