Thursday
Party in Elmwood
Teacher appreciation night. Enjoy music by Too Much Sylvia, friends, food and drinks. Bring your lawn chair. No coolers, please.
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $5, free kids under 12
Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org/events
David Crosby & Friends
Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and co-founder of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Jefferson Center Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke
Cost: $38-$552 (plus fees)
Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550
Friday
An Evening in Buchanan
Explore dozens of antique autos and enjoy a live band performance on Main Street. Take a leisurely ride in a Surry Carriage pulled by Belgian horses and more.
When: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Buchanan, 19753 Main St.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.townofbuchanan.com, 254-1212
Budweiser Summer Series: Scotty McCreery
With Drake White and the Big Fire and Maggie Baugh.
When: 6:15 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.)
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $35, free for children 6 and younger
Contact: www.downtownsummerseries.com
Movies at Longwood: ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ (PG)
Bring a blanket and chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars. FunTimes will bring inflatables for the kids. Concession stand selling your favorite movie snacks. Movie begins at dusk.
When: 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: Longwood Park, 601 E. Main St., Salem
Cost: Free admission
Contact: www.salemva.gov
Saturday
Breakfast with the Animals: Whet Your Appetite with Aquatic Critters
Water is an important habitat or hunting ground for a number of the animals found at Mill Mountain Zoo. From wetlands to lakes to rivers, many species live in or spend a lot of their time in the water. Have breakfast and hear about some of these water -loving animals. Following the keeper chats, children can make a crayon watercolor resist painting of their favorite aquatic critter. Preregistration required.
When: 8:30 to 10 a.m.
Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, 2404 Prospect Road S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $14 members, $11 member child, $40 member family of 4; $18 nonmembers adult, $15 nonmember child; $55 nonmember family of 4
Contact: www.mmzoo.org, 343-3241
Festival of India
Enjoy and experience the culture, lifestyle, Indian cuisine and live performances.
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: Free admission
Contact: www.roanoketemple.org/festival-of-india.html
12th Annual Eastmont Tomato Festival
A fun filled day for the family. Enter one of the contests: the Tomato Pageant, the Tomato Art contest, the Tomato Food contest, the Tomato Growers contest or the Tomato Eating contest. New this year is the Tomato Cook-off contest. Enjoy the bands playing or watch the magician. Have your child participate in the Tomato Olympics or the Cherry Tomato Challenge. Vote for your favorite tomato art. There will be also be vendors selling a variety of items.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Meadowbrook Center, 267 Allegheny Spring Road, Shawsville
Cost: Free admission
Contact: Marie Goodwin, eastmonttomatofestival@gmail.com, 384-2801
Saturday-Sunday
Salem-Roanoke Valley Coin Show
Forty booths of coin dealers buying and selling coins, paper money, medals, tokens, gold and silver. Food available for purchase. Armed security.
When: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: American Legion, 710 Apperson Drive, Salem
Cost: Free admission and parking
Contact: 943-2267
REUNIONS
The Franklin County High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion on Sept. 7 at Ferrum College, Franklin Hall, Blue Mountain Room. Contact: Bkent196950@gmail.com
The William Byrd High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion on Sept. 29, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Village at Tinker Creek Clubhouse, 6101 Plantation Circle, Roanoke. Contact: Susan Gray Watson, watsons3@aol.com.
The Lord Botetourt High School Class of 1964 will hold its reunion in the fall of 2019. Email contact info to CLASSOF64LBHS@gmail.com or text 293-3454 for a confidential reply. If your 1960s class didn’t have a reunion, join us.