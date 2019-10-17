Thursday
American National Bank Shred Day
Shred your sensitive documents.
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: American National Bank & Trust Company, 852 W. Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 283-4710
“Pretty in Pink” Yoga Class
Bring your own mat to the “Pretty in Pink” fundraiser to benefit breast cancer research.
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 250 Main St., Blacksburg
Cost: Donations
Contact: 961-1030
Happy Trails Virginia Style
The Western/nostalgia/family convention will feature stars and film screenings. Actors and actresses scheduled to attend include Don Collier (“High Chaparral”), Spice Williams-Crosby (“Duke,” “Talk to the Animals”), Darby Hinton (“Daniel Boone”), Ron Masak (“Murder, She Wrote”), BarBara Luna (“The Big Valley,” “Star Trek”), Christopher Mitchum (“Big Jake,” “Rio Lobo”) and more. Proceeds from the event go toward cancer research.
When: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive N.W., Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary
Contact: 819-2032
Alzheimer’s Support Group
Shirley Huffman leads the meeting of people affected by Alzheimer’s disease.
When: Noon
Where: Commonwealth Senior Living, 7486 Lee Highway, Radford
Cost: Free
Contact: 639-2411
Christiansburg Farmers’ Market
Community market.
When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Hickok St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 382-6128
Catawba Valley Farmers Market
Local produce and goods.
When: 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Catawba Community Center, 4965 Catawba Creek Road, Catawba
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 864-5913
TOPS Meeting
Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a national nonprofit weight loss support group.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg United Methodist Church Annex, 203 Roanoke St., Blacksburg
Cost: $32 dues
Contact: songbird0329@yahoo.com
NRV Recovery Dharma
Support group meeting includes meditation, readings and discussion.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1301 Gladewood Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: nrvrecoverydharma@gmail.com
“Table-On-Farm” discussion
Jason Pall, Sally Walker and Ashton Carter talk about their inspiration for the restaurant Tabula Rasa, Glade Road Growing and Rising Silo Brewery.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Rising Silo Brewery, 2351 Glade Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 552-1208
Friday
Yoga for the People
Bring your own yoga mat.
When: 7:30 a.m.
Where: Roanoke Main Library, 706 S. Jefferson St, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 588-8558
17th Annual BRAAC Golf Classic
Annual golf classic benefiting Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center has raised an average of $35,000 annually. Register a foursome.
When: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Hunting Hills Country Club, 5220 Hunting Hills Dr., Roanoke
Cost: $550
Contact: 366-7399
Community Meal
Secular meal served to the public.
When: 12:05 p.m.
Where: The Well, 670 Tom’s Creek Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 951-1000
“Disney & Dessert”
Giles High School’s Choral Department serves homemade desserts and performs many Disney favorites. Children are invited to dress as their favorite Disney characters.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Giles High School, 1825 Wenonah Ave., Pearisburg
Cost: $10 general public; $5 any Giles County public schools students, families, faculty, staff
Contact: 540-235-2765
Saturday
Peters Creek Church of the Brethren Fall Bazaar
Features local artisans, crafters and vendors. Peters Creek Café will serve breakfast and hot dogs with homemade chili for lunch.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Peters Creek Church of the Brethren, 5333 Cove Road, N.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 540-562-4346
Miss Roanoke Valley 2020 Competition
Miss Roanoke Valley 2020 will be crowned.
When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Dumas Center, 108 1st St N.W., Roanoke
Cost: $20
Contact: carolineweinroth@gmail.com
Wade’s Mill 24th Annual Apple Butter Festival
Apple-butter making, crafts, food, music, vintage apples at 18-century Wade’s Mill, Virginia’s oldest, continuously operating commercial grist mill.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Wade’s Mill, 55 Kennedy Wades Mill Loop, Raphine
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 540-348-1400
Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival
Pumpkins, gourds, a corn maze and other autumn attractions on hand. Activities include a kids’ zip line, hatchet throwing, horseback trail rides, music and more. Beer and wine are available for purchase.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Sinkland Farms, 3020 Riner Road, Christiansburg
Cost: $10 adults, children under 2 are free
Contact: 382-4647
Floyd Farmers Market
Local produce and goods.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Floyd Community Pavilion, 203 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 540-835-4732
Happy Trails Virginia Style
See Thursday’s listing.
