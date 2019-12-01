Sunday
Roanoke College Acappella Choir and Oriana Singers: Lessons & Carols XXXV
The Roanoke College Acapella Choir and Oriana Singers will sing arrangements of favorite carols and will lead the congregation in the singing of the Advent and Christmas Carols under the direction of Jeffrey Sandborg.
When: 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Where: St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 631 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: A freewill offering will be received for local charities
Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events
Monday
Starlight Christmas: Roanoke County Christmas Tree Lighting
Visits with Santa, marshmallow roasting, Christmas caroling, handbells, storytime with Pepper, caricature artist, refreshments, live music, Christmas crafts and more.
When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 387-6078, ext. 0
Roanoke Valley Choral Society Presents Noel!
The Choral Society’s annual holiday concert conducted by Patricia Kelley Trail and accompanist Janice Cusano.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2101 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: Free admission, donations welcome
Contact: www.roanokevalleychoralsociety.org
Wednesday-Sunday
‘The Sound of Music’
The hills are alive in the Roanoke Valley this holiday season with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound Of Music,” best known for its film adaptation starring Julie Andrews as the high-spirited governess Fraulein Maria. Share this heartwarming story with a cast that mixes national talent with your local favorites.
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Mill Mountain Theatre, Trinkle Mainstage, 1 Market Square, Roanoke
Cost: $20-$38
Contact: www.millmountain.org
Thursday
Vinton Christmas Parade
Tree lighting ceremony and entertainment at the Vinton Municipal Building at 6 p.m., followed by the parade at 7 p.m. The parade ends at the Vinton Farmers’ Market, where you can visit and have pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus while enjoying refreshments and entertainment.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Vinton
Cost: Free
Contact: www.vintonchamber.com
Friday
The Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas
Includes favorites like roasted chestnuts, carriage rides, street performers, Cox Kids Zone and more. This week features the City of Roanoke Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:15 p.m. Other Dickens of a Christmas events will occur Dec. 13 and 20.
When: 5:30 to 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org, 342-2028
Salem Christmas Parade
Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m., followed by the parade at 6:30 p.m.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Tree lighting at Salem Farmers Market, parade on Main Street.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.salemva.gov
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops Spectacular
Virginia’s beloved annual holiday event with over 250 performers on stage. Join the RSO Chorus, Virginia Tech Chorus and the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir, the RSO and Maestro David Steward Wiley as we kick off the holiday season.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: $32-$65
Contact: www.rso.com, 343-9127
Saturday
Breakfast with Santa
Featuring a buffet breakfast, holiday crafts, fun with Joseph the Elf, Southwest Virginia Ballet and other special guests, live entertainment by Einstein’s Monkey, and a keepsake photo taken by Kevin Hurley Photography with Santa Claus. Benefit for CHIP of Roanoke Valley.
When: 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. seatings
Where: The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke
Cost: $45, $25 children, free children 2 and younger
Contact: www.chiprv.org, 857-0993
Saturday-Sunday
Parlor Tour of Homes
Several beautifully appointed homes will be open for the public to tour. Tickets can be purchased at the entrance to Highland Park (corner of Washington Avenue and Fifth Street at Joel Richert Way) on the dates of the tour. All proceeds go directly back into the neighborhood of Old Southwest, as well as the maintenance and upkeep of the historic Alexander-Gish House and other events such as Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Various locations, Old Southwest, Roanoke
Cost: $20
Contact: www.oldsouthwest.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.