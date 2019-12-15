Sunday
Public Ice Skating
Bring a toy for a child at Carilion Children’s Hospital and your skate rental fee will be waived.
When: 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $6, $2 skate rental
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
Franklin County Community Chorus
The pieces the chorus will sing include classical pieces and lively carols.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Bethlehem Church of the Brethren, 4250 Bethlehem Road, Boones Mill
Cost: Free
Contact: 276-226-1696
Wednesday-Saturday
ValleyStar Credit Union’s Elmwood on Ice
Ice skating and sliding in the middle of downtown Roanoke. Continues through Feb. 2.
When: 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $6 admission, $2 skate rentals, $3 ice slide, $10 for all three, $75 season pass
Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org/events/elmwood-on-ice
Thursday
DMV2Go
This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with your Virginia DMV needs.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Free to enter
Contact: 375-3004
Night Howls
Bundle up and bring your friends to the zoo to hear the wolves howl, the owls hoot and the big cats call. Participants will begin the night indoors enjoying hot cider and cookies while learning about nocturnal animals and the noises they make. Guests will then proceed outdoors for a guided tour of the zoo in the dark to observe the creatures and enjoy spectacular views of the city at night.
When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, 2404 Prospect Road, Roanoke
Cost: Members $12, $9 children; nonmembers $15, $12 children
Contact: www.mmzoo.org
David Wiley Christmas Concert
A Christmas Concert by Roanoke Symphony Orchestra’s Maestro David Wiley and his wife Leah. They will be joined by Philip and Tara Bouknight.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Heights Community Church, 2014 Memorial Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $10
Contact: hcc@heightschurch.info, 344-7748
Thursday-Sunday
‘Matilda’
Based on the beloved book by Roald Dahl, “Matilda” is the inspiring story of an extraordinary little girl with an unbounded imagination and incredible courage. She proves that despite the odds, by possessing the strength to be yourself, you can do anything you put your mind to. This kid power production will captivate children and adults alike during the holidays.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke
Cost:$22-$25 (plus $4 per ticket service fee)
Contact: www.roanokechildrenstheatre.org, 345-2550
Saturday
Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Fayetteville Marksmen
Dawgs Fight Cancer, calendar giveaway.
When: 7:05 p.m.
Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $11-$22
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
Saturday-Sunday
Salem Gun and Knife Show
No loaded firearms, no exceptions. Concealed carry class each day from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for a $45 fee. Register a half-hour early on the day of the event.
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: $9, free for children under 12 with a paying adult (Saturday admission good for both days)
Contact: www.cegunshows.com
