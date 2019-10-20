Monday
Salem Museum Speaker Series: Burial or Exhumation? Caring for the Civil War Dead
Historian Scott Crawford will explore a hidden aspect of the Civil War through a detailed look at a late 19th century American painting. Crawford was intrigued by a late 1800s painting at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. While this painting by Linton Park was originally known as “The Burial,” Crawford thought he saw something else. His research on the painting led Crawford to examine one of the challenges of the Civil War that has been long forgotten: how to properly care for the dead, and the massive logistical issues tied to finding deceased soldiers, identifying them and then carrying them to their final resting places.
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: www.salemmuseum.org, 389-6760
Tuesday
Kegley Lecture Series: Brent Tarter
Tarter, a leading Virginia contemporary historian who retired from the Library of Virginia, will talk about 2019 as a red-letter year in Virginia history. Tarter, a prolific author, was the founding editor of the Library of Virginia’s Dictionary of Virginia Biography and co-founder of the annual Virginia Forum. He will recall the significance of 1619 as the year African slaves and women first came to America and the House of Burgesses became the first governing body at Jamestown.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Christ Lutheran Church, 2011 Brandon Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: Lynsey Allie, info@vahistorymuseum.org, 982-5465
Ethics in Professional Lives
Presented by Nancy Agee, president and CEO of Carilion Clinic, a not-for-profit integrated health care system headquartered in Roanoke, serving southwest Virginia. Prior to her current position, Agee served Carilion as executive vice president and COO, where she co-led the transformation from a collection of hospitals to a fully integrated, patient-centered, physician-led organization. Part of this transformation included a public/private partnership with Virginia Tech to create an allopathic medical school and research institute.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Roanoke College, Colket Center, Wortmann Ballroom, 221 College Lane, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events
Roanoke Valley SPCA SPAYghetti
Includes spaghetti with marinara sauce, bread, salad and a beverage. For every six meals sold, an adopted animal can leave the Roanoke Valley SPCA spayed or neutered to go to their forever homes.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Huntington Blvd. N.E., Roanoke
Cost: $9 in advance, $10 at the door
Contact: www.rvspca.org, 339-9513
Thursday
DMV2Go
This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with your Virginia DMV needs.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 375-3004
Dr Pepper Day
Free product and T-shirts while supplies last. Dr Pepper has been a presence in the community for over 80 years and the company is celebrating that relationship with Dr Pepper Day.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Market Square, Downtown Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 206-2414
Thursday-Saturday
‘Goodnight Moon, the Magical Musical’
By Margaret Wise Brown and Chad Henry. The Hollins theater program expanded “Goodnight Moon,” the quintessential bedtime book for toddlers, into a musical with a cat and a fiddle and dancing teddy bears.
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Hollins University Theatre, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $10, $5 children under 12, one free ticket to current Hollins students, faculty and staff
Contact: www.hollins.edu/events
Friday-Sunday
Blue Ridge Potters Guild 20th Anniversary Show and Sale
Eighty potters will be displaying and selling their work in the largest all-pottery show in Virginia. Demonstrations will be featured Saturday and Sunday.
When: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Patrick Henry High School, 2102 Grandin Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free admission
Contact: www.blueridgepotters.com
Saturday
Big Lick Coffee Fest
Celebrating craft coffee. Featuring coffee roasters and tastings, artisans, treats, brunch items, kids corner, vendors, music and more. Proceeds benefit RAM House.
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $12, $35 VIP
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
Rail Yard Dawgs Opening Night
The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs face off against the Fayetteville Marksmen.
When: 7:05 p.m.
Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $11-$22
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.