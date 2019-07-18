RICHMOND — Speaker of the House Kirk Cox announced Thursday that keeping college tuition flat again next year will be among his top priorities in the state budget. The plan would freeze tuition in consecutive years for the first time in nearly two decades. Cox also said he wants to increase teacher pay in the state.
“It’s got to be more than just one year,” said Cox, R-Colonial Heights.
He made the commitment Thursday at ChamberRVA’s first Education Summit at the Marriott in downtown Richmond.
The state budget that took effect July 1 set aside $57.5 million to freeze tuition, enough to cover each school’s projected increase. Freezing tuition wasn’t mandatory for colleges, but all chose to do it.
The freeze targeted in-state students, but six schools — George Mason University, Christopher Newport University, Norfolk State University, Radford University, Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Military Institute — chose to freeze the rate for out-of-state students as well.
Tuition at every four-year public college in Virginia has increased at least 50 % since the 2008-09 school year. Students and their families pay 55 % of the cost, on average, at Virginia’s four-year schools, while the state pays 45%.
“A one-year breather from tuition increases starting this fall is a positive step. But the amount households in Virginia spend on college is still way out of whack, so it’s a good idea to continue tuition freezes in future years,” said James Toscano, the president of Partners for College Affordability and Public Trust, a Washington, D.C.-based higher education advocacy organization. “While it’s certainly encouraging to hear that Speaker Cox supports funding a second tuition freeze next year, which consumers will undoubtedly welcome, we look forward to working with lawmakers next session to address root causes of rising college costs.”
On average, tuition has increased 79 % at state schools over the past 10 years, a cost driven by fewer state dollars and new facilities that impress prospective students, among other things.
The last time the state froze tuition for in-state undergraduate students was in 2001-02. State lawmakers rolled back tuition by 20 % in 1999-2000 before freezing it in 2000-01 and 2001-02.
Teacher pay
Cox also said Thursday that he hopes to raise Virginia’s teacher pay to the national average within four years.
The average teacher in the U.S. made $60,477 in the 2017-18 school year, according to data from the National Education Association, up from $59,539 in 2016-17. Virginia’s average teacher pay in 2017-18 was $51,994, according to the country’s largest teacher’s union. The figure ranks Virginia No. 32 in the U.S.
“It has to be our priority,” Cox, a retired teacher, told the room full of superintendents, local school board members and business leaders in the region.
Keri Treadway, a Richmond teacher who helped lead a statewide teacher march on the Capitol in January, said she’d like to see the pay raises happen sooner than in four years. She added that addressing issues such as teacher retention and satisfaction goes beyond pay.
“We need a plan that fixes our crumbling infrastructure and lifts the support cap,” she said, referencing a funding cap the state imposed during the Great Recession on positions such as social workers, custodians and psychologists.
Matt Moran, Cox’s chief of staff, said four years is what’s “doable financially.” Specific details on the proposal were not presented.
The General Assembly this year approved a 5 % teacher raise — the largest single-year raise for teachers in about 15 years — that required localities to match state dollars.
Virginia Education Association President Jim Livingston said the state must “act swiftly and decisively” to address the gap between Virginia’s pay and the national average.
“The General Assembly several years ago set attaining the national average as a goal, but we have not gained ground,” he said in a statement. “Investments must be substantial and long-term.
“We look forward to seeing the details of Speaker Cox’s proposal, because we know that teachers are critical to student success, and to attract and retain the very best we must pay them a professional salary.”
Cox, like every other member of the General Assembly, is up for reelection this year. His district is one of six GOP-held districts that is more Democratic by at least 12 percentage points, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, based on a court-imposed map that is now in effect.