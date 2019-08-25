Sunday
Open Studios Botetourt Kickoff Event
The kickoff event for Open Studios Botetourt, which will be held Oct. 26-27, will feature participating artists painting, photographing and sketching views from the vineyard. A few other artists will be demonstrating other fine arts.
When: 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Where: Blue Ridge Vineyard, 1027 Shiloh Drive, Eagle Rock
Cost: Free
Contact: openstudiobotetourt2019@gmail.com
Roanoke Mountain Music
Music by Left Over Biscuits. Experience authentic music of the mountains.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Blue Ridge Parkway milepost 120.4
Cost: Free
Contact: www.friendsbrp.org/events
Jeff Stice in Concert
Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee, pianist Jeff Stice, is a Dove Award and Grammy-nominated, 13-time Southern Gospel Music Singing News Fan Awards, Musician of the Year. Special guests Greg and Jennie Tilley. All seating will be reserved by pew.
When: 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: New Covenant Christian Church, 4807 Cove Road N.W., Roanoke
Cost: $10 cash or check, $11 credit card over the phone or on website
Contact: 357-2505, www.joyfullnoisehappenings.vpweb.com
Thursday
Party in Elmwood
Roanoke College night. Enjoy music by The Embers featuring Craig Woolard, friends, food and drinks. Bring your lawn chair. No coolers, please.
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $5, free kids under 12
Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org/events
Friday
Night Ranger
With more than 17 million albums sold worldwide, over 3,500 live performances and a global radio audience , Night Ranger has both epitomized and transcended the arena rock sound and style well beyond that era.
When: 6:30 to 10 p.m.
Where: Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges, 9 Old Whitmore Ave., Roanoke
Cost: $35-$99
Contact: www.drpepperpark.com
Loco RoofTop Party
Represent a country. International theme as proceeds will benefit Local Colors. Dancing for all your Latin music needs, dance lesson by instructors, after party, food, cocktails, pictures and more dancing.
When: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: Center in the Square, One Market Square S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $10-$15
Contact: 819-2263
Friday-Sunday
Star City Playhouse
Two one-act comedies: “The Confederates,” edited by Pauline Phelps and Marion Short, is an early 20th-century American romantic comedy from a female writing duo, while “The Boor,” by Anton Chekhov, is a comedy from the Russian master about an improbable love match. Mature themes.
When: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Where: Star City Playhouse, 107 S. Pollard St., Vinton
Cost: $12, $8 seniors and students
Contact: 366-1446
Saturday
Roanoke Labor Day Parade
Hosted by America Works Committee. Line-up starts at 8 a.m. at corner of Third Street and Campbell Avenue. Rain date is Sept. 1. Everyone is encouraged to enter to celebrate the women and men of the working class. Information and entry forms available on Facebook at America Works — Roanoke Labor Day Parade.
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Downtown Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: roanokelabordayparade@gmail.com, 871-5870
32nd Annual Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show
This classic show includes a swap meet, silent auction, door prizes, music and more.
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Free for viewing, $20 advance vehicle registration, $25 day of show
Contact: For more details visit roanokevalleymoparclub.webs.com
Saturday-Sunday
Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Race
Professional cyclists from all over the U.S. will race for the cash purse and valuable UCI points on Virginia’s only permanent cyclocross course. The Roanoke cyclocross race will also host a RunCross, a unique “cross-style” running race, spectator shenanigans, live music, Deschutes Brewery beer garden, food trucks and more. In addition to the pro events, there will be amateur races all day.
When: Times vary
Where: Fallon Park Cyclocross Course, 2116 Dale Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary, online registration deadline Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Contact: www.gocrossrace.com
REUNIONS
The Franklin County High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion Sept. 7 at Ferrum College, Franklin Hall, Blue Mountain Room. Contact: Bkent196950@gmail.com
The William Byrd High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion Sept. 29, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Village at Tinker Creek Clubhouse, 6101 Plantation Circle, Roanoke. Contact: Susan Gray Watson, watsons3@aol.com.
The Lord Botetourt High School Class of 1964 will hold its 55th reunion Oct. 5, 5:30 p.m., at Baymont Inn, Salem. Email contact info to CLASSOF64LBHS@gmail.com or Facebook LordBotetourtHS’Golden Cavaliers’ Text 293-3454 for a confidential reply. If your 1960s class didn’t have a reunion, join us.