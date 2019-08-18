wing_fest (copy)

JOEL HAWKSLEY | The Roanoke Times; [Taken on: August Saturday, 2013. Kroger chef James Fisher cooks a batch of ancho chile wings during the 2013 Roanoke Wing Fest at Elmwood Park in downtown Roanoke on Saturday.]

 The Roanok Times | File 2013

Sunday

Farm to Feast

Enjoy a five-course meal with food from the Roanoke City Farmers Market, prepared on-site and served with local wine and craft beer. Proceeds benefit the Historic Roanoke City Market.

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Roanoke City Market Square

Cost: $100

Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org/events

Monday

Salem Museum Speaker Series: Cool off with an Antarctic Adventure

Judith Painter, an eighth grade geography teacher at Andrew Lewis Middle School, was one of 40 educators worldwide chosen last year for a prestigious honor — and a remarkable opportunity. As a Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic Grosvenor Teacher Fellow, she was awarded a trip to Antarctica, giving her direct, hands-on field experience to share in her classroom and with the community. Painter will introduce the wildlife she encountered — penguins, whales and albatross — and share the wonder of the polar landscape.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: www.salemmuseum.org, 389-6760

Thursday

DMV2Go

This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with your Virginia DMV needs.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: Free to enter

Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004

Thursday-Saturday

Appalachian Laser Tag Festival

Hosted by the Laser Club at Virginia Tech (LCaT), this event provides fun for all. Come for a morning, afternoon, evening or the entire event. Games will be played outside in the woods and are similar to airsoft or paintball games. If you plan to come, PLEASE REGISTER at https://sites.google.com/a/vt.edu/alf/registration. The LCaT will provide equipment. All ages are welcome but event organizers will not assume responsibility for youth under 18 years of age. As such, a parent or designated guardian/group leader should be present.

When: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Caldwell Fields (37°20’15.3”N 80°19’34.4”W), 2785-2899 VA-621, Blacksburg

Cost: $5 per person suggested donation for camping at Caldwell Fields

Contact: Scott Farmer, sdf@vt.edu, 818-4349

Friday-Saturday

Let’s Go to the Movies

Concert presents beloved tunes from cinema classics, including “Titanic,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Dirty Dancing” and “The Graduate.”

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mill Mountain Theatre, Trinkle Mainstage, 1 Market Square, Roanoke

Cost: $20-$25

Contact: www.millmountain.org, 342-5740

Saturday

Green Hill Highland Games

Witness the traditional sports of the Scottish Highlands. Competitions will include the weight throw, Scottish hammer throw, stone put and caber toss. Joining once again will be the Women’s Elite Class, a group of female athletes who have competed nationally and internationally in Highland games competitions. Come out to cheer on the athletes and enjoy music, demonstrations, clans, food and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Green Hill Park, 2500 Green Hill Park Road, Salem

Cost: Free spectator admission

Contact: www.roanokecountyparks.com, 387-6078

Acoustic Fest

Enjoy live music by Joy Tru from 1 to 3 p.m. and Ryan Greer & The Ryan Greer Band from 4 to 7 p.m. Sip beer from Three Notch’d Brewing Company while shopping with local vendors. Longfin Grill will also be selling food. Limited seating is available, so feel free to bring lawn chairs.

When: 1 to 7 p.m.

Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, 2404 Prospect Road S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $10, $8 children, free for members, $5 drink tickets

Contact: www.mmzoo.org, 343-3241

BOCO BBQ and Country Music Fest

Featuring music by William Michael Morgan, The Low Low Chariot, 7 Mile Ford and True Cadence. BBQ cook-off, craft brew experience, kids activities and more to benefit Council of Community Services.

When: 3 to 9 p.m.

Where: Jeter Farm, Bonsack

Cost: $10, free children 12 and younger

Contact: www.biglickentertainment.com

Star City Arts Festival

The first of its kind in Roanoke, providing the community an opportunity to participate and share the performing, visual, culinary, literary and cultural arts together. Performances by Southwest Virginia Ballet and Roanoke Ballet Theatre, along with Mill Mountain Theater Conservatory, Roanoke Children’s Theater, The Grandin Theatre, the Jefferson Center Music Lab, and with musical performances by artists from Rhythm and Blues, Gospel, Latin and more. Roanoke Public Libraries book giveaway and Taubman Museum of Art’s ArtVenture tent. Food, wine and beer trucks. Symphony Under the Stars concert by the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra and Chorus at 7 p.m.

When: 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: Free, $40 VIP seating for Symphony Under the Stars concert

Contact: www.rso.com, 343-9127

