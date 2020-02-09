Sunday
Opera Roanoke Presents: Off-Campus, Off Broadway with Roanoke College
Jeffrey Sandborg and the choirs of Roanoke College take to the stage in their annual Broadway revue, featuring songs and choruses from your favorite Broadway hits.
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke
Cost: $30
Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550
Monday
Winds of the Blue Ridge Concert: Love is in the Air
Pieces to be performed include “The Marriage of Figaro,” “Golden Friendships” and “All The Pretty Little Horses.” Refreshments will be served afterwards.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: William Fleming High School auditorium, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. N.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Contact: www.windsoftheblueridge.org
Joan Osborne
Americana.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Harvester Performance Center, 450 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
Cost: $47 general admission, $62 Gold section (plus fees)
Contact: www.harvester-music.com, 484-8277
Tuesday
Roanoke Civil War Roundtable
Jerry Desmond, executive director and historian of the Pamplin Historical Park, will speak to the group.
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Friendship, 397 Hershberger Road N.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: John Allen Hamill, jhamill73@yahoo.com, 343-9701
Wednesday-Thursday
DMV2Go
This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with your Virginia DMV needs.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Free to enter
Contact: 375-3004
Friday
Police Officers Ball
A semiformal event featuring music by The Kings.
When: 8 to 11:30 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: $40 per couple (two people), $25 single (only available the evening of the Ball while they last)
Contact: 375-9743 or 375-3078
Saturday
Train Lovers Day
The fun-filled day will include train rides ($3 with paid admission — standard admission applies), model railroad layouts, children’s games and activities, live music by Haus of Schmitt from 2 to 5 p.m.; food and beer will be available for purchase.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Virginia Museum of Transportation, 303 Norfolk Ave., Roanoke
Cost: $10, $8 seniors age 60 and older, students with student ID and youth, $6 children ages 3-12, free members and children under 3
Contact: www.vmt.org, 342-5670
Guns and Hoses
A charity hockey game between teams of Roanoke-area firefighters (“Hoses”) and law enforcement personnel (“Guns”) to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $6, $11
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
Roanoke Heart Ball
An Evening with Heart brings together the most influential leaders from the corporate, philanthropic and medical communities to raise funds and promote the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association. Join us for a silent auction and cocktails. Enjoy a heart healthy dinner, then dance the night away.
When: 6 p.m. silent auction and cocktail hour, 7:30 p.m. dinner
Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke
Cost: $125
Contact: roanokeheartball.heart.org, Lindsey Williams, lindsey.williams@heart.org or 774-0143
Saturday-Sunday
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Presents Masterworks III: Happy Birthday, Beethoven!
Celebrate the compositions that have resonated since the time of Washington, Franklin and Monroe. Experience the nobility and genius of Beethoven works in the masterful Symphony No. 5. Kelley Mikkelsen presents the French masterpiece, Edouard Lalo’s Cello Concerto. “Illuminations” with Maestro David Stewart Wiley one hour prior to curtain.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke
Cost: $34-$56
Contact: www.rso.com, 343-9127
