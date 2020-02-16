Monday

Salem Museum Speaker Series: The Price We Paid: The World and the War to End All Wars

Presented by Alex Burke, assistant director of the Salem Museum. The First World War, with troop mobilizations, sickness and death on a scale not seen before, had a profound impact both globally and locally. Its aftereffects continued to influence the decades to come. Burke will discuss these impacts.

Where: Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.salemmuseum.org, 389-6760

Tuesday

Kegley Lecture Series: Shannon Bell

Bell, an associate professor of sociology at Virginia Tech, will speak on “Appalachian Women and the Fight Against Mountaintop Removal Mining.” Her talk will focus on interviews from her first book, “Our Roots Run Deep as Ironweed: Appalachian Women and the Fight for Environmental Justice,” which documents the central role Appalachian women have played in the grassroots resistance movement against mountaintop removal coal mining and other industry practices.

Where: Christ Lutheran Church, 2011 Brandon Ave. S.W., Roanoke

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Lynsey Allie, info@vahistorymuseum.org, 982-5465

Wednesday

The 2020 Henry H. Fowler Distinguished Public Speaker Program: Can We Talk? Civil Discourse and Democracy

David Ignatius, novelist and columnist for The Washington Post, will speak on the media’s role in civil discourse.

Where: Roanoke College, C. Homer Bast Center, 221 College Lane, Salem

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free, tickets required

Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events

Railroad Earth

Americana. Handmade Moments will open the show.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $30-$75

Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004

Wednesday-Saturday

Theatre Roanoke College: “An Enemy of the People”

By Henrik Ibsen (in a new version by Rebecca Lenkiewicz). When Dr. Stockmann discovers her town’s famous spa waters are poisoned, she expects to be treated as a hero for averting an environmental catastrophe. Instead, she’s accused by her brother, the mayor, of threatening the town’s livelihood. Public and media opinion divides and the community splits into factions. Post-show discussion on Wednesday featuring local and on-campus environmental activists.

Where: Roanoke College, Olin Hall Theater, 221 College Lane, Salem

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $7, $5 seniors and students, free for Roanoke College community members

Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events, 375-2333

Thursday

Nate Bargatze “Good Problem to Have” Tour

Following the continued success of his Netflix special, “The Tennessee Kid,” comedian, actor and writer Bargatze is extending his bestselling stand-up tour. His comedy is both clean and relatable.

Where: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: $35, $49.75 and $149.75

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

Thursday-Sunday

“The Merry Wives of Windsor”

By William Shakespeare. The Roanoke County community theater begins its 70th season with a classic comedy by the Bard, in which a would-be adulterer gets the tables turned on him by the happily married women he attempts to seduce.

Where: Showtimers Community Theatre, 2067 McVitty Road S.W., Roanoke

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $14, $7 students 18 and younger

Contact: www.showtimers.org, 774-2660

Friday-Saturday

VHSL Wrestling Championships — Class 1, 2 and 3

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Cost: $25 all session pass, $10 per session, free ages 6 and younger with a paying adult

Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004

Friday-Sunday

Jurassic Quest

A Dinosaur Adventure for the whole family. The main dinosaur exhibit features ultra-realistic, life-size animatronic dinosaurs; over 80 life-size dinosaurs in all. The All-New Ancient Oceans exhibit features a 50 -foot -long Megalodon. Visitors can interact with these huge creatures, learn about them and even ride a few.

Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

When: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $24-$40

Contact: https://maingatetickets.com/events/view/553 for tickets

Saturday-Sunday

Junior Achievement Party in the Alley Bowl-A-Thon

Put together a team of 10 co-workers, friends and/or family members, raise at least $35 per bowler and help JA purchase classroom program materials.

Where: AMF Hilltop Lanes, 5918 Williamson Road, Roanoke

When: 11 a.m., 2 p.m. or 5 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m. Feb. 25 and 26, 11 a.m., 2 p.m. or 5 p.m. Feb. 29

Cost: $10 per bowler for three games, ball and shoe rental ($8 per bowler for groups of 50 bowlers or more)

Contact: bowlathon@jaswva.org, 989-6392

