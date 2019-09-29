Sunday

Star City Sounds Chorus Presents Sing!

Ladies a cappella barbershop concert.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton

Cost: $10, $5 children 7-12, free children under 7

Contact: 819-9927

Roanoke Mountain Music

Music by The McKenzies. Experience authentic music of the mountains.

When: 5 to 6 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Blue Ridge Parkway milepost 120.4

Cost: Free

Contact: www.friendsbrp.org/events

Monday

Dr. Michael Federici: ‘Populism in the Age of Trump’

Federici, Middle Tennessee State University, will examine the motivations and ideas that drive contemporary populist politics in the United States with a view to determining the compatibility of populism with American constitutionalism.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Roanoke College, Colket Center, Wortmann Ballroom, 221 College Lane, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events

Wednesday

Dr. E. Patrick Johnson: ‘Are We Not Family? Sexuality, Citizenship, and Politics in the New Black South’

In this keynote address, Johnson will provide some historical context for why homosexuality is taboo in black communities in the South and sometimes considered as outside the black “family.”

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Roanoke College, Logan Gallery, Bank Building, 223 E. Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events

Wednesday-Sunday

‘The Glass Menagerie’

By Tennessee Williams. The classic award-winning 1944 drama about a Southern woman abandoned by her husband, and her frustrated son and sickly daughter.

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Mill Mountain Theatre, Trinkle Mainstage, 1 Market Square, Roanoke

Cost: $20-$38

Contact: www.millmountain.org, 342-5740

Thursday

Fall for Local Roanoke Night Market

Featuring 20 locally owned businesses. Proceeds will benefit Angels of Assisi’s guardian program, which provides temporary housing and medical care to pets caught in the middle of domestic violence and other situations; and Women in Hemp, to help support a scholarship for a woman to participate in the new agricultural program at Virginia Western Community College.

When: 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road S.W., Roanoke

Cost: $15-$20

Contact: Tickets and more info at bit.ly/RoanokeNightMarket

Thursday-Saturday

Salem Museum Ghost Walk

Salem’s East Hill Cemetery comes alive after dark. The living are invited to tour the historic graveyard and meet notable characters from Salem’s past. These walking tours through the cemetery are family friendly, fun and informative, and not scary. All proceeds benefit the Salem Museum. Good walking shoes are recommended: this is a walking tour of just over a half-mile.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. (tours leave every 15 minutes)

Where: Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem

Cost: $10, $5 students, free children 3 and younger

Contact: www.salemmuseum.org, 389-6760

Friday-Sunday

‘The Velveteen Rabbit’

By Margery Williams, James Still and Jimmy Roberts. A musical adaptation of one of the most beloved children’s books of all time, about a stuffed toy rabbit that longs to become real.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $22-$25

Contact: www.roanokechildrenstheatre.org, 345-2550

Saturday

Out of the Darkness Walk

Join the effort to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy and support survivors of suicide loss.

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Roanoke College, Cregger Center, 221 College Lane, Salem

Cost: Free registration

Contact: www.afsp.org, 819-7861

25th Annual Mountain Magic in Fall Bluegrass, Antiques and Crafts Festival

Experience the “magic” of small town America. Explore more than 100 vendor spaces filled with crafts, antiques, art, apples, pumpkins and more. Smells of sausage, country ham and barbecue will fill the air, tempting your taste buds. Bring a lawn chair to sit while enjoying a full day of live bluegrass performances. Kids activities, an antique auto show and a Main Street sidewalk sale.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Buchanan, 19753 Main St.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.townofbuchanan.com, 254-1212

