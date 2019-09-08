Sunday
Hike for Hospice
Funds raised will support Good Samaritan Hospice’s extensive bereavement program, serving Roanoke Valley residents who are coping with loss and grief.
When: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Explore Park, Roanoke
Cost: $30, $25 students and teams (four or more members)
Contact: www.hikeforhospiceva.org
Food of Love Music and Meditation
Please bring a donation of two cans of nonperishable food items for St. Franis House.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church, 2339 Grandin Road, Roanoke
Contact: 774-5183
Tuesday
Public Lecture: Who Cares About Climate? A Religious Response to the Climate
Faith Harris is an assistant professor at the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology of Virginia Union University.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Roanoke College Antrim Chapel, 221 College Lane, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events
Tuesday-Wednesday
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue”
No job is too big, no pup is too small! An action-packed, music-filled production.
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Tickets start at $21
Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004
Friday
Flat Pickin’ Fridays Country Concert Series
Music by The Low Low Chariot.
When: 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Daleville Town Center, 90 Town Center St., Daleville
Cost: $5, free children 12 and younger
Contact: www.biglickentertainment.com
Saturday
Olde Salem Days
Featuring the work of hundreds of artisans, as well as beautifully maintained classic cars, food and live music.
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Salem, Main Street
Cost: Free admission
Contact: www.oldesalemdays.com
Harvest Moon Family Ride
Experience an evening ride on horseback through the rolling hills, fields and woodlands near Explore Park. Must wear closed-toe shoes and long pants. Helmets and tack included. Stables are located less than 2 miles from Explore Park’s service entrance on Rutrough Road. Rides will meet at 3225 Deer Path Trail, Roanoke. Minors under age 18 must be accompanied by a registered, participating adult.
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Explore Park, Blue Ridge Parkway Mile Post 115
Cost: $35
Contact: www.roanokecountyparks.com, 427-1800
Kandinsky Trio Series: Kick Off Concert
Starting off the Kandinsky’s 32nd season will be Antonin Dvorak’s beloved “Dumky Trio,” a compelling statement of longing and remembrance that is a mainstay of classical music.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Roanoke College Olin Hall Theater, 221 College Lane, Salem
Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events
30th Annual Henry Street Heritage Festival
The premier event of the Harrison Museum of African American Culture provides the primary resources to support the ongoing programs and operations of the museum. An array of diverse entertainment, educational forums and exposure to African American heritage as expressed through the performing arts, crafts, cuisines, customs and merchandise.
When: Noon to 10 p.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost:$30, $25 in advance
Contact: www.harrisonmuseum.com
REUNIONS
The William Byrd High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Village at Tinker Creek Clubhouse, 6101 Plantation Circle, Roanoke. Contact: Susan Gray Watson, watsons3@aol.com.
The Lord Botetourt High School Class of 1964 will hold its 55th reunion at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Baymont Inn, Salem. Email contact info to CLASSOF64LBHS@gmail.com or Facebook LordBotetourtHS’Golden Cavaliers’ Text 293-3454 for a confidential reply. If your 1960s class didn’t have a reunion, join us.
