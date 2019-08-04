Sunday
U.S. Coast Guard 229th Birthday
In honor of the U.S. Coast Guard’s birthday, all active duty or veteran Coast Guard members receive free admission to the National D-Day Memorial.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: National D-Day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford
Contact: www.dday.org, 586-3329
Thursday
Party in Elmwood
Enjoy music by Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot, friends, food and drinks. Bring your lawn chair. No coolers, please.
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $5, free kids under 12
Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org/events
Author Talk with Beth Macy
Local author Beth Macy will discuss the impact of her bestselling book “Dopesick.” Presented by Book No Further. The book releases in paperback on Tuesday.
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Community High School, 302 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: Doloris Vest, info@booknofurther.com, 206-2505
Friday
Salem After 5
Listen to live music from The Kings and dance the night away. Bring a chair and blanket while enjoying food from local vendors at the food court. Activities for children.
When: 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Salem Farmers Market, 3 E. Main St., Salem
Cost: $5, free children under the age of 12
Contact: www.salemva.gov
Flat Pickin’ Fridays Country Concert Series
Music by Matt Tucker Band.
When: 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Daleville Town Center, 90 Town Center St., Daleville
Cost: $5, free children 12 and younger
Contact: www.biglickentertainment.com
Movies in the Market: ‘E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial’ (PG)
Bring a blanket or lawn chair and some snacks, or stop by one of the downtown restaurants for something to eat. A concessionaire will also be on site. The movie begins at dusk with kids activities beginning around 6 p.m.
When: 6 to 10 p.m.
Where: Market Square, 1 Market Square, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org, 342-2028
Friday-Saturday
Botetourt County Fair
The fair provides an opportunity to learn more about the rich agricultural heritage of the region from local working farms, 4-H programs, as well as sample local fare, including Botetourt-grown products.
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Buchanan Town Park, 485 Lowe St., Buchanan
Cost: Free admission
Contact: www.botetourtcountyfair.com
Friday-Sunday
‘Legally Blonde, The Musical’
A fun-filled, award-winning musical based on the movie “Legally Blonde.” The musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances.
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Showtimers Community Theatre, 2067 McVitty Road S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $18, $7 students 18 and younger
Contact: www.showtimers.org
Saturday
Bedford Boys Homefront Bus Tour
Join the National D-Day Memorial for an exclusive guided tour of Centertown Bedford and Greenwood Cemetery through the eyes of the Bedford Boys and learn the impact the D-Day invasion had on such a small town. Tours are limited to 25 patrons and last for approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.
When: Tour times at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Where: National D-Day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford
Cost: $25, $15 Overlord Society members (includes admission to the National D-Day Memorial, valid for the date of the tour only)
Contact: www.dday.org, 586-3329
Artisan Saturday
Watch local artisans demonstrate their craft and enjoy free family activities and special attractions. All featured craftspeople have their works on display and for sale during the event. Kids activities, live music and snacks.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Explore Park, Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 115, 56 Roanoke River Parkway , Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: www.roanokecountyparks.com, 427-1800