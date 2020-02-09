Sunday

Opera Roanoke Presents: Off-Campus, Off Broadway with Roanoke College

Jeffrey Sandborg and the choirs of Roanoke College take to the stage in their annual Broadway revue, featuring songs and choruses from your favorite Broadway hits.

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $30

Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550

Monday

Winds of the Blue Ridge Concert: Love is in the Air

Pieces to be performed include “The Marriage of Figaro,” “Golden Friendships” and “All The Pretty Little Horses.” Refreshments will be served afterwards.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: William Fleming High School auditorium, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. N.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free, donations accepted

Contact: www.windsoftheblueridge.org

Joan Osborne

Americana.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Harvester Performance Center, 450 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

Cost: $47 general admission, $62 Gold section (plus fees)

Contact: www.harvester-music.com, 484-8277

Tuesday

Roanoke Civil War Roundtable

Jerry Desmond, executive director and historian of the Pamplin Historical Park, will speak to the group.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Friendship, 397 Hershberger Road N.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: John Allen Hamill, jhamill73@yahoo.com, 343-9701

Wednesday-Thursday

DMV2Go

This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with your Virginia DMV needs.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: Free to enter

Contact: 375-3004

Friday

Police Officers Ball

A semiformal event featuring music by The Kings.

When: 8 to 11:30 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $40 per couple (two people), $25 single (only available the evening of the Ball while they last)

Contact: 375-9743 or 375-3078

Saturday

Train Lovers Day

The fun-filled day will include train rides ($3 with paid admission — standard admission applies), model railroad layouts, children’s games and activities, live music by Haus of Schmitt from 2 to 5 p.m.; food and beer will be available for purchase.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Virginia Museum of Transportation, 303 Norfolk Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $10, $8 seniors age 60 and older, students with student ID and youth, $6 children ages 3-12, free members and children under 3

Contact: www.vmt.org, 342-5670

Guns and Hoses

A charity hockey game between teams of Roanoke-area firefighters (“Hoses”) and law enforcement personnel (“Guns”) to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $6, $11

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

Roanoke Heart Ball

An Evening with Heart brings together the most influential leaders from the corporate, philanthropic and medical communities to raise funds and promote the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association. Join us for a silent auction and cocktails. Enjoy a heart healthy dinner, then dance the night away.

When: 6 p.m. silent auction and cocktail hour, 7:30 p.m. dinner

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $125

Contact: roanokeheartball.heart.org, Lindsey Williams, lindsey.williams@heart.org or 774-0143

Saturday-Sunday

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Presents Masterworks III: Happy Birthday, Beethoven!

Celebrate the compositions that have resonated since the time of Washington, Franklin and Monroe. Experience the nobility and genius of Beethoven works in the masterful Symphony No. 5. Kelley Mikkelsen presents the French masterpiece, Edouard Lalo’s Cello Concerto. “Illuminations” with Maestro David Stewart Wiley one hour prior to curtain.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $34-$56

Contact: www.rso.com, 343-9127

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Load comments