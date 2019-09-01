Sunday

Big Lick Kid Fest

Featuring outdoor interactive entertainment with games, petting zoo, rock walls, bounce houses, crafts, face-painting, music, treats, local vendors and more. Plus official appearance by Curious George.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $8 for ages 3 and older

Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004

Labor Day Reggae

Join us this holiday weekend for an afternoon on the lawn with Reggae music spun by local DJ Dicky C. Entry is free. Music 2-4 pm. Wine and food available for purchase.

When: 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 5415 Gallion Ridge Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free admission

Contact: www.beliveauestate.com, 961-0505

Roanoke Mountain Music

Music by Southern Gentleman. Experience authentic music of the mountains.

When: 5 to 6 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Blue Ridge Parkway milepost 120.4

Cost: Free

Contact: www.friendsbrp.org/events

Thursday

Roanoke College Coffee Shop Talk: Revisioning Notre Dame: The Paris Palimpsest As An Aid To Reconstruction

David Scaer, associate professor of modern languages, will be speaking on the reconstruction of Notre Dame after last April’s devastating fire. We are missing vital parts of the Paris puzzle: we know where stuff was, but we didn’t know its function and vice versa.

When: 8 to 9 p.m.

Where: Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea, 17 E. Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events

Friday

Meet the Artist: Giuseppina Giordano

Experience Giordano’s stellar work and hear from the artist herself about the inspiration, process and thought behind her multisensorial show and immersive installation. Poetry, sign language, translations, art history, painting, sculpture and the concept of Zen are just a few of the disciplines and themes crossed in this show.

When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $8, $5 educators and students with ID, free for museum members

Contact: www.taubmanmuseum.org, 342-5760, for required registration

Saturday

Second Annual Egyptian Festival

Featuring Egyptian food and activities for the entire family. Event will be held rain or shine.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Saint Mary Coptic Orthodox Church, 4122 Cresthill Drive, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 772-3242

Virginia Steak Festival

Food trucks, restaurants and caterers dishing out their best steak dishes plus full steak dinners, and a country music concert. Craft beer, sangria on draft, activities for kids, vendors and more.

When: 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: Vinton Farmers Market, 204 W. Lee Ave., Vinton

Cost: $5, free children 12 and younger

Contact: www.biglickentertainment.com

Pure Pro Wrestling

Inside event and cash bar. Snack bar will be open.

When: 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. bell time

Where: Montvale Recreation Club, 1182 Pike Road, Montvale

Cost: $12, free children 6 and younger

Contact: www.facebook.com/pureprowrestling

Black Jacket Symphony Presents Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours”

The Black Jacket Symphony offers a unique concert experience through recreating classic albums in a live performance setting. A selected album is performed in its entirety by a group of handpicked musicians specifically selected for each album, with no sonic detail being overlooked — the musicians do whatever it takes to musically reproduce the album.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, N.E., Roanoke

Cost: $25, $30 (price increases $5 day of show)

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

A way to honor and remember the New York City firefighters, police, and rescue workers who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the Twin Towers. Each participant will pay tribute to a firefighter, police officer or EMS crew member by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the former World Trade Center. The tribute not only remembers the person’s sacrifice but symbolically completes their heroic journey to save others. Through firefighter and community participation, each of the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and 10 EMS workers will be honored. Registration fees and donations support the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the families of firefighters killed in the line of duty.

When: 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. on-site registration and check-in, 9 a.m. opening ceremony, 9:30 a.m. climb start, noon climb end

Where: Wells Fargo Tower, 10 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: Varies

Contact: peter.matthiessen@yahoo.com

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Load comments