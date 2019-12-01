Sunday

Roanoke College Acappella Choir and Oriana Singers: Lessons & Carols XXXV

The Roanoke College Acapella Choir and Oriana Singers will sing arrangements of favorite carols and will lead the congregation in the singing of the Advent and Christmas Carols under the direction of Jeffrey Sandborg.

When: 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Where: St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 631 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: A freewill offering will be received for local charities

Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events

Monday

Starlight Christmas: Roanoke County Christmas Tree Lighting

Visits with Santa, marshmallow roasting, Christmas caroling, handbells, storytime with Pepper, caricature artist, refreshments, live music, Christmas crafts and more.

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 387-6078, ext. 0

Roanoke Valley Choral Society Presents Noel!

The Choral Society’s annual holiday concert conducted by Patricia Kelley Trail and accompanist Janice Cusano.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2101 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: Free admission, donations welcome

Contact: www.roanokevalleychoralsociety.org

Wednesday-Sunday

‘The Sound of Music’

The hills are alive in the Roanoke Valley this holiday season with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound Of Music,” best known for its film adaptation starring Julie Andrews as the high-spirited governess Fraulein Maria. Share this heartwarming story with a cast that mixes national talent with your local favorites.

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Mill Mountain Theatre, Trinkle Mainstage, 1 Market Square, Roanoke

Cost: $20-$38

Contact: www.millmountain.org

Thursday

Vinton Christmas Parade

Tree lighting ceremony and entertainment at the Vinton Municipal Building at 6 p.m., followed by the parade at 7 p.m. The parade ends at the Vinton Farmers’ Market, where you can visit and have pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus while enjoying refreshments and entertainment.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Vinton

Cost: Free

Contact: www.vintonchamber.com

Friday

The Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas

Includes favorites like roasted chestnuts, carriage rides, street performers, Cox Kids Zone and more. This week features the City of Roanoke Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:15 p.m. Other Dickens of a Christmas events will occur Dec. 13 and 20.

When: 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org, 342-2028

Salem Christmas Parade

Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m., followed by the parade at 6:30 p.m.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Tree lighting at Salem Farmers Market, parade on Main Street.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.salemva.gov

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops Spectacular

Virginia’s beloved annual holiday event with over 250 performers on stage. Join the RSO Chorus, Virginia Tech Chorus and the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir, the RSO and Maestro David Steward Wiley as we kick off the holiday season.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $32-$65

Contact: www.rso.com, 343-9127

Saturday

Breakfast with Santa

Featuring a buffet breakfast, holiday crafts, fun with Joseph the Elf, Southwest Virginia Ballet and other special guests, live entertainment by Einstein’s Monkey, and a keepsake photo taken by Kevin Hurley Photography with Santa Claus. Benefit for CHIP of Roanoke Valley.

When: 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. seatings

Where: The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke

Cost: $45, $25 children, free children 2 and younger

Contact: www.chiprv.org, 857-0993

Saturday-Sunday

Parlor Tour of Homes

Several beautifully appointed homes will be open for the public to tour. Tickets can be purchased at the entrance to Highland Park (corner of Washington Avenue and Fifth Street at Joel Richert Way) on the dates of the tour. All proceeds go directly back into the neighborhood of Old Southwest, as well as the maintenance and upkeep of the historic Alexander-Gish House and other events such as Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Various locations, Old Southwest, Roanoke

Cost: $20

Contact: www.oldsouthwest.org

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Load comments