Sunday
International Wine Festival
Sample more than 30 wines from around the world (along with a few craft brews) while you enjoy live music and expertly paired hors d’oeuvres and desserts. From bubbly sparklings to crisp whites to bold reds, seasoned wine stewards will guide you through your experience with tasting notes to help you discover your new favorite international wines. Souvenir wine glass.
When: 1 to 4 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $50 in advance, $60 day of
Contact: Purchase tickets at www.taubmanmuseum.org
Public Ice Skating
Superheroes Skate, free skate rental if you wear a superhero costume.
When: 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $6, $2 skate rental
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
Sunday-Saturday
ValleyStar Credit Union’s Elmwood on Ice
Ice skating and sliding in the middle of Roanoke. Continues through Feb. 2.
When: Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday-Tuesday, 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $6 admission, $2 skate rentals, $3 ice slide, $10 for all three
Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org/events/elmwood-on-ice
Monday
DMV2Go
This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with your Virginia DMV needs.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free to enter
Contact: 772-7507
Thursday
Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Features fellowship, dinner, a silent auction and the induction of the Class of 2020, including Matt McGuire, Pat Day, David Groseclose and Roger White. In addition, Bill Rutledge has been selected to receive the Wayne LaPierre Award for contributions to the game.
When: 5:30 p.m. social hour, 6:30 p.m. dinner
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: $35
Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004
Docs for Morgan Basketball Game
A fun basketball rivalry between Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine students and Carilion Clinic physicians and residents. This year’s event will feature guest player Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. Money raised through donations supports the Morgan Dana Harrington Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Patrick Henry High School, 2120 Grandin Road, Roanoke
Contact: Brittany May, may@vt.edu, 526-2606
Friday
Opera Roanoke’s “Apollo’s Fire: Return to Sugarloaf Mountain”
Apollo’s Fire performs a program of haunting melodies, foot-stomping jigs and reels, stories and a healthy dose of comedy, all with musicianship of the highest order.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke
Cost: $20-$75
Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550
Friday-Saturday
“Timeless ’20s: An Immersive Prohibition Experience”
In this collaboration with Roanoke Parks and Recreation, visitors who say the password will be allowed into a reenactment of a 1920s Prohibition-era “blind pig” where illegal alcohol was served. Features casino tables, live performances and infamous gangsters. Period costumes encouraged.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mountain View Center, Mountain View Park, 714 13th St. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $55
Contact: 853-2236, 342-5740, www.millmountain.org
Saturday
Roanoke Valley Medical Missions Gamesteak Charity Dinner
Gamesteak is a twist on the traditional Beefsteak banquet, which originated in New York in the 19th century. This black tie event involves dining on wild game without utensils. Guests are given an apron when they arrive and are served a variety of dishes throughout the event. The evening also includes a cocktail hour, live auction, band and a short overview of the work that Roanoke Valley Medical Missions does for communities both locally and abroad.
When: 6 to 10:30 p.m.
Where: The Patrick Henry, 611 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $100
Contact: www.rvmm.org/gamesteak2020
Saturday-Sunday
Roanoke Valley Gun Show
No loaded guns.
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $11 general admission, free kids 12 and younger with a paying adult
