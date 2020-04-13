AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: ESPN2, rerun of Saturday’s “The Race: All-Star Series” simulation with IndyCar and Formula One drivers

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Jan. 2017 CFP Championship, Clemson-Alabama

10 p.m.: ACC Network, Jan. 2019 CFP Championship, Clemson-Alabama

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2016 Ryder Cup, Day 2

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2016 Ryder Cup, Final Day

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 Western Intercollegiate, Second Round

9 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf’s Greatest Rounds,” Henrik Stenson in 2016 British Open

11:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, “The Cut” (new)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 World Series, Game 7

8 p.m.: ESPN, 1988 World Series, Game 1, Oakland-L.A. Dodgers

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Nationals parade

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.: ESPN2, “UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Brawls”

11 p.m.: ESPN2, “UFC Unleashed: Ferguson vs. Cowboy”

NFL

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, “Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft 4.0” (live; re-airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN2)

NHL

6 p.m: NBC Sports Network, 2019 First Round, Game 1, Columbus-Tampa Bay

OLYMPICS

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, men’s track, sprint events

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, gymnastics, individual event finals

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, Michael Phelps special

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, women’s track, sprint events

