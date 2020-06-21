Q: I struggle with jealousy and I am feeling guilty about it. If I could understand it I might be able to overcome it. What do I need to do?
A: Discontent with our position and possessions often indicates a self-centered attitude that leads to intolerant, resentful, and even malicious feelings toward a real or imagined rival. Envy, jealousy and covetousness are interrelated.
Recognizing it and admitting it takes courage and truth. Being convicted is the first step toward resolve. It pleases Jesus when we acknowledge our sin before him. The Bible says, “Repent… that your sins may be blotted out, so that times of refreshing may come” (Acts 3:19).
There is nothing more healing than to take our minds off of ourselves and put them on others. “In lowliness of mind let each esteem others better than himself” (Philippians 2:3).
