Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EASTERN MONTGOMERY, SOUTHERN CRAIG, AND WESTERN ROANOKE COUNTIES, INCLUDING THE CITY OF SALEM... UNTIL 645 PM EDT. AT 612 PM EDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER BRADSHAW, MOVING EAST AT 5 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SALEM... CHRISTIANSBURG... SHAWSVILLE... CATAWBA... AND BENT MOUNTAIN. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATION THE SALEM FAIRGROUNDS. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.