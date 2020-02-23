Monday

Bert Ifill in memory of Gwen Ifill

“Beyond the Breakthrough: How to follow the Path Blazed by Pathfinders like Gwen Ifill.” Bert Ifill, brother of the late Gwen Ifill (host of PBS Newshour) will present a lecture in honor of his sister. He remarks that his sister was ever mindful that she followed paths blazed by others, so she felt a different obligation — setting a high standard for herself, making it look effortless and equipping others with the tools to succeed.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Hollins University, Wetherill Visual Arts Center, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: www.hollins.edu/events

Wednesday

Roanoke College International Film Festival: ‘Sweet Bean’ (2015)

A lonely baker has his life and business reinvigorated when he hires an elderly woman with an uncanny culinary skill and a mysterious communion with nature, in this graceful, quietly moving drama from Japan’s Naomi Kawase (“The Mourning Forest,” “Still the Water”).

When: 7 to 8:45 p.m.

Where: Hollins University, Niederer Auditorium, Wetherill Visual Arts Center, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events

Wednesday-Thursday

DMV2Go

This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with your Virginia DMV needs.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004

Thursday

RC Jazz and Wind Ensembles Joint Concert

The Roanoke College Jazz and Wind Ensembles will perform together under the direction of Marc LaChance.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Roanoke College, Olin Hall Theater, 221 College Lane, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events

Thursday-Friday

‘The Fakes’

By Samantha Macher. The RCT4Teens program offers an original play about internet predators, internet addiction and internet safety. Panels of experts will address questions afterward.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Center, Fostek Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke

Cost: Pay what you will; reservations required

Contact: www.roanokechildrenstheatre.org, 400-7795

Thursday-Sunday

ODAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament

Four days of college hoops action.

When: Thursday, women’s quarterfinals, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Friday, men’s quarterfinals, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Saturday, women’s semifinals, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., men’s semifinals, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday, women’s championship 1 p.m., men’s championship, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $12 per session, $6 per session student

Contact: www.odaconline.com

Friday

The Temptations and The Four Tops

The Temptations are notable for their success with Motown Records during the 1960s and ’70s and have sold millions of albums, making them one of the most successful groups in music history. The Four Tops were among a number of groups who established the Motown sound heard around the world during the 1960s.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $49, $69, $89

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

Friday-Sunday

Mysticon

Guests of honor include Zack Ward, Larry Niven, Bill Mulligan, Jenn DePaola, BLADE Gaming and Sean Heare. Music guest of honor Type Trauma. Master of ceremonies Rich Sigfrit.

When: Times vary

Where: Holiday Inn Tanglewood, 4468 Starkey Road, Roanoke

Cost: Prices vary

Contact: www.mysticon-va.com

Roanoke Boat Show

Hosted by the Southwest Virginia Boat Dealers Association, this is a once-a-year opportunity to see dealers from Smith Mountain Lake and compare products by touching and seeing the offerings. It is also a business opportunity to present your products to boating enthusiasts. Exhibits of boating equipment, related products and services and more.

When: 1 to 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Berglund Special Events Center and Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free admission Friday and Sunday, $7.50 Saturday, free children 12 and younger

Contact: www.roanokeboatshow.com

Saturday-Sunday

Salem and Roanoke Valley Coin Show

More than 40 tables of coin dealers buying and selling U.S. coins, world coins, ancient coins, paper money, medals, tokens, gold and silver. Food available for purchase, 24-hour security.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: American Legion, 710 Apperson Drive, Salem

Cost: Free admission and parking

Contact: 943-2267

