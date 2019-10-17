Thursday

American National Bank Shred Day

Shred your sensitive documents.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: American National Bank & Trust Company, 852 W. Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 283-4710

“Pretty in Pink” Yoga Class

Bring your own mat to the “Pretty in Pink” fundraiser to benefit breast cancer research.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 250 Main St., Blacksburg

Cost: Donations

Contact: 961-1030

Happy Trails Virginia Style

The Western/nostalgia/family convention will feature stars and film screenings. Actors and actresses scheduled to attend include Don Collier (“High Chaparral”), Spice Williams-Crosby (“Duke,” “Talk to the Animals”), Darby Hinton (“Daniel Boone”), Ron Masak (“Murder, She Wrote”), BarBara Luna (“The Big Valley,” “Star Trek”), Christopher Mitchum (“Big Jake,” “Rio Lobo”) and more. Proceeds from the event go toward cancer research.

When: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive N.W., Roanoke

Cost: Prices vary

Contact: 819-2032

Alzheimer’s Support Group

Shirley Huffman leads the meeting of people affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

When: Noon

Where: Commonwealth Senior Living, 7486 Lee Highway, Radford

Cost: Free

Contact: 639-2411

Christiansburg Farmers’ Market

Community market.

When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Hickok St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 382-6128

Catawba Valley Farmers Market

Local produce and goods.

When: 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Catawba Community Center, 4965 Catawba Creek Road, Catawba

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 864-5913

TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a national nonprofit weight loss support group.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg United Methodist Church Annex, 203 Roanoke St., Blacksburg

Cost: $32 dues

Contact: songbird0329@yahoo.com

NRV Recovery Dharma

Support group meeting includes meditation, readings and discussion.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1301 Gladewood Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: nrvrecoverydharma@gmail.com

“Table-On-Farm” discussion

Jason Pall, Sally Walker and Ashton Carter talk about their inspiration for the restaurant Tabula Rasa, Glade Road Growing and Rising Silo Brewery.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Rising Silo Brewery, 2351 Glade Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 552-1208

Friday

Yoga for the People

Bring your own yoga mat.

When: 7:30 a.m.

Where: Roanoke Main Library, 706 S. Jefferson St, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 588-8558

17th Annual BRAAC Golf Classic

Annual golf classic benefiting Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center has raised an average of $35,000 annually. Register a foursome.

When: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Hunting Hills Country Club, 5220 Hunting Hills Dr., Roanoke

Cost: $550

Contact: 366-7399

Community Meal

Secular meal served to the public.

When: 12:05 p.m.

Where: The Well, 670 Tom’s Creek Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 951-1000

“Disney & Dessert”

Giles High School’s Choral Department serves homemade desserts and performs many Disney favorites. Children are invited to dress as their favorite Disney characters.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Giles High School, 1825 Wenonah Ave., Pearisburg

Cost: $10 general public; $5 any Giles County public schools students, families, faculty, staff

Contact: 540-235-2765

Saturday

Peters Creek Church of the Brethren Fall Bazaar

Features local artisans, crafters and vendors. Peters Creek Café will serve breakfast and hot dogs with homemade chili for lunch.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Peters Creek Church of the Brethren, 5333 Cove Road, N.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 540-562-4346

Miss Roanoke Valley 2020 Competition

Miss Roanoke Valley 2020 will be crowned.

When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Dumas Center, 108 1st St N.W., Roanoke

Cost: $20

Contact: carolineweinroth@gmail.com

Wade’s Mill 24th Annual Apple Butter Festival

Apple-butter making, crafts, food, music, vintage apples at 18-century Wade’s Mill, Virginia’s oldest, continuously operating commercial grist mill.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Wade’s Mill, 55 Kennedy Wades Mill Loop, Raphine

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 540-348-1400

Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival

Pumpkins, gourds, a corn maze and other autumn attractions on hand. Activities include a kids’ zip line, hatchet throwing, horseback trail rides, music and more. Beer and wine are available for purchase.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Sinkland Farms, 3020 Riner Road, Christiansburg

Cost: $10 adults, children under 2 are free

Contact: 382-4647

Floyd Farmers Market

Local produce and goods.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Floyd Community Pavilion, 203 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 540-835-4732

Happy Trails Virginia Style

See Thursday’s listing.

