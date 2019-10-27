Sunday
Special Consensus
The Special Consensus is a bluegrass band that has achieved a contemporary sound in their four decades of performing, making their music a modern classic.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: $20 in advance, $25 day of show
Contact: www.floydcountrystore.com, 745-4563
Monday
Hylton Lecture 2019 — Your Free Clinic: A Vital Role in Healthcare and in the Community
Speaker Janine Underwood, executive director of the Bradley Free Clinic, which provides free, high quality health care for low income and underserved residents of the Roanoke Valley. She is a founding member of a group designed to implement a comprehensive action plan to address the opioid and addiction crisis in our communities.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Roanoke College, Colket Center, Wortmann Ballroom, 221 College Lane, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events
Tuesday
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Mozart & Salieri
Rumors of a rivalry between the composers W.A. Mozart and Antonio Salieri have swirled since they first brushed elbows in the 1770s. Come and experience the two together in concert and hear some of the epic rivalries between two master composers.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Hollins University, duPont Chapel, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $34-$52
Contact: www.rso.com, 343-9127
Wednesday
‘Imogen (aka Cymbeline)’
American Shakespeare Center Touring Company. Princess Imogen is catapulted onto an epic journey when her father, King Cymbeline, banishes her soulmate. Featuring a band of tough but lovable woodsmen, an evil queen, noble battles and unexpected plot twists, this late Shakespearean play enchants audiences with a story about a powerful princess who will do anything for love.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hollins University Theatre, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $10, one free ticket to current Hollins students, faculty and staff
Contact: www.hollins.edu/events
Wednesday-Friday
‘The Santaland Diaries’
Virginia Tech’s School of Performing Arts presents this offbeat holiday tale by David Sedaris. A brilliant evocation of what a slacker’s Christmas must feel like. This play contains adult language and content.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Theatre 101 at Virginia Tech, 200 College Ave., Blacksburg
Cost: Free admission, reservations are recommended
Contact: www.performingarts.vt.edu/index.php/events/view/the-santaland-diaries-by-david-sedaris
Thursday
Downtown Employee Halloween Costume Contest
Join us for a spooky time. Come decked out in your best Halloween costume for a chance to win cash and some downtown goodies.
When: 12:15 p.m.
Where: 1 Market Square, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org
Friday
Joan Shelley
The singer-songwriter lives near Louisville, Kentucky, and draws inspiration from there as well as musicians in Ireland, Scotland and England. With Jake Xerxes Fussell. Presented by Jefferson Center.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Spot on Kirk, 22 Kirk Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $27 plus $4 fee
Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550
Saturday
Run for Donuts 5K and Fun Run
Proceeds from this event benefit SVH Services which includes: SVH Family Services, Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center and SVH Adult Services (including Katie’s Place Community Day Program and The HUB). SVH Services’ mission is to meet the needs of individuals with unique challenges across their lifespan.
When: 8:30 a.m. 5K starts, 8:45 a.m. fun run/walk
Where: Sherwood Memorial Park, 1250 E. Main St., Salem
Cost: $30 5K run, $20 fun run/walk
Contact: www.svhservices.org
17th Annual SML Fall Chili and Craft Festival
Fall foliage and cooler temperatures create the atmosphere for this annual, family-friendly lakeside event. A competitive chili cookoff is at the center of the action with teams going all out with themes, decorations and costumes. Enjoy chili tastings and then cast your vote for “People’s Choice” and “Showmanship.” Also awarded is an overall “Best Chili” trophy. Stroll the decks of Bridgewater Plaza while enjoying live music, shopping and perusing the wares of a variety of craft vendors. Come by car or boat.
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (noon to 2 p.m. tasting, 3:30 p.m. awards)
Where: Bridgewater Plaza, 16430 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta
Cost: $7
Contact: Laura Moritz, 721-1203, marketing@visitsmithmountainlake.com
John Prine
Long considered a “songwriter’s songwriter,” Prine is a rare talent who writes the songs other songwriters would sell their souls for. Evidence of this is the long list of songwriters who have recorded gems from his extensive catalog, including Johnny Cash, Bonnie Raitt, the Everly Brothers, John Denver, Kris Kristofferson, Carly Simon, Ben Harper, Joan Baez and others.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $61.50-$101.50
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
