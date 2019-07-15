BEACH VOLLEYBALL
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, FIVB World Tour, at Gstaad, Switzerland (taped)
BOWLING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Summer League, quarterfinals, at Portland, Maine
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Summer League, quarterfinals, at Portland, Maine
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.: SEC Network, SEC media days, at Birmingham, Ala.
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Big 12 media days, at Arlington, Texas
4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, “College Football Live”
4:30 p.m.: SEC Network, “The Paul Finebaum Show,” at Birmingham, Ala.
DIVING
7:45 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, team event, at Gwangju, South Korea
11 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, women’s 3m synchronized springboard final, at Gwangju, South Korea (taped)
Noon: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, mixed 10m synchronized platform final, at Gwangju, South Korea (taped)
2:30 a.m. (Wednesday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, men’s 3m springboard semifinal, at Gwangju, South Korea
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia
7 p.m.: MASN, MASN2, Washington at Baltimore
POKER
9 p.m.: ESPN, World Series of Poker, Main Event, conclusion of action at final table, at Las Vegas
SOCCER
9 p.m.: ESPN2, International Champions Cup, Fiorentina vs. Chivas Guadalajara, at Bridgeview, Ill.
SWIMMING
9:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, team technical, at Gwangju, South Korea (same-day tape)
7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women’s open water 5 km, at Gwangju, South Korea
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Croatia Open, Swedish Open and Bucharest Open
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Hall of Fame Open, Croatia Open, Swedish Open and Bucharest Open
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Team Tennis, Orlando at Springfield
5 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Croatia Open, Swedish Open and Bucharest Open
WATER POLO
6 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women’s prelims, U.S. vs. Netherlands, at Gwangju, South Korea
8:50 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men’s prelims, U.S. vs. Croatia, at Gwangju, South Korea
10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men’s prelims, Hungary vs. Spain, at Gwangju, South Korea