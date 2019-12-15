Sunday

Public Ice Skating

Bring a toy for a child at Carilion Children’s Hospital and your skate rental fee will be waived.

When: 2 to 5 p.m.

Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $6, $2 skate rental

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

Franklin County Community Chorus

The pieces the chorus will sing include classical pieces and lively carols.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Bethlehem Church of the Brethren, 4250 Bethlehem Road, Boones Mill

Cost: Free

Contact: 276-226-1696

Wednesday-Saturday

ValleyStar Credit Union’s Elmwood on Ice

Ice skating and sliding in the middle of downtown Roanoke. Continues through Feb. 2.

When: 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: $6 admission, $2 skate rentals, $3 ice slide, $10 for all three, $75 season pass

Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org/events/elmwood-on-ice

Thursday

DMV2Go

This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with your Virginia DMV needs.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: Free to enter

Contact: 375-3004

Night Howls

Bundle up and bring your friends to the zoo to hear the wolves howl, the owls hoot and the big cats call. Participants will begin the night indoors enjoying hot cider and cookies while learning about nocturnal animals and the noises they make. Guests will then proceed outdoors for a guided tour of the zoo in the dark to observe the creatures and enjoy spectacular views of the city at night.

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, 2404 Prospect Road, Roanoke

Cost: Members $12, $9 children; nonmembers $15, $12 children

Contact: www.mmzoo.org

David Wiley Christmas Concert

A Christmas Concert by Roanoke Symphony Orchestra’s Maestro David Wiley and his wife Leah. They will be joined by Philip and Tara Bouknight.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Heights Community Church, 2014 Memorial Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: $10

Contact: hcc@heightschurch.info, 344-7748

Thursday-Sunday

‘Matilda’

Based on the beloved book by Roald Dahl, “Matilda” is the inspiring story of an extraordinary little girl with an unbounded imagination and incredible courage. She proves that despite the odds, by possessing the strength to be yourself, you can do anything you put your mind to. This kid power production will captivate children and adults alike during the holidays.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke

Cost:$22-$25 (plus $4 per ticket service fee)

Contact: www.roanokechildrenstheatre.org, 345-2550

Saturday

Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Fayetteville Marksmen

Dawgs Fight Cancer, calendar giveaway.

When: 7:05 p.m.

Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $11-$22

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

Saturday-Sunday

Salem Gun and Knife Show

No loaded firearms, no exceptions. Concealed carry class each day from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for a $45 fee. Register a half-hour early on the day of the event.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $9, free for children under 12 with a paying adult (Saturday admission good for both days)

Contact: www.cegunshows.com

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Load comments