AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, West Coast at Port Adelaide (live)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Carlton at Essendon (live)
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, ARCA Series, General Tire AnywhereIsPossible 200, at Long Pond, Pa. (live)
GOLF
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Second Round, at Cromwell, Conn. (live)
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, Second Round, at Farmington, Utah (live)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
5 p.m.: MASN, live races
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, NC at Doosan (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MASN, 1970 World Series, Game 5
MEN’S LACROSSE
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 High Point-UVa game
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.: ESPN, UFC preview (live)
NBA
6 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL Draft Lottery (live)
8:30 p.m.: “NHL Live” special
RODEO
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Super Rugby, Dunedin at Auckland (live)
3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Gold Coast at Brisbane (live)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Canberra at Parramatta (live)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Battle of the Brits (live)
4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Credit One Bank Invitational (live)
WRESTLING
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 UNC-Virginia Tech match
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 UVa-Pitt match
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-N.C. State match
