AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, “Quest for the 1992 NASCAR championship”
Noon: Fox Sports 1, “The Day: Atlanta 1992”
Noon: ESPN2, “The Race: All-Star Series” virtual racing (live)
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Vet Tix Camping World 200, at Hampton, Ga. (live)
3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIA Formula E Race at Home Series (new)
4:30 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Xfinity Series, EchoPark 250, at Hampton, Ga. (live)
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar Racing, Genesys 300, qualifying, at Fort Worth, Texas (live)
8 p.m.: WSLS, IndyCar Racing, Genesys 300, at Fort Worth, Texas (live; prerace show at 7:30 p.m. on NBCSN)
BOWLING
7 p.m.: WFXR, PBA Strike Derby, at Jupiter, Fla. (live)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 Miami-FSU game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 Pitt-WVU game
CORNHOLE
Noon: ESPN, ACL Pro Invitational Qualifier, doubles championship, at South Bend, Ind. (live)
2 p.m.: ESPN, ACL Pro Invitational Qualifier, singles championship, at South Bend, Ind. (live)
GOLF
11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2007 U.S. Women’s Open, final round
2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, “Course Record with Michael Breed”
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2018 The Memorial, final round
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2018 American Family Insurance Championship, final round
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2016 Olympics, women’s third round
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races
4 p.m.: WSLS, “Finally the One: American Pharoah’s Run to the Triple Crown”
5 p.m.: MASN, live races
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races, including Santa Anita Derby
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, LG at Kiwoom (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.: MASN, 2012 Boston-Baltimore game
3 p.m.: WSET, “Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story”
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1993 World Series, Game 6, Philadelphia-Toronto
8 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Washington-Colorado game
MISCELLANEOUS
1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, “60 Minutes Sports: Timeless Stories”
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2 p.m.: WSET, UFC preshow (live)
6 p.m.: ESPN, UFC 250 prelims, at Las Vegas (live)
10 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, UFC 250, at Las Vegas (live)
NBA
8 p.m.: WSET, “The Last Dance,” Episodes 4-6
NFL
4 p.m.: WSET, “Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age”
NHL
11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, four 2018 Washington-Tampa Bay playoff games
RODEO
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)
RUGBY
2 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Newcastle at Canberra (live)
SOCCER
9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Bayer Leverkusen (live)
9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Paderborn at Leipzig (live)
12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Borussia Dortmund (live)
9:55 p.m.: ESPN2, Liga FPD de Costa Rica, Municipal Grecia at Deportivo Saprissa (live)
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Valencia Tennis Challenge (live)
1 p.m.: WSLS, 2006 French Open men’s final
