Sunday
The Greater Virginia Bridal Show
Wedding professionals displaying products and services, sample catering and desserts, fashion show, door prizes including the grand prize of a romantic getaway for two. Hosted by Virginia Bride Magazine.
When: 1 to 5 p.m.
Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $10 cash only, free kids 12 and younger
Contact: www.vabridemagazine.com
Sunday-Monday
Dream Bowl Football Weekend
These two all-star bowl games will provide aspiring pros with a final opportunity to showcase their skills and prove they have what it takes to play at the next level. It is also a send-off celebration for the athletes, families, alumni and fans to honor the student-athletes’ years of sacrifice for the game of football.
When: HBCU Spirit of America Bowl Game, 1:30 p.m. kickoff Sunday; Dream Bowl Game, noon kickoff Monday
Where: Salem Football Stadium, 1008 Texas St., Salem
Cost: $10, $5 children
Contact: www.dreambowl.net or www.hbcusoabowl.com
Monday
Salem Museum Speaker Series: “Echoes from Catawba”
In early 2018, Catawba native Ted Carroll began to write a series of non-fiction books about life in Catawba in the first half of the 1900s. Carroll will speak about the cultural heritage and history of this beautiful Appalachian community.
When: 7 p.m. (snow date 7 p.m. Jan. 27)
Where: Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: www.salemmuseum.org, 389-6760
Wednesdsay
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live
Daniel Tiger and all of his friends from the beloved PBS KIDS television series are hopping aboard Trolley to your town. They will take audiences on an interactive musical adventure to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others and celebrating new experiences.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $25-$75
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
Wednesdsay-Thursday
DMV2Go
This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with your Virginia DMV needs.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Free to enter
Contact: 375-3004
Thursday
Hollins-Mill Mountain Theatre Winter Festival of New Works: “Moving”
By Sean Michael McCord. Can love survive romance? Over the span of 30 years in one apartment in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles, lovers come together, fall apart and move on through life’s choices. Performances will also be held Jan. 25 and 30 and Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mill Mountain Theatre Waldron, Stage, 20 Church Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $10 general admission
Contact: www.hollins.edu/theatre, 362-6517
Friday
Hollins-Mill Mountain Theatre Winter Festival of New Works: “Arachnothology (A Study of Spiders)”
By Kimberly Patterson. A cast of all female performers tracks the evolution of spiders through mythology, folklore, nursery rhymes, popular culture and science to weave a tapestry about identity and choice — and whether or not it’s possible to start over. Performances will also be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 2.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mill Mountain Theatre Waldron, Stage, 20 Church Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $10 general admission
Contact: www.hollins.edu/theatre, 362-6517
Friday-Saturday
Roanoke Regional Writers Conference XIII, 2020
The perfect event to learn, grow and connect with other writers in the area.
When: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (snow date Jan. 31-Feb. 1)
Where: Hollins University, Dana Science Building, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $65, includes lunch on Saturday
Contact: www.hollins.edu/academics/roanoke-regional-writers-conference
Saturday
JD Allen Trio
Tenor saxophonist, JD Allen (American Pianists Association Cole Porter Fellow) writes compact little themes that sound like they were plucked from the choicest parts of classic solos. Then he gives them to his trio, which swings like nobody’s business.
When: Shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Where: Jefferson Center Fostek Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke
Cost: $30 plus fees
Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550
Saturday-Sunday
Salem Gun and Knife Show
No loaded firearms, no exceptions. Concealed carry class each day from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for a $45 fee. Register a half-hour early on the day of event.
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: $9, free children under 12 with paying adult, Saturday admission good for both days
Contact: www.cegunshows.com
