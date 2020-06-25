AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, West Coast at Port Adelaide (live)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Carlton at Essendon (live)

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, ARCA Series, General Tire AnywhereIsPossible 200, at Long Pond, Pa. (live)

GOLF

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Second Round, at Cromwell, Conn. (live)

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, Second Round, at Farmington, Utah (live)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

5 p.m.: MASN, live races

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, NC at Doosan (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MASN, 1970 World Series, Game 5

MEN’S LACROSSE

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 High Point-UVa game

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.: ESPN, UFC preview (live)

NBA

6 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Draft Lottery (live)

8:30 p.m.: “NHL Live” special

RODEO

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)

RUGBY

3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Super Rugby, Dunedin at Auckland (live)

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Gold Coast at Brisbane (live)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Canberra at Parramatta (live)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Battle of the Brits (live)

4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Credit One Bank Invitational (live)

WRESTLING

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 UNC-Virginia Tech match

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 UVa-Pitt match

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-N.C. State match

