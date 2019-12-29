Sunday-Saturday

Public Ice Skating

No skating on Tuesday or Wednesday.

When: 2 to 5 p.m.

Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $6, $2 skate rental

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

ValleyStar Credit Union’s Elmwood on Ice

Ice skating and sliding in the middle of downtown Roanoke. Continues through Feb. 2.

When: Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: $6 admission, $2 skate rentals, $3 ice slide, $10 for all three, $75 season pass

Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org/events/elmwood-on-ice

Tuesday

Roanoke Valley Family Magazine’s New Year’s at Noon

A family-friendly New Year’s Eve daytime celebration featuring games and activities for kids and their parents. A bouncy ball drop of 100,000 balls at noon!

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $11, free children under 2

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Fayetteville Marksmen

When: 6:05 p.m.

Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $11-$22

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

New Year’s Eve Gala

Music by The Kings and Uptown Trio. Price also includes party favors and champagne toast at midnight. Presented by Preceptor Omicron Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center.

When: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke

Cost: $100 single, $200 couple

Contact: Stacy, 342-5089, to purchase tickets or for additional information

Big Lick Downtown Countdown

Live bands, DJs, gaming, craft beer, food and fun to welcome the new year.

When: 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: Market Square Plaza, Center in the Square and City Market Building, Downtown Roanoke

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 day of event, free children 12 and younger, $50 VIP

Contact: www.biglickentertainment.com, 224-1200

Wednesday

31st Annual New Year’s Day Mill Mountain Run

Start running at whatever time is necessary to reach the Mill Mountain Star in time for the group photo at 9 a.m.

When: 8 to 10 a.m.

Where: Reserve Avenue, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: Gary Adkins, gadkins47@comcast.net, 387-1874

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

