Monday

Salem Museum Speaker Series: Burial or Exhumation? Caring for the Civil War Dead

Historian Scott Crawford will explore a hidden aspect of the Civil War through a detailed look at a late 19th century American painting. Crawford was intrigued by a late 1800s painting at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. While this painting by Linton Park was originally known as “The Burial,” Crawford thought he saw something else. His research on the painting led Crawford to examine one of the challenges of the Civil War that has been long forgotten: how to properly care for the dead, and the massive logistical issues tied to finding deceased soldiers, identifying them and then carrying them to their final resting places.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: www.salemmuseum.org, 389-6760

Tuesday

Kegley Lecture Series: Brent Tarter

Tarter, a leading Virginia contemporary historian who retired from the Library of Virginia, will talk about 2019 as a red-letter year in Virginia history. Tarter, a prolific author, was the founding editor of the Library of Virginia’s Dictionary of Virginia Biography and co-founder of the annual Virginia Forum. He will recall the significance of 1619 as the year African slaves and women first came to America and the House of Burgesses became the first governing body at Jamestown.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Christ Lutheran Church, 2011 Brandon Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: Lynsey Allie, info@vahistorymuseum.org, 982-5465

Ethics in Professional Lives

Presented by Nancy Agee, president and CEO of Carilion Clinic, a not-for-profit integrated health care system headquartered in Roanoke, serving southwest Virginia. Prior to her current position, Agee served Carilion as executive vice president and COO, where she co-led the transformation from a collection of hospitals to a fully integrated, patient-centered, physician-led organization. Part of this transformation included a public/private partnership with Virginia Tech to create an allopathic medical school and research institute.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Roanoke College, Colket Center, Wortmann Ballroom, 221 College Lane, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events

Roanoke Valley SPCA SPAYghetti

Includes spaghetti with marinara sauce, bread, salad and a beverage. For every six meals sold, an adopted animal can leave the Roanoke Valley SPCA spayed or neutered to go to their forever homes.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Huntington Blvd. N.E., Roanoke

Cost: $9 in advance, $10 at the door

Contact: www.rvspca.org, 339-9513

Thursday

DMV2Go

This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with your Virginia DMV needs.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 375-3004

Dr Pepper Day

Free product and T-shirts while supplies last. Dr Pepper has been a presence in the community for over 80 years and the company is celebrating that relationship with Dr Pepper Day.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Market Square, Downtown Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 206-2414

Thursday-Saturday

‘Goodnight Moon, the Magical Musical’

By Margaret Wise Brown and Chad Henry. The Hollins theater program expanded “Goodnight Moon,” the quintessential bedtime book for toddlers, into a musical with a cat and a fiddle and dancing teddy bears.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Hollins University Theatre, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $10, $5 children under 12, one free ticket to current Hollins students, faculty and staff

Contact: www.hollins.edu/events

Friday-Sunday

Blue Ridge Potters Guild 20th Anniversary Show and Sale

Eighty potters will be displaying and selling their work in the largest all-pottery show in Virginia. Demonstrations will be featured Saturday and Sunday.

When: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Patrick Henry High School, 2102 Grandin Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free admission

Contact: www.blueridgepotters.com

Saturday

Big Lick Coffee Fest

Celebrating craft coffee. Featuring coffee roasters and tastings, artisans, treats, brunch items, kids corner, vendors, music and more. Proceeds benefit RAM House.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $12, $35 VIP

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

Rail Yard Dawgs Opening Night

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs face off against the Fayetteville Marksmen.

When: 7:05 p.m.

Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $11-$22

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

