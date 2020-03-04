Thursday

TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a national nonprofit weight loss support group.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg United Methodist Church Annex, 203 Roanoke St., Blacksburg

Cost: $32 dues

Contact: songbird0329@yahoo.com

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

Beginner and intermediate classes.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, 1837 Grandin Road, Roanoke

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: 632-2323

Friday

Yoga for the People

Bring a mat.

When: 7:30 a.m.

Where: Roanoke Main Library, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 588-8558

Sunday

Blacksburg Meditation Group

Weekly meditation.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 205 Washington St., Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: blacksburg.meditation@gmail.com

Monday

Yoga at the Taubman

Bring a yoga mat.

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $10 general; $7 members

Contact: 588-8558

Yoga for the People

See Friday’s listing.

When: 5:30 p.m.

TOPS Meeting

See Thursday’s listing.

When: 6:15 p.m.

Where: Frees Library, 300 Giles Ave., Dublin

Contact: 315-5472

Tuesday

Yoga for the People

See Friday’s listing.

Chair Yoga

Weekly class instructed by Irene Malachowsky of Easeful Living.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Belmont Library, 1101 Morningside St., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 992-2212

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

See Thursday’s listing.

TOPS Meeting

See Thursday’s listing.

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Salem Senior Center, 110 Union St., Salem

Contact: 520-7944

Zumba Gold with Andrea

Dance moves and muscle work designed for all fitness levels.

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Williamson Road Library, 3837 Williamson Road N.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 853-2475

Wednesday

TOPS Meeting

See Thursday’s listing.

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Where: Belmont Christian Church, 1500 Peppers Ferry Road, Christiansburg

Contact: 230-4078

