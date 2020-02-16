Monday
Salem Museum Speaker Series: The Price We Paid: The World and the War to End All Wars
Presented by Alex Burke, assistant director of the Salem Museum. The First World War, with troop mobilizations, sickness and death on a scale not seen before, had a profound impact both globally and locally. Its aftereffects continued to influence the decades to come. Burke will discuss these impacts.
Where: Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.salemmuseum.org, 389-6760
Tuesday
Kegley Lecture Series: Shannon Bell
Bell, an associate professor of sociology at Virginia Tech, will speak on “Appalachian Women and the Fight Against Mountaintop Removal Mining.” Her talk will focus on interviews from her first book, “Our Roots Run Deep as Ironweed: Appalachian Women and the Fight for Environmental Justice,” which documents the central role Appalachian women have played in the grassroots resistance movement against mountaintop removal coal mining and other industry practices.
Where: Christ Lutheran Church, 2011 Brandon Ave. S.W., Roanoke
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Lynsey Allie, info@vahistorymuseum.org, 982-5465
Wednesday
The 2020 Henry H. Fowler Distinguished Public Speaker Program: Can We Talk? Civil Discourse and Democracy
David Ignatius, novelist and columnist for The Washington Post, will speak on the media’s role in civil discourse.
Where: Roanoke College, C. Homer Bast Center, 221 College Lane, Salem
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, tickets required
Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events
Railroad Earth
Americana. Handmade Moments will open the show.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: $30-$75
Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004
Wednesday-Saturday
Theatre Roanoke College: “An Enemy of the People”
By Henrik Ibsen (in a new version by Rebecca Lenkiewicz). When Dr. Stockmann discovers her town’s famous spa waters are poisoned, she expects to be treated as a hero for averting an environmental catastrophe. Instead, she’s accused by her brother, the mayor, of threatening the town’s livelihood. Public and media opinion divides and the community splits into factions. Post-show discussion on Wednesday featuring local and on-campus environmental activists.
Where: Roanoke College, Olin Hall Theater, 221 College Lane, Salem
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $7, $5 seniors and students, free for Roanoke College community members
Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events, 375-2333
Thursday
Nate Bargatze “Good Problem to Have” Tour
Following the continued success of his Netflix special, “The Tennessee Kid,” comedian, actor and writer Bargatze is extending his bestselling stand-up tour. His comedy is both clean and relatable.
Where: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: $35, $49.75 and $149.75
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
Thursday-Sunday
“The Merry Wives of Windsor”
By William Shakespeare. The Roanoke County community theater begins its 70th season with a classic comedy by the Bard, in which a would-be adulterer gets the tables turned on him by the happily married women he attempts to seduce.
Where: Showtimers Community Theatre, 2067 McVitty Road S.W., Roanoke
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Cost: $14, $7 students 18 and younger
Contact: www.showtimers.org, 774-2660
Friday-Saturday
VHSL Wrestling Championships — Class 1, 2 and 3
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Cost: $25 all session pass, $10 per session, free ages 6 and younger with a paying adult
Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004
Friday-Sunday
Jurassic Quest
A Dinosaur Adventure for the whole family. The main dinosaur exhibit features ultra-realistic, life-size animatronic dinosaurs; over 80 life-size dinosaurs in all. The All-New Ancient Oceans exhibit features a 50 -foot -long Megalodon. Visitors can interact with these huge creatures, learn about them and even ride a few.
Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
When: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
Cost: $24-$40
Contact: https://maingatetickets.com/events/view/553 for tickets
Saturday-Sunday
Junior Achievement Party in the Alley Bowl-A-Thon
Put together a team of 10 co-workers, friends and/or family members, raise at least $35 per bowler and help JA purchase classroom program materials.
Where: AMF Hilltop Lanes, 5918 Williamson Road, Roanoke
When: 11 a.m., 2 p.m. or 5 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m. Feb. 25 and 26, 11 a.m., 2 p.m. or 5 p.m. Feb. 29
Cost: $10 per bowler for three games, ball and shoe rental ($8 per bowler for groups of 50 bowlers or more)
Contact: bowlathon@jaswva.org, 989-6392
