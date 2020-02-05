COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Michigan
9:30 p.m.: CBSSN, St. Cloud State at Colorado College
DRAG RACING
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Winternationals, qualifying, at Pomona, Calif.
FIGURE SKATING
7:30 p.m.: NBCSN, Four Continents Championships, Free Dance, at Seoul (same-day tape)
11 p.m.: NBCSN, Four Continents Championships, Men’s Short Program, at Seoul (same-day tape)
FISHING
7:30 and 11:30 a.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River
FREESTYLE SKIING
9:30 p.m.: NBCSN, World Cup, Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International, Aerials, at Deer Mountain, Utah
GOLF
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round
9:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, European/LPGA Tours, ISPS Handa Vic Open, Third Round, at Victoria, Australia
H.S. BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.: Stadium, Elsworth (Tenn.) at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: ESPNU, Harvard at Yale
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Davidson at VCU
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Niagara at Manhattan
7 p.m.: CBSSN, Kent State at Northern Illinois
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Maryland at Illinois
9 p.m.: ESPN2, South Alabama at Troy
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Central Michigan at Buffalo
9 p.m.: ACC Network, “Bald Men On Campus”
MEN’S LACROSSE
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Colgate at Syracuse
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Dallas at Washington
8 p.m.: ESPN, Toronto at Indiana
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Portland at Utah
NHL
8:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Minnesota at Dallas
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Augsburg at Eintracht Frankfurt
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Women, CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying, semifinal, U.S. vs. Mexico, at Los Angeles
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Toluca at Tijuana
4 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Women, CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying, semifinal, Canada vs. Costa Rica, at Los Angeles (delayed tape)
SOFTBALL
Noon: Pac-12 Network, Northwestern vs. Utah, at Tempe, Ariz.
2:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Kansas vs. Arizona, at Tempe, Ariz.
5:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Portland State vs. Arizona State, at Tempe, Ariz.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Open Sud de France, Cordoba Open, Taha Open Maharashtra, Fed Cup qualifying and USTA Pro Circuit tournaments
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Exhibition, Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal, at Cape Town, South Africa
5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Cordoba Open, Fed Cup qualifying and USTA Pro Circuit tournaments
5 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, Open Sud de France and Taha Open Maharashtra
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Brown at Dartmouth
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Marquette at Seton Hall
9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Oregon
11 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Stanford
WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at Auburn
WRESTLING
7 p.m.: ACCN, UVa at Pitt
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Wisconsin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.