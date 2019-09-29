Sunday
Star City Sounds Chorus Presents Sing!
Ladies a cappella barbershop concert.
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton
Cost: $10, $5 children 7-12, free children under 7
Contact: 819-9927
Roanoke Mountain Music
Music by The McKenzies. Experience authentic music of the mountains.
When: 5 to 6 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Blue Ridge Parkway milepost 120.4
Cost: Free
Contact: www.friendsbrp.org/events
Monday
Dr. Michael Federici: ‘Populism in the Age of Trump’
Federici, Middle Tennessee State University, will examine the motivations and ideas that drive contemporary populist politics in the United States with a view to determining the compatibility of populism with American constitutionalism.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Roanoke College, Colket Center, Wortmann Ballroom, 221 College Lane, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events
Wednesday
Dr. E. Patrick Johnson: ‘Are We Not Family? Sexuality, Citizenship, and Politics in the New Black South’
In this keynote address, Johnson will provide some historical context for why homosexuality is taboo in black communities in the South and sometimes considered as outside the black “family.”
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Roanoke College, Logan Gallery, Bank Building, 223 E. Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events
Wednesday-Sunday
‘The Glass Menagerie’
By Tennessee Williams. The classic award-winning 1944 drama about a Southern woman abandoned by her husband, and her frustrated son and sickly daughter.
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Mill Mountain Theatre, Trinkle Mainstage, 1 Market Square, Roanoke
Cost: $20-$38
Contact: www.millmountain.org, 342-5740
Thursday
Fall for Local Roanoke Night Market
Featuring 20 locally owned businesses. Proceeds will benefit Angels of Assisi’s guardian program, which provides temporary housing and medical care to pets caught in the middle of domestic violence and other situations; and Women in Hemp, to help support a scholarship for a woman to participate in the new agricultural program at Virginia Western Community College.
When: 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $15-$20
Contact: Tickets and more info at bit.ly/RoanokeNightMarket
Thursday-Saturday
Salem Museum Ghost Walk
Salem’s East Hill Cemetery comes alive after dark. The living are invited to tour the historic graveyard and meet notable characters from Salem’s past. These walking tours through the cemetery are family friendly, fun and informative, and not scary. All proceeds benefit the Salem Museum. Good walking shoes are recommended: this is a walking tour of just over a half-mile.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. (tours leave every 15 minutes)
Where: Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem
Cost: $10, $5 students, free children 3 and younger
Contact: www.salemmuseum.org, 389-6760
Friday-Sunday
‘The Velveteen Rabbit’
By Margery Williams, James Still and Jimmy Roberts. A musical adaptation of one of the most beloved children’s books of all time, about a stuffed toy rabbit that longs to become real.
When: 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke
Cost: $22-$25
Contact: www.roanokechildrenstheatre.org, 345-2550
Saturday
Out of the Darkness Walk
Join the effort to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy and support survivors of suicide loss.
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Roanoke College, Cregger Center, 221 College Lane, Salem
Cost: Free registration
Contact: www.afsp.org, 819-7861
25th Annual Mountain Magic in Fall Bluegrass, Antiques and Crafts Festival
Experience the “magic” of small town America. Explore more than 100 vendor spaces filled with crafts, antiques, art, apples, pumpkins and more. Smells of sausage, country ham and barbecue will fill the air, tempting your taste buds. Bring a lawn chair to sit while enjoying a full day of live bluegrass performances. Kids activities, an antique auto show and a Main Street sidewalk sale.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Buchanan, 19753 Main St.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.townofbuchanan.com, 254-1212
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.