Community Table
Volunteers fix hot meals for the community.
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Unity Christian Church, 400 Tyler Ave., Radford
Cost: Free
Contact: 639-3696
Sunday
Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival
See Saturday’s listing.
When: Noon to 5 p.m.
Blacksburg Meditation Group
Silent meditation, with time for sitting and walking.
When: 7:30 to p.m.
Where: 205 Washington St. S.W., Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: blacksburg.meditation@gmail.com
Harvest HOPE Festival
Live music, food trucks, raffles and other entertainment are featured in a festival that supports people seeking treatment and recovery from addiction.
When: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Locust Grove United Methodist Church, 3415 Locust Grove Lane, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 339-9010
Happy Trails Virginia Style
See Thursday’s listing.
When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Monday
Coffee & Conversation
Join a bereavement counselor for a cup of coffee and a pastry made by Good Sam volunteers.
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Good Samaritan Hospice Office, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 776-0198
AARP Safe Driving Class
The class teaches defensive driving geared to seniors, taught by AARP certified driving instructor Gene Cielinski.
When: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Radford Recreation Center, 200 George St., Radford
Cost: $15 members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: 731-5517
TOPS Meeting
See Thursday’s listing.
When: 6:15 p.m.
Where: Frees Library, 300 Giles Ave., Dublin
Cost: Free
Contact: 315-5472
Yoga
Wendi Wagner of Uttara Yoga Studio teaches weekly yoga classes.
When: 10 a.m.
Where: St John’s Episcopal Church, 1 Mountain Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $8
Contact: 343-9341
Yoga at the Taubman
Bring your own yoga mat.
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $7 members; $10 non-members
Contact: 588-8558
Yoga for the People
See Friday’s listing.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Support Group for Persons With Mental Illness
NAMI NRV offers support for anyone living with mental illness.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1301 Gladewood Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 585-1627
Tuesday
Tuesday Morning Drop-in Grief Support
Stories and photos of loved ones welcomed.
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Good Samaritan Hospice Office, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 776-0198
AARP Safe Driving Class
See Monday’s listing.
Yoga for the People
See Friday’s listing.
Grief Walk and Talk
Slow-paced walking group for those who have lost loved ones.
When: Noon
Where: Rosa L. Peters Park, 300 Depot St. N.E., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 381-3171
Veterans Social
All branches of the military are welcome to this monthly social.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Macado’s, 510 E. Main St., Radford
Cost: Free admission
Contact: vtveggeberg@gmail.com
The Cross Connection
Substance-abuse support group.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-392-6166
Christiansburg Lions Club
Guests welcome.
When: 6:30 p.m. to
Where: Amelia’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, 1130 Cambria St. N.E., Christiansburg
Cost: Membership dues
Contact: 382-3798
VFW Bingo
Proceeds support veterans programs and local community organizations.
When: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: VFW Post 5311, 490 High St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 382-3867
The Comedy Lab
Aspiring humorists can work on their acts in front of an audience.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Shishka, 122 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 400-0712
Wednesday
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program
Bible-based recovery program.
When: 5:35 p.m.
Where: Raleigh Court United Methodist Church, 1706 Grandin Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 537-1004
TOPS Meeting
See Thursday’s listing.
When: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Where: Belmont Christian Church, 1500 Peppers Ferry Road, Christiansburg
Cost: $32 yearly dues
Contact: 230-4078
Blacksburg Farmers Market
Local produce and goods.
When: Noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Farmers Market, 100 Draper Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free admission
Contact: bbfarmersmarket@gmail.com
