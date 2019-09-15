Sunday
The Greater Virginia Bridal Show
Hosted by Virginia Bride Magazine. Wedding vendors displaying products and services, sample catering and desserts, fashion show. Enter to win thousands of dollars in door prizes. Grand prize is a romantic getaway for two.
When: 1 to 5 p.m.
Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $10 cash only admission, free kids 12 and younger
Contact: www.vabridemagazine.com
Tuesday
Roanoke Valley College Fair
Hosted by Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem schools. An opportunity for high school juniors and seniors to meet representatives from dozens of colleges and universities. You can receive information and ask plenty of questions. Representativs of two- and four-year colleges, as well as business and technical education schools, will be present.
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com
Shinedown
With special guests Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria and Savage After Midnight.
When: 6:15 p.m.
Where: Berglund Center Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $29.50-$75
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
Wednesday
U.S. Air Force 72nd Birthday
In honor of the U.S. Air Force’s birthday, all active duty or veteran Air Force members receive free admission to the National D-Day Memorial.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: National D-Day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford
Contact: www.dday.org, 586-3329
Constitution Day: Stephen Wasby, Accountability Under Law and the Constitution
Wasby is the author of a number of books, including “The Supreme Court in the Federal Judicial System” and “Race Relations Litigation in an Age of Complexity.”
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Roanoke College, Colket Center Wortmann Ballroom, 221 College Lane, Salem
Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events
Wednesday-Saturday
Franklin County Agricultural Fair
Live shows, competitive exhibits, agricultural education, live music and performances, and midway entertainment provided by Brinkley Entertainment.
When: 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday
Where: Franklin County Recreation Park, 2150 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount
Cost: $5 gate admission, free ages 10 and younger, $10 ride wristbands for all ages
Contact: www.fcagfair.com
Thursday
Author Event: Mary Carter Bishop
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Bishop will share an update on her story “Don’t You Ever.” The book, released in paperback in July, is a memoir of family and the consequences of secrets. Bishop, a former Roanoke Times reporter, also tells the heartfelt story of finding and losing the brother she initially didn’t know she had.
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Book No Further, 112 Market St. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: www.booknofurther.com, 206-2505
Friday and Sunday
Opera Roanoke Presents “Pagliacci”
Leoncavallo’s beloved tale of love and betrayal. In a brilliant balance of humor, romance and tragedy the love story of comedy troupe leader Canio and his wife Nedda unfolds to reveal a murderous secret. The fate of Nedda and her secret lover Silvio rests in the hands of Canio, who’s driven by heartache and a thirst for revenge.
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Jefferson Center Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $20-$120
Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550
Saturday
Breakfast with the Animals: Breakfast with the Birds
Join us for breakfast and stay for conversation about the many birds that call Mill Mountain Zoo home. When the keeper chats are over guests will have the opportunity to make a cute bird companion to take home. Preregistration required.
When: 8:30 to 10 a.m.
Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, 2404 Prospect Road S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $14 members, $11 member child, $40 member family of 4; $18 nonmembers, $15 nonmember child; $55 nonmember family of 4
Contact: www.mmzoo.org, 343-3241
