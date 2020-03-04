Thursday
TOPS Meeting
Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a national nonprofit weight loss support group.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg United Methodist Church Annex, 203 Roanoke St., Blacksburg
Cost: $32 dues
Contact: songbird0329@yahoo.com
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
Beginner and intermediate classes.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, 1837 Grandin Road, Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 632-2323
Friday
Yoga for the People
Bring a mat.
When: 7:30 a.m.
Where: Roanoke Main Library, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 588-8558
Sunday
Blacksburg Meditation Group
Weekly meditation.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 205 Washington St., Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: blacksburg.meditation@gmail.com
Monday
Yoga at the Taubman
Bring a yoga mat.
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave., Roanoke
Cost: $10 general; $7 members
Contact: 588-8558
Yoga for the People
See Friday’s listing.
When: 5:30 p.m.
TOPS Meeting
See Thursday’s listing.
When: 6:15 p.m.
Where: Frees Library, 300 Giles Ave., Dublin
Contact: 315-5472
Tuesday
Yoga for the People
See Friday’s listing.
Chair Yoga
Weekly class instructed by Irene Malachowsky of Easeful Living.
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Belmont Library, 1101 Morningside St., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 992-2212
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
See Thursday’s listing.
TOPS Meeting
See Thursday’s listing.
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Salem Senior Center, 110 Union St., Salem
Contact: 520-7944
Zumba Gold with Andrea
Dance moves and muscle work designed for all fitness levels.
When: 11:30 a.m.
Where: Williamson Road Library, 3837 Williamson Road N.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 853-2475
Wednesday
TOPS Meeting
See Thursday’s listing.
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Where: Belmont Christian Church, 1500 Peppers Ferry Road, Christiansburg
Contact: 230-4078
