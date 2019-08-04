Sunday

U.S. Coast Guard 229th Birthday

In honor of the U.S. Coast Guard’s birthday, all active duty or veteran Coast Guard members receive free admission to the National D-Day Memorial.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: National D-Day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford

Contact: www.dday.org, 586-3329

Thursday

Party in Elmwood

Enjoy music by Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot, friends, food and drinks. Bring your lawn chair. No coolers, please.

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: $5, free kids under 12

Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org/events

Author Talk with Beth Macy

Local author Beth Macy will discuss the impact of her bestselling book “Dopesick.” Presented by Book No Further. The book releases in paperback on Tuesday.

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Community High School, 302 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: Doloris Vest, info@booknofurther.com, 206-2505

Friday

Salem After 5

Listen to live music from The Kings and dance the night away. Bring a chair and blanket while enjoying food from local vendors at the food court. Activities for children.

When: 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Salem Farmers Market, 3 E. Main St., Salem

Cost: $5, free children under the age of 12

Contact: www.salemva.gov

Flat Pickin’ Fridays Country Concert Series

Music by Matt Tucker Band.

When: 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Daleville Town Center, 90 Town Center St., Daleville

Cost: $5, free children 12 and younger

Contact: www.biglickentertainment.com

Movies in the Market: ‘E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial’ (PG)

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and some snacks, or stop by one of the downtown restaurants for something to eat. A concessionaire will also be on site. The movie begins at dusk with kids activities beginning around 6 p.m.

When: 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Market Square, 1 Market Square, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org, 342-2028

Friday-Saturday

Botetourt County Fair

The fair provides an opportunity to learn more about the rich agricultural heritage of the region from local working farms, 4-H programs, as well as sample local fare, including Botetourt-grown products.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Buchanan Town Park, 485 Lowe St., Buchanan

Cost: Free admission

Contact: www.botetourtcountyfair.com

Friday-Sunday

‘Legally Blonde, The Musical’

A fun-filled, award-winning musical based on the movie “Legally Blonde.” The musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Showtimers Community Theatre, 2067 McVitty Road S.W., Roanoke

Cost: $18, $7 students 18 and younger

Contact: www.showtimers.org

Saturday

Bedford Boys Homefront Bus Tour

Join the National D-Day Memorial for an exclusive guided tour of Centertown Bedford and Greenwood Cemetery through the eyes of the Bedford Boys and learn the impact the D-Day invasion had on such a small town. Tours are limited to 25 patrons and last for approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.

When: Tour times at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Where: National D-Day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford

Cost: $25, $15 Overlord Society members (includes admission to the National D-Day Memorial, valid for the date of the tour only)

Contact: www.dday.org, 586-3329

Artisan Saturday

Watch local artisans demonstrate their craft and enjoy free family activities and special attractions. All featured craftspeople have their works on display and for sale during the event. Kids activities, live music and snacks.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Explore Park, Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 115, 56 Roanoke River Parkway , Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: www.roanokecountyparks.com, 427-1800

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Load comments