Men’s Basketball

Wednesday

Lynchburg at Roanoke

7 p.m. at Cregger Center

Records: Lynchburg 12-6, 7-2 ODAC; Roanoke 11-7, 5-4.

Notes: The Hornets are tied with Virginia Wesleyan for second place in the ODAC, two games behind first-place Randolph-Macon. Roanoke is tied for sixth. … Lynchburg had won five straight games before falling to Washington and Lee last weekend. … Roanoke has followed up a seven-game winning streak with a three-game losing streak. … Roanoke has beaten Lynchburg four straight times. … Tharon Suggs averages 16.8 points for the Hornets, while teammate T.C. Thacker averages 14.9 points and 10.1 rebounds. … Caleb Jordan averages 11.0 points for the Maroons.

— Mark Berman