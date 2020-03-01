Sunday
Musical Performances by Niccolo Seligmann and Kyle Hutchins
Set will include solo and duo performances.
When: 2 to 3 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: www.taubmanmuseum.org
Indigo Girls
With Becky Warren. Rock.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Harvester Performance Center, 450 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
Cost: $42 standing room only (sold out)
Contact: www.harvester-music.com, 484-8277
Monday
Cole Bluegrass Show
All ages are welcome. This month’s bands are Orchard Grass and Night Run. Bring a friend.
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Salem Senior Center, 110 Union St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: Dwayne Cole, dwayne@bluegrass-in-roanoke.com, 580-6637
Wednesday
Squirrel Nut Zippers and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Squirrel Nut Zippers is an American jazz band formed in 1993 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. New Orleans-based Dirty Dozen Brass Band has taken the traditional foundation of brass band music and incorporated it into a blend of genres.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Salem
Cost: $30-$56
Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550
Paddling Film Festival
An international adventure film tour presenting the world’s best paddling films of the year — whitewater, sea kayaking, canoeing, SUP, action and lifestyle. Raffle proceeds go toward Franklin County blueways and trail development. Over $2,000 in gear will be raffled off.
When: 5 p.m. Twin Creeks Distillery preparty, 6 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9:30 p.m. screening
Where: Harvester Performance Center, 450 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
Cost: Free, $5 raffle tickets will be sold at the door
Contact: www.playfranklincounty.com, 483-9293
Thursday
International Women’s Day Speaker
Maria Hamilton Abegunde, Indiana University, Bloomington, department of African American and African Diaspora Studies. Reception follows immediately.
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Hollins University, Hollins Room, Wyndham Robertson Library, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: www.hollins.edu/events
Friday-Saturday
Roanoke Arts Pop!
Experience the best in arts and culture with this special new winter celebration in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. More than 20 arts and cultural organizations from around the region will offer pop-up performances, demos, talks and hands-on activities throughout this family-friendly weekend. From the performing and visual arts to science and technology, and from literature to our region’s rich history, come discover what makes Roanoke the cultural heart of Southwest Virginia.
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: www.taubmanmuseum.org
Friday-Sunday
40th Annual MDA Car Show
Featuring two full floors of cars and vendors, model car contest and silent auction. The MDA Car Show is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing the community a quality car show and donating the profits to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $12, $25 weekend pass, free for children 12 and younger
Contact: www.mdacarshow.com
Saturday
Growing Up at Poplar Forest
Discover what it was like to live at Poplar Forest. Stephen Watts, whose family was the last to own and live at Poplar Forest, shares his memories of growing up in Thomas Jefferson’s octagonal retreat.
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest
Cost: Included with admission
Contact: www.poplarforest.org, 434-525-1806
Musica Viva presents: “Musical Mosaic”
This concert will bring back Blacksburg native Elizabeth Jeanne Schumann, a pianist beloved by our audiences, who is excited to return. The other special guests are double bass player Samuel Suggs, violinist Yevgeniy Dovgalyuk, and violist Luca Trombetta. Program will include piano and string duets, Mozart’s Piano Quartet and Glinka’s Grand Sextet for piano and strings.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
Cost: $25, $7 youth (ages 3-18), $15 student (valid ID required)
Contact: Purchase tickets online at www.musicaviva-swva.com.
