Sunday
Roanoke Mountain Music
Music by Indian Run String Band. Experience authentic music of the mountains.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Blue Ridge Parkway, milepost 120.4
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-9662
Monday
DMV2Go
This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with your Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles needs.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: 772-7507
Monday Night Guest Speaker Series
The Playwright’s Lab at Hollins University presents a talk by a prominent working professional theater artist. Guest speaker Bob Moss, director, Playwrights Horizons founder.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mill Mountain Theatre, Waldron Stage, 20 Church Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: www.hollins.edu/events
Thursday
DMV2Go
This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with your Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles needs.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: 375-3004
Party in Elmwood
Enjoy music by The Catalinas, friends, food and drinks. Bring your lawn chair. No coolers, please.
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $5, free kids under 12
Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org/events
Thursday-Saturday
‘The Music Man’
By Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey. In this classic Broadway and Hollywood musical, trouble starts with “T” and that rhymes with “P” and that stands for pool and only a boys’ band playing 76 trombones can get this Iowa town back onto the straight and narrow.
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: D. Geraldine Lawson Performing Arts Center, 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle
Cost: $18, $15 ages 18 and younger and groups of 10 or more
Contact: www.atticproductions.info, 473-1001
Friday
Lecture by Publisher Kristin Nobles
Nobles is the founding publisher of Page Street Kids, the new children’s division of Page Street Publishing in Salem, Massachusetts. She is focusing on collaborating with new talent and publishing art-led narrative picture books, picture book biographies, visually driven concept books and selectively, distinct board books.
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Hollins University, Wetherill Visual Arts Center, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: www.hollins.edu/events
Friday-Saturday
21st Bank of Botetourt Beach Music Festival & Classic Car Show
The show kicks off on Friday with The Entertainers on stage and a classic car cruise-in. On Saturday the Fraternal Order of Police Classic Car Show will be held. Live music begins on the pavilion stage at noon with Blackwater, followed by Jim Quick and Coastline and the Embers featuring Craig Woolard. Bring a chair, lots of vendors, no outside food or drinks allowed in the concert area. Rain or shine.
When: Friday, 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. car show registration begins
Where: Glen Maury Park, 101 Maury River Road, Buena Vista
Cost: Friday, $5; Saturday, $12 registration per vehicle for car show, free for spectators, $20 for concert
Contact: www.beachmusicfestival.net, 460-1576
Saturday
11th Annual Touch-A-Truck
See, touch and play while learning about over 200 vehicles that are not always accessible to the public. Fire trucks, motorcycles, cement mixers, monster trucks, garbage trucks and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Green Hill Park, 2500 Green Hill Park Road, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: www.roanokecountyparks.com, 387-6078
22nd Annual Virginia Vintage Comic Book Show
This show features some of the best comic and collectibles dealers in the Southeastern United States and is known for focusing primarily on older comic books.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: $3, free children 12 and younger
Contact: 789-7056