Sunday
Yuletide
Featuring Santa Claus and his Figgy Pudding Band. This program is designed for older young people who still want to connect to a Santa they have known all their lives. It is a celebration before sending Santa back to the North Pole to get ready for his trip around the world. Refreshments will be served.
When: 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: Historical Society of Western Virginia, 101 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke
Cost: $10 ages 3 and older, free under 3
Contact: www.roanokehistory.org, 982-5465
Home for the Holidays Concert
This special program of music featuring the talented musical families of the Bouknights and the Wileys will put you in the holiday spirit. Presented by the Floyd Center for the Arts and Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Festival.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Floyd Eco Village, 188 Eco Village Trail, Floyd
Cost: $25, $5 students
Contact: Purchase tickets at www.floydartcenter.org/concerts
Sunday-Saturday
Public Ice Skating
No skating on Tuesday or Wednesday.
When: 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $6, $2 skate rental
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
ValleyStar Credit Union’s Elmwood on Ice
Ice skating and sliding in the middle of downtown Roanoke. Continues through Feb. 2.
When: Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (closed Wednesday)
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $6 admission, $2 skate rentals, $3 ice slide, $10 for all three, $75 season pass
Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org/events/elmwood-on-ice
Tuesday
Buchanan Christmas Eve Luminary Display
Celebrating the history of the town, Buchanan’s Main Street is lined with hundreds of luminaries to herald the arrival of Christmas. The luminaries are made from milk jugs collected by area residents and students at Buchanan Elementary School.
When: 6 to 11:55 p.m.
Where: Downtown Buchanan, 19753 Main St.
Cost: Free
Contact: 254-1212
Thursday-Saturday
K-Guard Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament
This high school basketball tournament features the best teams from around the region.
When: 3 to 10 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: $20 adult three-day pass, $15 student three-day pay pass, $8 adult single day, $6 student single day
Contact: 375-3004
Saturday
DIY 2020 Watercolor Wall Calendar
Make your own beautiful wall calendar for 2020. Using watercolor, follow one of our four available templates or ask the instructor to help guide your original idea into a gorgeous calendar that will inspire you throughout the year.
When: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $50, $40 Museum members
Contact: Register at www.taubmanmuseum.org, 342-5760
