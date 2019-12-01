AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “NASCAR Race Hub,” Fans’ Choice Awards

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, announcement of winners of the ACC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy (most outstanding blocker), Jim Tatum Award (top senior student-athlete) and Brian Piccolo Award (most courageous player) will be made at this point in “Packer and Durham” show

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia’s win over Virginia Tech last weekend

7 p.m.: ACC Network, “ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech” (rerun)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Miami at Illinois

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Clemson at Minnesota

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

NBA

7 p.m.: NBA TV, Utah at Philadelphia

10 p.m.: NBA TV, Chicago at Sacramento

NFL

8 p.m.: ESPN, Minnesota at Seattle

NHL

8:30 p.m.: NHL Network, St. Louis at Chicago

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Mainz

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

10 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), North Carolina Central at Cal State Bakersfield

