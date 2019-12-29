Sunday-Saturday
Public Ice Skating
No skating on Tuesday or Wednesday.
When: 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $6, $2 skate rental
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
ValleyStar Credit Union’s Elmwood on Ice
Ice skating and sliding in the middle of downtown Roanoke. Continues through Feb. 2.
When: Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $6 admission, $2 skate rentals, $3 ice slide, $10 for all three, $75 season pass
Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org/events/elmwood-on-ice
Tuesday
Roanoke Valley Family Magazine’s New Year’s at Noon
A family-friendly New Year’s Eve daytime celebration featuring games and activities for kids and their parents. A bouncy ball drop of 100,000 balls at noon!
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $11, free children under 2
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Fayetteville Marksmen
When: 6:05 p.m.
Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $11-$22
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
New Year’s Eve Gala
Music by The Kings and Uptown Trio. Price also includes party favors and champagne toast at midnight. Presented by Preceptor Omicron Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center.
When: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke
Cost: $100 single, $200 couple
Contact: Stacy, 342-5089, to purchase tickets or for additional information
Big Lick Downtown Countdown
Live bands, DJs, gaming, craft beer, food and fun to welcome the new year.
When: 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Where: Market Square Plaza, Center in the Square and City Market Building, Downtown Roanoke
Cost: $10 in advance, $15 day of event, free children 12 and younger, $50 VIP
Contact: www.biglickentertainment.com, 224-1200
Wednesday
31st Annual New Year’s Day Mill Mountain Run
Start running at whatever time is necessary to reach the Mill Mountain Star in time for the group photo at 9 a.m.
When: 8 to 10 a.m.
Where: Reserve Avenue, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: Gary Adkins, gadkins47@comcast.net, 387-1874
