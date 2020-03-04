Friday
American Legion Dance
Grant Holmes plays a variety of music, including hits by Frank Sinatra.
When: 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: American Legion Post 3, 710 Apperson Drive, Salem
Cost: $10
Contact: 981-9250
Monday
Upper Level Dance Class
Geared toward established dancers, this class features a new style each week.
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Sapphire Ballroom, 30 W. Main St., Suite C, Christiansburg
Cost: $14
Contact: 382-8782
Tuesday
Roanoke Valley Shag Club Shag and Line Dancing
Basic and advanced shag dance lessons with music by Association of Beach and Shag Club DJ Jerry English and free lessons by Grand National Shag Champion Ricky Ward. Shag dance lessons will be every other week, plus free private lessons for shag dancing every week by Shag Club members. Singles and couples are welcome.
When: 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 728-0270
Learn Western Square Dancing
The Botetourt Swingers square dance club offers lessons with caller Paul Booze.
When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Troutville Town Hall, 5419 Lee Highway, Troutville
Cost: $12 per four weeks
Contact: 761-1330
Free Colonial Dance Workshop: Learn to Dance Like George Washington
The English Country Dancers of the New River Valley Historic Dance Society will teach English country dance, a form of social dance that originated in England in the 17th century and was danced throughout the American colonies during that period.
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Sapphire Ballroom, 30 W. Main St., Suite C, Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 389-8984
Wednesday
Dance 4 Fun Roanoke
Carolina shag, West Coast, East Coast, ballroom and line dancing with Jim Skinner and Doug Woodson.
When: 6 to 10 p.m.
Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 728-0270
The Art of Partner Dance
Learn popular ballroom, Latin and swing dancing styles.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Dance with Lane, 1711 N. Main St., Blacksburg
Cost: $15-$72
Contact: 434-218-3090
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.