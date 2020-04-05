Universal Press Syndicate
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take care of personal matters. Turn a good idea into a prosperous venture. Don’t let an emotional situation hold you back. Embrace change instead of running in the opposite direction. Experience builds character and personal growth. 3 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get involved in groups that bring you closer to someone you want to pursue or a goal you want to achieve. Exploring what life has to offer will expand your knowledge as well as your relationships . 5 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put greater emphasis on you, personal gains, growth and physical fitness. Look inward for answers, and distance yourself from those trying to mold you into something you don’t want to be. 2 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A change will be useful for you. Participate in something that will get you fired up and excited about life. The people you encounter will have an impact on the way you feel. 4 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you don’t like something, stop complaining and start doing something to bring about change. A change to the way you handle money will have a positive impact on your life. 3 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotions will run high if you get into an in-depth discussion with someone close to you. Don’t let someone take advantage of you. 3 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do your best to be open about the way you feel and what you want to happen. A change must be well-thought-out and offer long-term benefits. 3 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Participate in something you believe in, and make a difference. The people you meet along the way will support and encourage you to pursue something that excites you. 4 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep an open mind, but don’t be gullible. Someone will use emotional tactics to persuade you to do something questionable. 2 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Positive change is heading your way. A chance to improve your financial situation looks promising.
3 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider the changes you have made before you start something new. Making a move for the wrong reason will set you back. Look over your options and put a reasonable plan in place. 3 stars
What the stars mean: 1 star: Don’t start anything new; 2: You can accomplish a lot; 3: You will reach your goals; 4: Time to start new projects; 5: Go for the gold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.