Sunday
Farm to Feast
Enjoy a five-course meal with food from the Roanoke City Farmers Market, prepared on-site and served with local wine and craft beer. Proceeds benefit the Historic Roanoke City Market.
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Roanoke City Market Square
Cost: $100
Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org/events
Monday
Salem Museum Speaker Series: Cool off with an Antarctic Adventure
Judith Painter, an eighth grade geography teacher at Andrew Lewis Middle School, was one of 40 educators worldwide chosen last year for a prestigious honor — and a remarkable opportunity. As a Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic Grosvenor Teacher Fellow, she was awarded a trip to Antarctica, giving her direct, hands-on field experience to share in her classroom and with the community. Painter will introduce the wildlife she encountered — penguins, whales and albatross — and share the wonder of the polar landscape.
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: www.salemmuseum.org, 389-6760
Thursday
DMV2Go
This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with your Virginia DMV needs.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Free to enter
Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004
Thursday-Saturday
Appalachian Laser Tag Festival
Hosted by the Laser Club at Virginia Tech (LCaT), this event provides fun for all. Come for a morning, afternoon, evening or the entire event. Games will be played outside in the woods and are similar to airsoft or paintball games. If you plan to come, PLEASE REGISTER at https://sites.google.com/a/vt.edu/alf/registration. The LCaT will provide equipment. All ages are welcome but event organizers will not assume responsibility for youth under 18 years of age. As such, a parent or designated guardian/group leader should be present.
When: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Where: Caldwell Fields (37°20’15.3”N 80°19’34.4”W), 2785-2899 VA-621, Blacksburg
Cost: $5 per person suggested donation for camping at Caldwell Fields
Contact: Scott Farmer, sdf@vt.edu, 818-4349
Friday-Saturday
Let’s Go to the Movies
Concert presents beloved tunes from cinema classics, including “Titanic,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Dirty Dancing” and “The Graduate.”
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mill Mountain Theatre, Trinkle Mainstage, 1 Market Square, Roanoke
Cost: $20-$25
Contact: www.millmountain.org, 342-5740
Saturday
Green Hill Highland Games
Witness the traditional sports of the Scottish Highlands. Competitions will include the weight throw, Scottish hammer throw, stone put and caber toss. Joining once again will be the Women’s Elite Class, a group of female athletes who have competed nationally and internationally in Highland games competitions. Come out to cheer on the athletes and enjoy music, demonstrations, clans, food and more.
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Green Hill Park, 2500 Green Hill Park Road, Salem
Cost: Free spectator admission
Contact: www.roanokecountyparks.com, 387-6078
Acoustic Fest
Enjoy live music by Joy Tru from 1 to 3 p.m. and Ryan Greer & The Ryan Greer Band from 4 to 7 p.m. Sip beer from Three Notch’d Brewing Company while shopping with local vendors. Longfin Grill will also be selling food. Limited seating is available, so feel free to bring lawn chairs.
When: 1 to 7 p.m.
Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, 2404 Prospect Road S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $10, $8 children, free for members, $5 drink tickets
Contact: www.mmzoo.org, 343-3241
BOCO BBQ and Country Music Fest
Featuring music by William Michael Morgan, The Low Low Chariot, 7 Mile Ford and True Cadence. BBQ cook-off, craft brew experience, kids activities and more to benefit Council of Community Services.
When: 3 to 9 p.m.
Where: Jeter Farm, Bonsack
Cost: $10, free children 12 and younger
Contact: www.biglickentertainment.com
Star City Arts Festival
The first of its kind in Roanoke, providing the community an opportunity to participate and share the performing, visual, culinary, literary and cultural arts together. Performances by Southwest Virginia Ballet and Roanoke Ballet Theatre, along with Mill Mountain Theater Conservatory, Roanoke Children’s Theater, The Grandin Theatre, the Jefferson Center Music Lab, and with musical performances by artists from Rhythm and Blues, Gospel, Latin and more. Roanoke Public Libraries book giveaway and Taubman Museum of Art’s ArtVenture tent. Food, wine and beer trucks. Symphony Under the Stars concert by the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra and Chorus at 7 p.m.
When: 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: Free, $40 VIP seating for Symphony Under the Stars concert
Contact: www.rso.com, 343-9127