Sunday
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest Opening Day
Poplar Forest reopens daily, offering guided tours of the octagonal villa and hearth-cooking demonstrations throughout the day. Explore Jefferson’s private retreat on an hour-long guided tour; docents share true stories and anecdotes about Mr. Jefferson’s lifestyle at Poplar Forest and that of his enslaved workers, gleaned from his correspondence and diaries as well as archaeological evidence.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest
Cost: $18, $16 seniors (ages 65+) and military (must show ID), $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12—18), $6 youth (ages 6—11), free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members
Contact: www.poplarforest.org, 434-525-1806
Monday
Salem Museum Talk: Historic Monterey and The Quarters at Roanoke College
Whitney Leeson and Jesse Bucher, history professors at Roanoke College, will discuss the history of Monterey and The Quarters, the buildings’ restoration and what has been discovered about the residents of each. Tours of the structures will be offered on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: www.salemmuseum.org, 389-6760
Wednesday
STOMP
STOMP turns everyday objects such as shopping carts, trash cans and brooms into percussion instruments in routines that incorporate theater and dance.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $42, $49.50, $72
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
The Michael Jefry Stevens Quartet Jazz Concert
Pianist, composer and “Steinway artist,” Stevens performs extensively in Europe, Latin America and North America.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Roanoke College, Olin Recital Hall, Room 202, 221 College Lane, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events
Thursday-Sunday
Kazim Shrine Circus
The 62nd Annual Kazim Shrine Circus returns to Salem.
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Reserved seat $25, $15 child ages 12 and younger; general admission $20, $10 child
Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004
Friday
Music on the Corner Concert: Duo Arabesque
Julee Hickox, flute; and Rachel Lee Hall, harp. An evening of duets for harp and flute featuring music from Impressionist composers. Hall currently is a member of Hollins University’s faculty and also provides private instruction for would-be harpists. Hickox plays second flute and piccolo with Opera Roanoke and the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, for which she also serves as personnel contractor.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1 Mountain Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: www.stjohnsroanoke.org, 343-9341
Orchestrating Beats with 808-Ray
After collaborating with local students the preceding week, Jefferson Center will present a live show, featuring 808-Ray (Rayshon Cobbs Jr.) discussing his work and how he came to become a sought after producer who’s worked with artists like Beyonce, Jay-Z, DJ Khaled and more. Proceeds to help support Jefferson Center’s educational initiatives.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $5
Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550
Saturday
Spring Fling
Celebrate the beginning of spring with activities related to gardening, birding and other fun things to get you thinking about springtime. Enjoy spring themed crafts, get your face painted and see the collection of animal residents. All activities are included with regular zoo admission.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, Roanoke
Cost: $10, $9.25 seniors 55 and older, $8 children 3-11, free children 2 and younger
Contact: www.mmzoo.org, 343-3241
Tail Chaser 5k and 1 Mile Walk
Roanoke Valley SPCA’s Tail Chaser 5K and 1 Mile Walk. Run or walk with your canine pal.
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wasena Park, 1119 Wiley Drive S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $30, additional $15 for canine companion through Thursday; $35, additional $20 for canine companion Friday-Saturday
Contact: Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Roanoke/TailChaser
Saturday-Sunday
Roanoke Valley Gun Show
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $11 general admission, free kids 12 and younger with paid adult
