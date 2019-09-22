Sunday

Walk to Defeat ALS

Participation in the Walk to Defeat ALS has a direct impact on people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and their families at the local level.

When: 10 a.m. check-in, 11 a.m. walk starts

Where: Hollins University, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: Donations accepted

Contact: Amelia Atwill, aatwill@alsinfo.org, 804-477-8727

JDRF One Walk

The goal of the JDRF One Walk is to create a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D). All proceeds fund research to cure, prevent and treat type 1 diabetes.

When: Noon check-in, 2 p.m. walk starts

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: Donations encouraged

Contact: To register, visit walk.jdrf.org

Tuesday

Kegley Lecture Series: Reginald Shareef

Shareef, a Radford University professor for 30 years, will talk about slavery. Shareef, who lives in Roanoke, holds a doctoral degree from Virginia Tech and he has taught there and at Roanoke College. He is the author of “The Roanoke Valley African-American Heritage.” His full topic will be “Slavery as America’s Peculiar Institution: An Economic, Social Psychology and Value Relative Analysis.”

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Christ Lutheran Church, 2011 Brandon Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: www.roanokehistory.org, 982-5465

Wednesday-Thursday

DMV2Go

This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with your Virginia DMV needs.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004

Thursday

Sisters’ Night Out

The mission of the event is to bring Sisters together to share educational information on breast health with a focus on emphasizing the importance of early detection, treatment and the effects of cancer on the body, mind and soul. In addition to honoring cancer survivors, the evening will include exhibitors, refreshments, door prizes and more.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: St. John’s Episcopal Church, corner of Jefferson St. and Elm Ave., Roanoke

Cost: Free, registration required

Contact: www.eventbrite.com/e/sisters-night-out-2019-living-beyond-breast-cancer-body-mind-soul-tickets-67938085643

Budweiser Summer Series: Foreigner

Opening act Jive Mother Mary.

When: 7 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.)

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: $35, free for children 6 and younger

Contact: www.downtownsummerseries.com

Saturday

Flock ‘n Roost Street Fest: Indie Crafts and Eco Hacks

This annual early autumn street festival is packed with shopping and activities focused on making things by hand, upcycling, reusing and backyard gardening and homesteading. Rain or shine. Featuring indie crafters, small farms, garden centers and ecofriendly vendors. Hands-on ecohacks for the home at The Good Living School tent in partnership with Downtown Roanoke Inc. Zero waste and urban homesteading demos and displays. The Good Times Recycle Station for hard-to-recycle items. Macaroni Kid’s upcycle themed play zone, Roanoke Skatepark Initiative Skate Zone and DJ.

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Historic Roanoke City Market, 1 Market Square, Roanoke

Cost: Free admission

Contact: Heather O’Bryan, eventmaven@goodtimeseventco.com, 583-6396

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Center Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $28-$52

Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550

Saturday-Sunday

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live

Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live brings everyone’s favorite Hot Wheels monster trucks to life, combining Hot Wheels’ iconic jumps and stunts with epic crashing and smashing to deliver an exhilarating family entertainment experience to kids of all ages.

When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (crash zone pre-party, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.); Sunday, 1:30 p.m. (crash zone pre-party, 11 a.m.)

Where: Berglund Center Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: Price varies

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

31st Annual Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival

In addition to nearly 30 Virginia wineries, festival visitors can peruse the booths of dozens of quality artisans, as well as craft and food vendors. Both days feature live music with plenty of room for dancing.

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Crazy Horse Marina, 400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta

Cost: In advance, $26 taster ticket, $16 nontaster; at the gate, $36 taster, $16 nontaster, $126 VIP Lounge tickets

Contact: www.visitsmithmountainlake.com, 721-1203

REUNIONS

The William Byrd High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion on Sept. 29, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Village at Tinker Creek Clubhouse, 6101 Plantation Circle, Roanoke. Contact: Susan Gray Watson, watsons3@aol.com.

The Lord Botetourt High School Class of 1964 will hold its 55th reunion on Oct. 5, 5:30 p.m., at Baymont Inn, Salem. Email contact info to CLASSOF64LBHS@gmail.com or Facebook LordBotetourtHS’Golden Cavaliers’ Text 293-3454 for a confidential reply. If your 1960s class didn’t have a reunion, join us.