Community Table

Volunteers fix hot meals for the community.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Unity Christian Church, 400 Tyler Ave., Radford

Cost: Free

Contact: 639-3696

Sunday

Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival

See Saturday’s listing.

When: Noon to 5 p.m.

Blacksburg Meditation Group

Silent meditation, with time for sitting and walking.

When: 7:30 to p.m.

Where: 205 Washington St. S.W., Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: blacksburg.meditation@gmail.com

Harvest HOPE Festival

Live music, food trucks, raffles and other entertainment are featured in a festival that supports people seeking treatment and recovery from addiction.

When: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Locust Grove United Methodist Church, 3415 Locust Grove Lane, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 339-9010

Happy Trails Virginia Style

See Thursday’s listing.

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday

Coffee & Conversation

Join a bereavement counselor for a cup of coffee and a pastry made by Good Sam volunteers.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Good Samaritan Hospice Office, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 776-0198

AARP Safe Driving Class

The class teaches defensive driving geared to seniors, taught by AARP certified driving instructor Gene Cielinski.

When: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Radford Recreation Center, 200 George St., Radford

Cost: $15 members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: 731-5517

TOPS Meeting

See Thursday’s listing.

When: 6:15 p.m.

Where: Frees Library, 300 Giles Ave., Dublin

Cost: Free

Contact: 315-5472

Yoga

Wendi Wagner of Uttara Yoga Studio teaches weekly yoga classes.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: St John’s Episcopal Church, 1 Mountain Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: $8

Contact: 343-9341

Yoga at the Taubman

Bring your own yoga mat.

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $7 members; $10 non-members

Contact: 588-8558

Yoga for the People

See Friday’s listing.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Support Group for Persons With Mental Illness

NAMI NRV offers support for anyone living with mental illness.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1301 Gladewood Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 585-1627

Tuesday

Tuesday Morning Drop-in Grief Support

Stories and photos of loved ones welcomed.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Good Samaritan Hospice Office, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 776-0198

AARP Safe Driving Class

See Monday’s listing.

Yoga for the People

See Friday’s listing.

Grief Walk and Talk

Slow-paced walking group for those who have lost loved ones.

When: Noon

Where: Rosa L. Peters Park, 300 Depot St. N.E., Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 381-3171

Veterans Social

All branches of the military are welcome to this monthly social.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Macado’s, 510 E. Main St., Radford

Cost: Free admission

Contact: vtveggeberg@gmail.com

The Cross Connection

Substance-abuse support group.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-392-6166

Christiansburg Lions Club

Guests welcome.

When: 6:30 p.m. to

Where: Amelia’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, 1130 Cambria St. N.E., Christiansburg

Cost: Membership dues

Contact: 382-3798

VFW Bingo

Proceeds support veterans programs and local community organizations.

When: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: VFW Post 5311, 490 High St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 382-3867

The Comedy Lab

Aspiring humorists can work on their acts in front of an audience.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Shishka, 122 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 400-0712

Wednesday

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program

Bible-based recovery program.

When: 5:35 p.m.

Where: Raleigh Court United Methodist Church, 1706 Grandin Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 537-1004

TOPS Meeting

See Thursday’s listing.

When: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Where: Belmont Christian Church, 1500 Peppers Ferry Road, Christiansburg

Cost: $32 yearly dues

Contact: 230-4078

Blacksburg Farmers Market

Local produce and goods.

When: Noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg Farmers Market, 100 Draper Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free admission

Contact: bbfarmersmarket@gmail.com

