Sunday

Roanoke Mountain Music

Music by Indian Run String Band. Experience authentic music of the mountains.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Blue Ridge Parkway, milepost 120.4

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-9662

Monday

DMV2Go

This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with your Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles needs.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: 772-7507

Monday Night Guest Speaker Series

The Playwright’s Lab at Hollins University presents a talk by a prominent working professional theater artist. Guest speaker Bob Moss, director, Playwrights Horizons founder.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mill Mountain Theatre, Waldron Stage, 20 Church Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: www.hollins.edu/events

Thursday

DMV2Go

This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with your Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles needs.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: 375-3004

Party in Elmwood

Enjoy music by The Catalinas, friends, food and drinks. Bring your lawn chair. No coolers, please.

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: $5, free kids under 12

Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org/events

Thursday-Saturday

‘The Music Man’

By Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey. In this classic Broadway and Hollywood musical, trouble starts with “T” and that rhymes with “P” and that stands for pool and only a boys’ band playing 76 trombones can get this Iowa town back onto the straight and narrow.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: D. Geraldine Lawson Performing Arts Center, 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle

Cost: $18, $15 ages 18 and younger and groups of 10 or more

Contact: www.atticproductions.info, 473-1001

Friday

Lecture by Publisher Kristin Nobles

Nobles is the founding publisher of Page Street Kids, the new children’s division of Page Street Publishing in Salem, Massachusetts. She is focusing on collaborating with new talent and publishing art-led narrative picture books, picture book biographies, visually driven concept books and selectively, distinct board books.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Hollins University, Wetherill Visual Arts Center, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: www.hollins.edu/events

Friday-Saturday

21st Bank of Botetourt Beach Music Festival & Classic Car Show

The show kicks off on Friday with The Entertainers on stage and a classic car cruise-in. On Saturday the Fraternal Order of Police Classic Car Show will be held. Live music begins on the pavilion stage at noon with Blackwater, followed by Jim Quick and Coastline and the Embers featuring Craig Woolard. Bring a chair, lots of vendors, no outside food or drinks allowed in the concert area. Rain or shine.

When: Friday, 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. car show registration begins

Where: Glen Maury Park, 101 Maury River Road, Buena Vista

Cost: Friday, $5; Saturday, $12 registration per vehicle for car show, free for spectators, $20 for concert

Contact: www.beachmusicfestival.net, 460-1576

Saturday

11th Annual Touch-A-Truck

See, touch and play while learning about over 200 vehicles that are not always accessible to the public. Fire trucks, motorcycles, cement mixers, monster trucks, garbage trucks and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Green Hill Park, 2500 Green Hill Park Road, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: www.roanokecountyparks.com, 387-6078

22nd Annual Virginia Vintage Comic Book Show

This show features some of the best comic and collectibles dealers in the Southeastern United States and is known for focusing primarily on older comic books.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $3, free children 12 and younger

Contact: 789-7056

