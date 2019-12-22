Why does it matter whether people believe in evolution over Biblical creation?
The entire educational system is rampant with evolution. Universities that were founded upon scripture now teach atheistic or theistic evolution, producing skeptics, agnostics or atheists with little or no regard for God. Biblical creation is the only answer that has stood the test of time because it is founded on the absolute truth of God’s Word that never changes.
This is in contrast to Darwin’s book “On the Origin of Species,” where more than 800 times he uses expressions such as “we infer” and “we may well suppose.”
Guided by these flimsy phrases, we are expected to reach the conclusion that man climbed from beasthood, from a single cell, without intervention from God.
Instead of progress in man, there is degeneracy of body, mind and spirit. Higher education teaches the lie that evolution is accomplishing progress and that a new day is about to dawn. A new day will dawn, indeed, when Creator God will send His Son the Lord Jesus Christ back to earth to make all things new.
Prepare your heart and soul by surrendering your life to Him today.
