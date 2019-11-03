Monday
So You Think You Can Dance Live! 2019
The 16-time Emmy Award-winning show that sparked America’s fascination with dance is set to captivate audiences again this fall on tour. Celebrating its 16th season, members of the Top 10 finalists will make their way to the Salem Civic Center. Along with these finalists, the Season 16 tour lineup will feature two of Dance’s All-Stars.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: $35, $45, $85
Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004
Tuesday
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents ‘Swan Lake’
Those faithful to the tradition of “Swan Lake” must see Russian Ballet Theatre’s new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s timeless classic. The Russian Ballet Theatre has partnered with PLUS1, an initiative that connects artists with causes, so that $1 from every ticket sold will support local public school teachers and their classroom projects in Roanoke and surrounding areas through DonorsChoose.org.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke
Cost: $37-$78
Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550
Wednesday
‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’
Tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $42, $54.50, $77; $5.00 parking
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
Thursday
DMV2Go
This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with your Virginia DMV needs.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Free to enter
Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004
Roanoke College Coffee Shop Talk
“An Inside Look at Inside-Out: Teaching and Learning in Prison.” Inside-Out is a unique educational program that brings traditional college students together with incarcerated individuals for semester-long learning. Join Daisy Ball for a conversation about the program she has established at Roanoke College, in collaboration with the Roanoke County Jail. Several students involved in with the program will speak about their experiences.
When: 8 to 9 p.m.
Where: Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea, 17 E. Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events
Friday
Chris Janson
Breakout country star Chris Janson brings his high-energy stage show to Salem. With special guest Clare Dunn.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: $36, $46
Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004
Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Fayetteville Marksmen
When: 7:05 p.m.
Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $11-$22
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
Friday-Sunday
The Stocked Market
The Junior League of Roanoke Valley’s annual shopping extravaganza. This holiday market boasts over a hundred vendors from across the country. All funds raised stay within the Roanoke Valley and are used for the JLRV’s mission.
When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday (preview coffee 8 to 11 a.m.), 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $10, $20 preview coffee
Contact: www.jlrv.org
Saturday
Virginia’s Veterans Parade
Parade participants include military units from across Virginia, military marching units and individual veterans accompanied by military, college and high school bands. Meet and greet veterans prior to the parade at 9:30 a.m. in the Roanoke City Market Building.
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Downtown Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: www.virginiasveteransparade.org
100 Noble Men of Roanoke Fashion Show and Fundraiser
Presented by Positive Action for Life. An evening celebrating survivors and raising funds for the fight against cancer. A fashion show featuring the gentlemen of Roanoke Valley with music provided by the Kemistry Band.
When: 6 p.m. pre-show reception in Fralin Atrium, 7:15 p.m. fashion show
Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke
Cost: $40 general admission
Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.