Thursday
Child Nutrition Workshop
Learn tips and tricks for feeding your family healthy and tasty meals. Kids welcome. Participants will receive a free meal and a book to keep.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Main Library, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 853-2955
Friday
Make Microwave Cakes
Make and decorate your own microwaved cake. All ages welcome.
When: 4 to 5 p.m.
Where: Christiansburg Library, 125 Sheltman St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 382-6965
Sunday
Prime Time Wine Series
“Mini wine festival” offers intimate tastings led by the wine maker or owners.
When: Noon to 5 p.m.
Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg
Cost: $15
Contact: 961-0505
