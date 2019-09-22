Sunday
Walk to Defeat ALS
Participation in the Walk to Defeat ALS has a direct impact on people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and their families at the local level.
When: 10 a.m. check-in, 11 a.m. walk starts
Where: Hollins University, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: Donations accepted
Contact: Amelia Atwill, aatwill@alsinfo.org, 804-477-8727
JDRF One Walk
The goal of the JDRF One Walk is to create a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D). All proceeds fund research to cure, prevent and treat type 1 diabetes.
When: Noon check-in, 2 p.m. walk starts
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: Donations encouraged
Contact: To register, visit walk.jdrf.org
Tuesday
Kegley Lecture Series: Reginald Shareef
Shareef, a Radford University professor for 30 years, will talk about slavery. Shareef, who lives in Roanoke, holds a doctoral degree from Virginia Tech and he has taught there and at Roanoke College. He is the author of “The Roanoke Valley African-American Heritage.” His full topic will be “Slavery as America’s Peculiar Institution: An Economic, Social Psychology and Value Relative Analysis.”
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Christ Lutheran Church, 2011 Brandon Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: www.roanokehistory.org, 982-5465
Wednesday-Thursday
DMV2Go
This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with your Virginia DMV needs.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004
Thursday
Sisters’ Night Out
The mission of the event is to bring Sisters together to share educational information on breast health with a focus on emphasizing the importance of early detection, treatment and the effects of cancer on the body, mind and soul. In addition to honoring cancer survivors, the evening will include exhibitors, refreshments, door prizes and more.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: St. John’s Episcopal Church, corner of Jefferson St. and Elm Ave., Roanoke
Cost: Free, registration required
Contact: www.eventbrite.com/e/sisters-night-out-2019-living-beyond-breast-cancer-body-mind-soul-tickets-67938085643
Budweiser Summer Series: Foreigner
Opening act Jive Mother Mary.
When: 7 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.)
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $35, free for children 6 and younger
Contact: www.downtownsummerseries.com
Saturday
Flock ‘n Roost Street Fest: Indie Crafts and Eco Hacks
This annual early autumn street festival is packed with shopping and activities focused on making things by hand, upcycling, reusing and backyard gardening and homesteading. Rain or shine. Featuring indie crafters, small farms, garden centers and ecofriendly vendors. Hands-on ecohacks for the home at The Good Living School tent in partnership with Downtown Roanoke Inc. Zero waste and urban homesteading demos and displays. The Good Times Recycle Station for hard-to-recycle items. Macaroni Kid’s upcycle themed play zone, Roanoke Skatepark Initiative Skate Zone and DJ.
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Historic Roanoke City Market, 1 Market Square, Roanoke
Cost: Free admission
Contact: Heather O’Bryan, eventmaven@goodtimeseventco.com, 583-6396
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Jefferson Center Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke
Cost: $28-$52
Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550
Saturday-Sunday
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live
Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live brings everyone’s favorite Hot Wheels monster trucks to life, combining Hot Wheels’ iconic jumps and stunts with epic crashing and smashing to deliver an exhilarating family entertainment experience to kids of all ages.
When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (crash zone pre-party, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.); Sunday, 1:30 p.m. (crash zone pre-party, 11 a.m.)
Where: Berglund Center Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: Price varies
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
31st Annual Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival
In addition to nearly 30 Virginia wineries, festival visitors can peruse the booths of dozens of quality artisans, as well as craft and food vendors. Both days feature live music with plenty of room for dancing.
When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Crazy Horse Marina, 400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
Cost: In advance, $26 taster ticket, $16 nontaster; at the gate, $36 taster, $16 nontaster, $126 VIP Lounge tickets
Contact: www.visitsmithmountainlake.com, 721-1203
REUNIONS
The William Byrd High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion on Sept. 29, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Village at Tinker Creek Clubhouse, 6101 Plantation Circle, Roanoke. Contact: Susan Gray Watson, watsons3@aol.com.
The Lord Botetourt High School Class of 1964 will hold its 55th reunion on Oct. 5, 5:30 p.m., at Baymont Inn, Salem. Email contact info to CLASSOF64LBHS@gmail.com or Facebook LordBotetourtHS’Golden Cavaliers’ Text 293-3454 for a confidential reply. If your 1960s class didn’t have a reunion, join us.
