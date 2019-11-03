Monday

So You Think You Can Dance Live! 2019

The 16-time Emmy Award-winning show that sparked America’s fascination with dance is set to captivate audiences again this fall on tour. Celebrating its 16th season, members of the Top 10 finalists will make their way to the Salem Civic Center. Along with these finalists, the Season 16 tour lineup will feature two of Dance’s All-Stars.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $35, $45, $85

Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004

Tuesday

Russian Ballet Theatre Presents ‘Swan Lake’

Those faithful to the tradition of “Swan Lake” must see Russian Ballet Theatre’s new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s timeless classic. The Russian Ballet Theatre has partnered with PLUS1, an initiative that connects artists with causes, so that $1 from every ticket sold will support local public school teachers and their classroom projects in Roanoke and surrounding areas through DonorsChoose.org.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $37-$78

Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550

Wednesday

‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’

Tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $42, $54.50, $77; $5.00 parking

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

Thursday

DMV2Go

This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with your Virginia DMV needs.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: Free to enter

Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004

Roanoke College Coffee Shop Talk

“An Inside Look at Inside-Out: Teaching and Learning in Prison.” Inside-Out is a unique educational program that brings traditional college students together with incarcerated individuals for semester-long learning. Join Daisy Ball for a conversation about the program she has established at Roanoke College, in collaboration with the Roanoke County Jail. Several students involved in with the program will speak about their experiences.

When: 8 to 9 p.m.

Where: Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea, 17 E. Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events

Friday

Chris Janson

Breakout country star Chris Janson brings his high-energy stage show to Salem. With special guest Clare Dunn.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $36, $46

Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004

Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Fayetteville Marksmen

When: 7:05 p.m.

Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $11-$22

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

Friday-Sunday

The Stocked Market

The Junior League of Roanoke Valley’s annual shopping extravaganza. This holiday market boasts over a hundred vendors from across the country. All funds raised stay within the Roanoke Valley and are used for the JLRV’s mission.

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday (preview coffee 8 to 11 a.m.), 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $10, $20 preview coffee

Contact: www.jlrv.org

Saturday

Virginia’s Veterans Parade

Parade participants include military units from across Virginia, military marching units and individual veterans accompanied by military, college and high school bands. Meet and greet veterans prior to the parade at 9:30 a.m. in the Roanoke City Market Building.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Downtown Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: www.virginiasveteransparade.org

100 Noble Men of Roanoke Fashion Show and Fundraiser

Presented by Positive Action for Life. An evening celebrating survivors and raising funds for the fight against cancer. A fashion show featuring the gentlemen of Roanoke Valley with music provided by the Kemistry Band.

When: 6 p.m. pre-show reception in Fralin Atrium, 7:15 p.m. fashion show

Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $40 general admission

Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Load comments