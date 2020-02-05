COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Michigan

9:30 p.m.: CBSSN, St. Cloud State at Colorado College

DRAG RACING

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Winternationals, qualifying, at Pomona, Calif.

FIGURE SKATING

7:30 p.m.: NBCSN, Four Continents Championships, Free Dance, at Seoul (same-day tape)

11 p.m.: NBCSN, Four Continents Championships, Men’s Short Program, at Seoul (same-day tape)

FISHING

7:30 and 11:30 a.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River

FREESTYLE SKIING

9:30 p.m.: NBCSN, World Cup, Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International, Aerials, at Deer Mountain, Utah

GOLF

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round

9:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, European/LPGA Tours, ISPS Handa Vic Open, Third Round, at Victoria, Australia

H.S. BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.: Stadium, Elsworth (Tenn.) at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: ESPNU, Harvard at Yale

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Davidson at VCU

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Niagara at Manhattan

7 p.m.: CBSSN, Kent State at Northern Illinois

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Maryland at Illinois

9 p.m.: ESPN2, South Alabama at Troy

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Central Michigan at Buffalo

9 p.m.: ACC Network, “Bald Men On Campus”

MEN’S LACROSSE

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Colgate at Syracuse

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Dallas at Washington

8 p.m.: ESPN, Toronto at Indiana

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Portland at Utah

NHL

8:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Minnesota at Dallas

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Augsburg at Eintracht Frankfurt

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Women, CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying, semifinal, U.S. vs. Mexico, at Los Angeles

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Toluca at Tijuana

4 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Women, CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying, semifinal, Canada vs. Costa Rica, at Los Angeles (delayed tape)

SOFTBALL

Noon: Pac-12 Network, Northwestern vs. Utah, at Tempe, Ariz.

2:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Kansas vs. Arizona, at Tempe, Ariz.

5:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Portland State vs. Arizona State, at Tempe, Ariz.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Open Sud de France, Cordoba Open, Taha Open Maharashtra, Fed Cup qualifying and USTA Pro Circuit tournaments

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Exhibition, Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal, at Cape Town, South Africa

5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Cordoba Open, Fed Cup qualifying and USTA Pro Circuit tournaments

5 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, Open Sud de France and Taha Open Maharashtra

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Brown at Dartmouth

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Marquette at Seton Hall

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Oregon

11 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Stanford

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at Auburn

WRESTLING

7 p.m.: ACCN, UVa at Pitt

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Wisconsin

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments