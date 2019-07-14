Monday
Salem Museum Speaker Series: The Frontier Forts of Southwest Virginia
Learn about frontier forts including Fort Barger, Fort Glade Spring, Fort Hope and Fort Frederick. This talk will be presented by April Martin, programs director at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum.
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: www.salemmuseum.org, 389-6760
Monday Night Guest Speaker Series
The Playwright’s Lab at Hollins University presents a talk by a prominent working professional theater artist on Monday nights through July 22. Guest speaker is Carl Hancock Rux, playwright, librettist, composer, vocalist, poet.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mill Mountain Theatre, Waldron Stage, 20 Church Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: www.hollins.edu/events
Wednesday
Kegley Lecture Series: What did Alfred Hitchcock do in the war?
Brent Stevens, director of the Writing Center at Hollins University and lecturer in humanities, will show movie clips and speak on “Alfred Hitchcock and World War 2: Propaganda and Personal Style.”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: O. Winston Link and History Museum, 101 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: www.roanokehistory.org, 982-5465
Friday-Sunday
Hollins Festival of New Works
A showcase of readings of student work from the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins University, minimally staged for the general public and close to a dozen guest professional responders from all over the globe.
When: 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 2, 4 and 8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday (8 p.m. slot on Sunday is a panel discussion with festival guest respondents)
Where: Mill Mountain Theatre, Waldron Stage, 20 Church Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: Free, advance tickets required (www.brownpapertickets.com, search by play title)
Contact: www.hollins.edu/events
Saturday
25th Annual Francelia Butler Student Conference on Children’s Literature
Keynote speaker Amanda Firestone is an assistant professor of communication at The University of Tampa. Her research broadly examines children’s and young adult literature as it pertains to the heroine’s coming-of-age. She will address the conference theme of “The Monster Within.”
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Hollins University, Wetherill Visual Arts Center, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: www.hollins.edu/events
Breakfast with the Animals: Treats with Turtle and Tortoises
A variety of turtles and tortoises call Mill Mountain Zoo home. Enjoy breakfast and learn about these amazing reptiles. Following the keeper chats, guests will be able to design a “stained glass” turtle or tortoise to take home with them. Preregistration required.
When: 8:30 to 10 a.m.
Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, 2404 Prospect Road S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $14 members, $11 member child, $40 member family of 4; $18 nonmembers, $15 nonmember child; $55 nonmember family of 4
Contact: www.mmzoo.org, 343-3241
1940s Homefront Festival
Opportunities throughout the day include a World War II veterans reunion tent, performances by The Star City Starlettes, WWII living history displays, kids’ activities and crafts, local farm and craft vendors, food trucks and guided walking tours of the National D-Day Memorial.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: National D-Day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford
Cost: $5 with four cans of food to benefit area food bank, free for students and military
Contact: www.dday.org
Jazz in July
Music by Jazzalachian Playboys, Vosbein-Magee, Shawn Spencer & Swag, Lenny Marcus & The Big Easy Band and Jstop Latin Soul. Bring lounge chairs and blankets and a picnic. Snacks will be available to purchase from area vendors.
When: 3 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Longwood Park, 801 E. Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: www.salemva.gov
Saturday-Sunday
Salem Gun and Knife Show
No loaded firearms, no exceptions. Concealed carry class each day from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for a $45 fee. Register a half-hour early on the day of event.
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: $9, free children under 12 with paying adult. Saturday admission good for both days.
Contact: www.cegunshows.com
REUNIONS
The William Fleming High School Class of 1964 will hold its 55th reunion on Aug. 3 at Hidden Valley Country Club, 2500 Romar Road, Salem. Contact: Patty Austin Hall Brookman, 890-3888
The William Fleming High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion on Aug. 9-10 at The American Legion, 710 Apperson Drive, Salem. Contact: Smitty Clary, 525-5141
The Lord Botetourt High School Class of 1964 will hold its reunion in the fall of 2019. Email contact info to CLASSOF64LBHS@gmail.com or text 293-3454 for a confidential reply. If your 1960s class didn’t have a reunion, join us.