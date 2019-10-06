Sunday
Opera Roanoke Apprentice Artists
Opera Roanoke Apprentice Artists present an afternoon of scenes and songs from American opera. A relaxed afternoon showcasing the talents of college students and recent graduates from across the region.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Hollins University, Talmadge Recital Hall, Bradley, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: www.hollins.edu/events
MercyMe Imagine Nation Tour
With Crowder and Micah Tyler.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Berglund Center Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $25.75-$152
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
Tuesday
National Alliance on Mental Illness-Roanoke Valley Candlelight Vigil
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Heights Community Church, 2014 Memorial Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: www.namiroanokevalley.us
Thursday
DMV2Go
This full service office-on-wheels is ready to help with your Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles needs.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Free to enter
Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004
Friday
Flat Pickin’ Fridays Country Concert Series
Music by Adam Rutledge.
When: 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Daleville Town Center, 90 Town Center St., Daleville
Cost: $5, free children 12 and younger
Contact: www.biglickentertainment.com
Friday-Sunday
Craftsmen’s Fall Classic Art & Craft Festival
Hundreds of artists and craftsmen from over 20 states, juried and selected for originality and creative excellence. Many new exhibitors, as well as familiar favorites. All items are made by the participating artists and craftsmen.
When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free admission with food donation to benefit Feeding America Southwest Virginia
Contact: www.gilmoreshows.com
Saturday
Salem Half Marathon
The mission is to encourage people to get outside and get physically active. The race starts and finishes on Main Street, takes runners on a tour of Salem through neighborhoods, Roanoke College and the Roanoke River Greenway.
When 8 a.m. half marathon and 8K start, 8:05 a.m. kids two-mile start, 8:10 a.m. kids one-mile start
Cost: Varies
Contact: www.salemhalfmarathon.com
Brew at the Zoo
Bring the kids or leave them with the sitter while you enjoy a relaxing date night including music from Appalachian Soul, cold beer from Beale’s Brewery and food from the 2DYE4QUE food truck.
When: 5 to 8 p.m.
Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, 2404 Prospect Road S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $10 members, $15 nonmembers, $8 age 20 and younger
Contact: www.mmzoo.org, 343-3241
Pat Bianchi Trio
Bianchi is a leading voice in the tradition of jazz organ trios. Nominated for two Grammys and heralded by Downbeat magazine as a rising star, Bianchi’s straight ahead group focuses on standards and explorations of new sounds honoring the great Hammond B3 players like Jimmy Smith and Dr. Lonnie Smith.
When: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Where: Jefferson Center, Fostek Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke
Cost: $30 general admission (plus fee)
Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550
Saturday-Sunday
Salem Gun and Knife Show
No loaded firearms, no exceptions. Concealed carry class each day from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for a $45 fee. Register a half-hour early on the day of event.
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: $9, free children under 12 with paying adult (Saturday admission good for both days)
Contact: www.cegunshows.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.