Friday

American Legion Dance

Grant Holmes plays a variety of music, including hits by Frank Sinatra.

When: 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: American Legion Post 3, 710 Apperson Drive, Salem

Cost: $10

Contact: 981-9250

Monday

Upper Level Dance Class

Geared toward established dancers, this class features a new style each week.

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Sapphire Ballroom, 30 W. Main St., Suite C, Christiansburg

Cost: $14

Contact: 382-8782

Tuesday

Roanoke Valley Shag Club Shag and Line Dancing

Basic and advanced shag dance lessons with music by Association of Beach and Shag Club DJ Jerry English and free lessons by Grand National Shag Champion Ricky Ward. Shag dance lessons will be every other week, plus free private lessons for shag dancing every week by Shag Club members. Singles and couples are welcome.

When: 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 728-0270

Learn Western Square Dancing

The Botetourt Swingers square dance club offers lessons with caller Paul Booze.

When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Troutville Town Hall, 5419 Lee Highway, Troutville

Cost: $12 per four weeks

Contact: 761-1330

Free Colonial Dance Workshop: Learn to Dance Like George Washington

The English Country Dancers of the New River Valley Historic Dance Society will teach English country dance, a form of social dance that originated in England in the 17th century and was danced throughout the American colonies during that period.

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Sapphire Ballroom, 30 W. Main St., Suite C, Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 389-8984

Wednesday

Dance 4 Fun Roanoke

Carolina shag, West Coast, East Coast, ballroom and line dancing with Jim Skinner and Doug Woodson.

When: 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 728-0270

The Art of Partner Dance

Learn popular ballroom, Latin and swing dancing styles.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Dance with Lane, 1711 N. Main St., Blacksburg

Cost: $15-$72

Contact: 434-218-3090

