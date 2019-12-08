Sunday
Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir “Songs of the Season”
Under the direction of Kimberly Ruse Davidson, you will hear holiday music sung by little angels. The RVCC concerts are celebrated for their purity of tone, artistic performances and varied repertoire. Let the sounds of well-trained fresh voices usher in your holiday season.
When: 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $16-$22
Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550
Franklin County Christmas Parade
The Franklin County High School JROTC Color Guard leads the way as the FCHS Eagle Bands fill the atmosphere with holiday music. Colorful parade floats, community and youth groups, performers, horses, canines and Santa Claus travel through town.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Downtown Rocky Mount
Cost: Free
Contact: rockymountrotaryclub@outlook.com or Lisa Schenk, 537-5745
Thursday
The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays
A mind-blowing showcase featuring jaw-dropping talents of incredible illusionists. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: $45, $55, $65
Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004
Friday-Saturday
Roanoke Ballet Theatre Presents “The Nutcracker”
Join Clara on her magical journey to the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets in the unforgettable classic ballet. This family favorite is highlighted with the entrancing music by Tchaikovsky, scurrying mice, dancing snowflakes, a sweet Sugar Plum and more.
When: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $29-$47
Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550
Friday-Sunday
Flames of Memory and Christmas at Wartime
As twilight deepens and obscures the Blue Ridge, the National D-Day Memorial will honor the 4,413 men killed on June 6, 1944. Arranged throughout the monument, thousands of luminaries will shine in recognition of Overlord’s fallen and in tribute to the ultimate sacrifice each made to relight the lamp of freedom. Luminaries are sold throughout the year and may be purchased in honor or in memory of anyone who has served. A printed program will be distributed during the event and will include the tributes.
When: 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: National D-Day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford
Contact: www.dday.org, 586-3329
Saturday
Salem Holiday Market
Craft and vendor show with unique crafters, artists and direct sell companies. Food drive for the Salem Roanoke County Food Bank.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Free admission
Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004
VHSL State Football Championships
When: Noon, Class 1; 4:30 p.m., Class 2
Where: Salem Stadium, 1008 Texas St., Salem
Cost: $10, free age 6 and younger with a paying adult
Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004
Fishburn Mansion Candlelight Christmas Tour
The 42-room Georgian-Revival mansion was built in 1907 by Junius B. Fishburn, a prominent publisher, banker, entrepreneur and philanthropist throughout the Roanoke Valley in the first half of the 20th century. During this tour, you will see the home in its “Holiday Finest.” Learn about the history of the mansion and the family that occupied it.
When: Tours at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Where: Mountain View Recreation Center, 714 13th St., Roanoke
Cost: $10
Contact: www.facebook.com/events/mountain-view-center/candlelight-christmas-tours-the-fishburn-mansion/403758763863597 for required registration by Wednesday
Jingle Bell Run for Arthritis
The Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run is a fun way to get decked out and be festive, while racing to raise funds and awareness to cure America’s number one cause of disability. Wear a holiday-themed costume and tie jingle bells to your shoelaces. Run or walk the route.
When: 8 a.m. race day registration, 9 a.m. race begins
Where: The Patrick Henry, 611 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: Varies
Contact: Laura Boone, lboone@arthritis.org, 804-335-0884
Saturday-Sunday
Southwest Virginia Ballet Presents “The Nutcracker”
Join Clara and the Nutcracker Prince as they battle giant mice, twirl with snowflakes and journey to the Land of the Sweets where the Sugar Plum Fairy entertains them with exotic dances from around the world.
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $20-$49
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
