Thursday

Child Nutrition Workshop

Learn tips and tricks for feeding your family healthy and tasty meals. Kids welcome. Participants will receive a free meal and a book to keep.

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Main Library, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 853-2955

Friday

Make Microwave Cakes

Make and decorate your own microwaved cake. All ages welcome.

When: 4 to 5 p.m.

Where: Christiansburg Library, 125 Sheltman St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 382-6965

Sunday

Prime Time Wine Series

“Mini wine festival” offers intimate tastings led by the wine maker or owners.

When: Noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg

Cost: $15

Contact: 961-0505

