Thursday

Party in Elmwood

Teacher appreciation night. Enjoy music by Too Much Sylvia, friends, food and drinks. Bring your lawn chair. No coolers, please.

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: $5, free kids under 12

Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org/events

David Crosby & Friends

Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and co-founder of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Center Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $38-$552 (plus fees)

Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550

Friday

An Evening in Buchanan

Explore dozens of antique autos and enjoy a live band performance on Main Street. Take a leisurely ride in a Surry Carriage pulled by Belgian horses and more.

When: 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Buchanan, 19753 Main St.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.townofbuchanan.com, 254-1212

Budweiser Summer Series: Scotty McCreery

With Drake White and the Big Fire and Maggie Baugh.

When: 6:15 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.)

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: $35, free for children 6 and younger

Contact: www.downtownsummerseries.com

Movies at Longwood: ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ (PG)

Bring a blanket and chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars. FunTimes will bring inflatables for the kids. Concession stand selling your favorite movie snacks. Movie begins at dusk.

When: 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: Longwood Park, 601 E. Main St., Salem

Cost: Free admission

Contact: www.salemva.gov

Saturday

Breakfast with the Animals: Whet Your Appetite with Aquatic Critters

Water is an important habitat or hunting ground for a number of the animals found at Mill Mountain Zoo. From wetlands to lakes to rivers, many species live in or spend a lot of their time in the water. Have breakfast and hear about some of these water -loving animals. Following the keeper chats, children can make a crayon watercolor resist painting of their favorite aquatic critter. Preregistration required.

When: 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, 2404 Prospect Road S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $14 members, $11 member child, $40 member family of 4; $18 nonmembers adult, $15 nonmember child; $55 nonmember family of 4

Contact: www.mmzoo.org, 343-3241

Festival of India

Enjoy and experience the culture, lifestyle, Indian cuisine and live performances.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: Free admission

Contact: www.roanoketemple.org/festival-of-india.html

12th Annual Eastmont Tomato Festival

A fun filled day for the family. Enter one of the contests: the Tomato Pageant, the Tomato Art contest, the Tomato Food contest, the Tomato Growers contest or the Tomato Eating contest. New this year is the Tomato Cook-off contest. Enjoy the bands playing or watch the magician. Have your child participate in the Tomato Olympics or the Cherry Tomato Challenge. Vote for your favorite tomato art. There will be also be vendors selling a variety of items.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Meadowbrook Center, 267 Allegheny Spring Road, Shawsville

Cost: Free admission

Contact: Marie Goodwin, eastmonttomatofestival@gmail.com, 384-2801

Saturday-Sunday

Salem-Roanoke Valley Coin Show

Forty booths of coin dealers buying and selling coins, paper money, medals, tokens, gold and silver. Food available for purchase. Armed security.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: American Legion, 710 Apperson Drive, Salem

Cost: Free admission and parking

Contact: 943-2267

REUNIONS

The Franklin County High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion on Sept. 7 at Ferrum College, Franklin Hall, Blue Mountain Room. Contact: Bkent196950@gmail.com

The William Byrd High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion on Sept. 29, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Village at Tinker Creek Clubhouse, 6101 Plantation Circle, Roanoke. Contact: Susan Gray Watson, watsons3@aol.com.

The Lord Botetourt High School Class of 1964 will hold its reunion in the fall of 2019. Email contact info to CLASSOF64LBHS@gmail.com or text 293-3454 for a confidential reply. If your 1960s class didn’t have a reunion, join us.

