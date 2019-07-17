Less than half of public employees enrolled in Virginia’s hybrid retirement program are making voluntary contributions for their own retirement, a sharp drop from nearly 80% two years ago.
The decline in participation, documented by Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission staff, worries state policymakers, who might consider ways to boost voluntary contributions so state and local government employees, especially teachers, save enough for their retirement.
“It’s high on my list of things to look at for the next budget cycle,” said House Appropriations Chairman Chris Jones, R-Suffolk, who has previously proposed legislation to boost employee contributions to 401(k)-style savings plans as part of the hybrid model.
The hybrid plan took effect for teachers and non-hazardous duty state and local employees hired after Jan. 1, 2014, as part of a package of reforms adopted in 2012 to drive down the cost to the Virginia Retirement System by reducing traditional pension liabilities and shifting investment risk to employees.
The plan blends a traditional pension with a 401(k)-style savings plan, but almost all of the mandatory 5% employee retirement contribution goes to the pension plan. The law requires employees contribute 1% of their pay to their 401(k)-style plans, while giving them the option of voluntarily deducting up to 4% of tax-deferred income that the state would match up to 2.5%. The state also matches the 1% mandatory contribution.
Two years ago, 79% of state employees in the hybrid plan made voluntary contributions toward their retirement, but the number participating fell below 48% by the end of March, JLARC staff said on Monday. The decline came largely from workforce turnover, with fewer new employees opting to make additional contributions toward their retirement.
“What you’re seeing is fluctuation in population,” VRS spokeswoman Jeanne Chenault said. “You’re seeing employees come and go.”
The trend concerns policymakers because they encourage employees to save enough to replace 80 % of their sources of income at retirement, including Social Security payments. Voluntary contributions also are necessary for employees in the hybrid plan to have retirement income comparable to employees in traditional state pension plans. JLARC staff noted that employees who contribute the maximum could benefit even more than those invested only in pension plans.
Almost 103,000 employees, predominantly teachers, are members of the hybrid plan, or about 29 % of all active VRS members.
VRS has tried a number of ways to encourage employee participation, such as messages reminding them they haven’t increased their contribution and a paycheck calculator to let them know how much each percentage contribution would affect their take-home pay.
“The good news,” VRS Director Trish Bishop told legislators, is that 82% of employees who make voluntary contributions choose the maximum rate of 4%.
Currently, VRS automatically increases employee contributions by 0.5% every three years unless the employee opts out. The last automatic escalation occurred in 2017, when just 3% of employees opted out. The next automatic escalation is planned in January.
In between, more than 59,000 employees joined the workforce, and many of them declined to make voluntary contributions, which is why JLARC said the percentage of participants fell from 79% in 2017 to 58% last year and 48% on March 31.
“The proportion of members making voluntary contributions decreases between automatic escalations due to employee turnover,” JLARC analyst Lauren Axselle told the commission.
Consequently, Axselle concluded, a change to the hybrid plan “is likely needed to maintain progress in the proportion of members making voluntary contributions.”
VRS officials say potential changes include accelerating auto-escalation to every two years, instead of three, or setting the initial contribution for new hires at 0.5%, unless they opt out.
The third, most costly option for the state would be to reallocate the mandatory 5% employee contribution to retirement so that 2% goes to the voluntary 401(k)-style plan instead of 1%. As a result, the portion of the mandatory contribution that would go to the traditional pension benefit would decline from 4% to 3%, and state and local government employers would have to make up the difference.
Jones, the Appropriations chairman, introduced legislation in 2016 that would have made all three changes to the hybrid plan. He agreed to let the proposal die in committee to allow a commission led by then-House Speaker Bill Howell, R-Stafford, to consider alternatives.
“Given the JLARC report, it would be appropriate for the General Assembly to add another 1% to the defined contribution portion of the plan to be matched equally by employees,” he said Tuesday.