Q: I own a large corporation and work hard to conduct business in an honorable way. But one of the hardest jobs I’ve ever tried to do is be a good parent. How can my home be as successful as my company?
A: Being a parent is hard, especially in today’s world. Sometimes we overlook the basics. Many people put more of an emphasis on their jobs than they do their families. Spouses and children know when they are relegated to second tier. While the Bible speaks of our work and our labor, it is also instructional on marriage and children. These are gifts from God that should not be minimized. Parents need to show their families love — more than their work. They need affection. Parents show the depth of their love by teaching children right and wrong. This is hard to do if we don’t spend time with them.
We need to exhibit love for the Lord and teach our children to pray about everything. When they see that Christ is the center of our lives, they sit up and take notice.
Our greatest work is to honor the Lord in all that we do. This is the testimony that we should live, and the legacy we should leave; that our faith in God stands firm in all the seasons of life.
