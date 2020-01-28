Roanoke College logo

Men’s Basketball

Wednesday

Lynchburg at Roanoke

7 p.m. at Cregger Center

Records: Lynchburg 12-6, 7-2 ODAC; Roanoke 11-7, 5-4.

Notes: The Hornets are tied with Virginia Wesleyan for second place in the ODAC, two games behind first-place Randolph-Macon. Roanoke is tied for sixth. … Lynchburg had won five straight games before falling to Washington and Lee last weekend. … Roanoke has followed up a seven-game winning streak with a three-game losing streak. … Roanoke has beaten Lynchburg four straight times. … Tharon Suggs averages 16.8 points for the Hornets, while teammate T.C. Thacker averages 14.9 points and 10.1 rebounds. … Caleb Jordan averages 11.0 points for the Maroons.

— Mark Berman

 Courtesy Roanoke College

Men's Basketball

Wednesday

Lynchburg at Roanoke

7 p.m. at Cregger Center

Records: Lynchburg 12-6, 7-2 ODAC; Roanoke 11-7, 5-4.

Notes: The Hornets are tied with Virginia Wesleyan for second place in the ODAC, two games behind first-place Randolph-Macon. Roanoke is tied for sixth. … Lynchburg had won five straight games before falling to Washington and Lee last weekend. … Roanoke has followed up a seven-game winning streak with a three-game losing streak. … Roanoke has beaten Lynchburg four straight times. … Tharon Suggs averages 16.8 points for the Hornets, while teammate T.C. Thacker averages 14.9 points and 10.1 rebounds. … Caleb Jordan averages 11.0 points for the Maroons.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments