Sunday

Opera Roanoke Apprentice Artists

Opera Roanoke Apprentice Artists present an afternoon of scenes and songs from American opera. A relaxed afternoon showcasing the talents of college students and recent graduates from across the region.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Hollins University, Talmadge Recital Hall, Bradley, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: www.hollins.edu/events

MercyMe Imagine Nation Tour

With Crowder and Micah Tyler.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Berglund Center Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $25.75-$152

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

Tuesday

National Alliance on Mental Illness-Roanoke Valley Candlelight Vigil

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Heights Community Church, 2014 Memorial Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: www.namiroanokevalley.us

Thursday

DMV2Go

This full service office-on-wheels is ready to help with your Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles needs.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: Free to enter

Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004

Friday

Flat Pickin’ Fridays Country Concert Series

Music by Adam Rutledge.

When: 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Daleville Town Center, 90 Town Center St., Daleville

Cost: $5, free children 12 and younger

Contact: www.biglickentertainment.com

Friday-Sunday

Craftsmen’s Fall Classic Art & Craft Festival

Hundreds of artists and craftsmen from over 20 states, juried and selected for originality and creative excellence. Many new exhibitors, as well as familiar favorites. All items are made by the participating artists and craftsmen.

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free admission with food donation to benefit Feeding America Southwest Virginia

Contact: www.gilmoreshows.com

Saturday

Salem Half Marathon

The mission is to encourage people to get outside and get physically active. The race starts and finishes on Main Street, takes runners on a tour of Salem through neighborhoods, Roanoke College and the Roanoke River Greenway.

When 8 a.m. half marathon and 8K start, 8:05 a.m. kids two-mile start, 8:10 a.m. kids one-mile start

Cost: Varies

Contact: www.salemhalfmarathon.com

Brew at the Zoo

Bring the kids or leave them with the sitter while you enjoy a relaxing date night including music from Appalachian Soul, cold beer from Beale’s Brewery and food from the 2DYE4QUE food truck.

When: 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, 2404 Prospect Road S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $10 members, $15 nonmembers, $8 age 20 and younger

Contact: www.mmzoo.org, 343-3241

Pat Bianchi Trio

Bianchi is a leading voice in the tradition of jazz organ trios. Nominated for two Grammys and heralded by Downbeat magazine as a rising star, Bianchi’s straight ahead group focuses on standards and explorations of new sounds honoring the great Hammond B3 players like Jimmy Smith and Dr. Lonnie Smith.

When: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Center, Fostek Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $30 general admission (plus fee)

Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550

Saturday-Sunday

Salem Gun and Knife Show

No loaded firearms, no exceptions. Concealed carry class each day from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for a $45 fee. Register a half-hour early on the day of event.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $9, free children under 12 with paying adult (Saturday admission good for both days)

Contact: www.cegunshows.com

