Greek Festival (copy)

Flags on display during the Festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

 HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times

Sunday

The Greater Virginia Bridal Show

Hosted by Virginia Bride Magazine. Wedding vendors displaying products and services, sample catering and desserts, fashion show. Enter to win thousands of dollars in door prizes. Grand prize is a romantic getaway for two.

When: 1 to 5 p.m.

Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $10 cash only admission, free kids 12 and younger

Contact: www.vabridemagazine.com

Tuesday

Roanoke Valley College Fair

Hosted by Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem schools. An opportunity for high school juniors and seniors to meet representatives from dozens of colleges and universities. You can receive information and ask plenty of questions. Representativs of two- and four-year colleges, as well as business and technical education schools, will be present.

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com

Shinedown

With special guests Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria and Savage After Midnight.

When: 6:15 p.m.

Where: Berglund Center Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $29.50-$75

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

Wednesday

U.S. Air Force 72nd Birthday

In honor of the U.S. Air Force’s birthday, all active duty or veteran Air Force members receive free admission to the National D-Day Memorial.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: National D-Day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford

Contact: www.dday.org, 586-3329

Constitution Day: Stephen Wasby, Accountability Under Law and the Constitution

Wasby is the author of a number of books, including “The Supreme Court in the Federal Judicial System” and “Race Relations Litigation in an Age of Complexity.”

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Roanoke College, Colket Center Wortmann Ballroom, 221 College Lane, Salem

Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events

Wednesday-Saturday

Franklin County Agricultural Fair

Live shows, competitive exhibits, agricultural education, live music and performances, and midway entertainment provided by Brinkley Entertainment.

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday

Where: Franklin County Recreation Park, 2150 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount

Cost: $5 gate admission, free ages 10 and younger, $10 ride wristbands for all ages

Contact: www.fcagfair.com

Thursday

Author Event: Mary Carter Bishop

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Bishop will share an update on her story “Don’t You Ever.” The book, released in paperback in July, is a memoir of family and the consequences of secrets. Bishop, a former Roanoke Times reporter, also tells the heartfelt story of finding and losing the brother she initially didn’t know she had.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Book No Further, 112 Market St. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: www.booknofurther.com, 206-2505

Friday and Sunday

Opera Roanoke Presents “Pagliacci”

Leoncavallo’s beloved tale of love and betrayal. In a brilliant balance of humor, romance and tragedy the love story of comedy troupe leader Canio and his wife Nedda unfolds to reveal a murderous secret. The fate of Nedda and her secret lover Silvio rests in the hands of Canio, who’s driven by heartache and a thirst for revenge.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Jefferson Center Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: $20-$120

Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550

Saturday

Breakfast with the Animals: Breakfast with the Birds

Join us for breakfast and stay for conversation about the many birds that call Mill Mountain Zoo home. When the keeper chats are over guests will have the opportunity to make a cute bird companion to take home. Preregistration required.

When: 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, 2404 Prospect Road S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $14 members, $11 member child, $40 member family of 4; $18 nonmembers, $15 nonmember child; $55 nonmember family of 4

Contact: www.mmzoo.org, 343-3241

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Load comments