BEACH VOLLEYBALL

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, FIVB World Tour, at Gstaad, Switzerland (taped)

BOWLING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Summer League, quarterfinals, at Portland, Maine

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Summer League, quarterfinals, at Portland, Maine

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.: SEC Network, SEC media days, at Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Big 12 media days, at Arlington, Texas

4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, “College Football Live”

4:30 p.m.: SEC Network, “The Paul Finebaum Show,” at Birmingham, Ala.

DIVING

7:45 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, team event, at Gwangju, South Korea

11 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, women’s 3m synchronized springboard final, at Gwangju, South Korea (taped)

Noon: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, mixed 10m synchronized platform final, at Gwangju, South Korea (taped)

2:30 a.m. (Wednesday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, men’s 3m springboard semifinal, at Gwangju, South Korea

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia

7 p.m.: MASN, MASN2, Washington at Baltimore

POKER

9 p.m.: ESPN, World Series of Poker, Main Event, conclusion of action at final table, at Las Vegas

SOCCER

9 p.m.: ESPN2, International Champions Cup, Fiorentina vs. Chivas Guadalajara, at Bridgeview, Ill.

SWIMMING

9:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, team technical, at Gwangju, South Korea (same-day tape)

7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women’s open water 5 km, at Gwangju, South Korea

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Croatia Open, Swedish Open and Bucharest Open

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Hall of Fame Open, Croatia Open, Swedish Open and Bucharest Open

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Team Tennis, Orlando at Springfield

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Croatia Open, Swedish Open and Bucharest Open

WATER POLO

6 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women’s prelims, U.S. vs. Netherlands, at Gwangju, South Korea

8:50 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men’s prelims, U.S. vs. Croatia, at Gwangju, South Korea

10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men’s prelims, Hungary vs. Spain, at Gwangju, South Korea

