Sunday

Yuletide

Featuring Santa Claus and his Figgy Pudding Band. This program is designed for older young people who still want to connect to a Santa they have known all their lives. It is a celebration before sending Santa back to the North Pole to get ready for his trip around the world. Refreshments will be served.

When: 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Historical Society of Western Virginia, 101 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $10 ages 3 and older, free under 3

Contact: www.roanokehistory.org, 982-5465

Home for the Holidays Concert

This special program of music featuring the talented musical families of the Bouknights and the Wileys will put you in the holiday spirit. Presented by the Floyd Center for the Arts and Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Festival.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Floyd Eco Village, 188 Eco Village Trail, Floyd

Cost: $25, $5 students

Contact: Purchase tickets at www.floydartcenter.org/concerts

Sunday-Saturday

Public Ice Skating

No skating on Tuesday or Wednesday.

When: 2 to 5 p.m.

Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $6, $2 skate rental

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

ValleyStar Credit Union’s Elmwood on Ice

Ice skating and sliding in the middle of downtown Roanoke. Continues through Feb. 2.

When: Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (closed Wednesday)

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: $6 admission, $2 skate rentals, $3 ice slide, $10 for all three, $75 season pass

Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org/events/elmwood-on-ice

Tuesday

Buchanan Christmas Eve Luminary Display

Celebrating the history of the town, Buchanan’s Main Street is lined with hundreds of luminaries to herald the arrival of Christmas. The luminaries are made from milk jugs collected by area residents and students at Buchanan Elementary School.

When: 6 to 11:55 p.m.

Where: Downtown Buchanan, 19753 Main St.

Cost: Free

Contact: 254-1212

Thursday-Saturday

K-Guard Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament

This high school basketball tournament features the best teams from around the region.

When: 3 to 10 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $20 adult three-day pass, $15 student three-day pay pass, $8 adult single day, $6 student single day

Contact: 375-3004

Saturday

DIY 2020 Watercolor Wall Calendar

Make your own beautiful wall calendar for 2020. Using watercolor, follow one of our four available templates or ask the instructor to help guide your original idea into a gorgeous calendar that will inspire you throughout the year.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $50, $40 Museum members

Contact: Register at www.taubmanmuseum.org, 342-5760

