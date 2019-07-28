Monday
Yoga for the People
Bring your own mat. All are welcome.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: https://freeyogaforthepeople.weebly.com
Tuesday
The Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia
Drum Corps International will feature eight corps.
When: 7 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.)
Where: Salem Football Stadium, 1008 Texas St., Salem
Cost: $25-$30, $20 (groups of 20 or more)
Contact: www.summermusicgames.org
Storybook Safari
In this fun program, both child and caregiver will hear an animal themed children’s book, meet Mill Mountain Zoo education animals, have a mini-tour of the zoo and ride the train. For 4- to 6-year-olds to attend with a caregiver.
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, 2404 Prospect Road S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $15 member child with caregiver, $20 nonmember child with caregiver, $5 for each additional child coming with a caregiver
Contact: www.mmzoo.org, 343-3241
Wednesday
Le Tour Roanoke
Enjoy an evening of cycling and dining at Roanoke’s greatest local eateries. You will be accompanied by fellow cyclists/foodies to take a sectional tour of the city, stopping at each featured restaurant and sampling the best they have to offer. In total you will ride approximately 5 miles in roughly 2.5 hours and have sampled appetizers, entrees and desserts at a different restaurant. Bring your own bike or you may rent one.
When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: Meet at Underdog Bikes, 1113 Piedmont St. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $25, registration required
Contact: 529-4527
Wednesday-Sunday
23rd Annual Mountain Valley Cluster Dog Show
Come inside during the dog days of summer and watch these dogs and their handlers compete for top honors. Vendors with a variety of dog products, items and gifts for sale. Lunch buffet and concessions available each day.
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Free admission
Contact: www.roanokekennelclub.com
‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr.’
Summer youth production presents a musical portrayal of a mermaid who longs to live on land.
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Mill Mountain Theatre, Trinkle Mainstage, 1 Market Square, Roanoke
Cost: $15-$22
Contact: www.millmountain.org, 342-5740
Thursday
Party in Elmwood
Enjoy music by Part Time Party Time Band, friends, food and drinks. Bring your lawn chair. No coolers, please.
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $5, free kids under 12
Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org/events
Friday-Saturday
Steppin’ Out Festival
Features over 200 artists and crafts people from around the United States selling unique handcrafted items: jewelry, pottery, textiles, metal work, basketry, stained and fused glass, yard art, fine art, furniture, toys, artisan foods and more. Continuous live music all afternoon and well into the evening.
When: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Downtown Blacksburg
Cost: Free admission and free parking shuttle
Contact: http://blacksburgsteppinout.com
Saturday
Kegs and Barrels: Wine and Craft Beer Festival
Wine and craft beer tastings from regional craftspeople. Music by 360 Band, Blue Mule and Medicinal Americana. New this year, bring the kids and enjoy bounce houses and other family activities.
When: 3 to 8 p.m.
Where: Green Hill Park, 2501 Green Hill Park Road, Salem
Cost: $30 advance tasting tickets, $35 day of event, $10 designated driver or ages 16-21, free ages 15 and younger
Contact: www.s-rcchamber.org, 387-0267
Saturday-Sunday
Big Lick Comic-Con
A celebration of comics and pop culture featuring over 120 exhibitors with comics, artists, gaming, cosplay, toys, movies, food trucks, day specific entertainment and more.
When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $15, $25 weekend pass with VIP early entry on Saturday and exclusive bag with goodies, free kids 10 and younger
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
REUNIONS
The William Fleming High School Class of 1964 will hold its 55th reunion on Aug. 3 at Hidden Valley Country Club, 2500 Romar Road, Salem. Contact: Patty Austin Hall Brookman, 890-3888
The William Fleming High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion on Aug. 9-10 at The American Legion, 710 Apperson Drive, Salem. Contact: Smitty Clary, 525-5141
The Franklin County High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion on Sept. 7 at Ferrum College, Franklin Hall, Blue Mountain Room. Contact: Bkent196950@gmail.com
The Lord Botetourt High School Class of 1964 will hold its reunion in the fall of 2019. Email contact info to CLASSOF64LBHS@gmail.com or Facebook LordBotetourtHS’Golden Cavaliers’ Text 293-3454 for a confidential reply. If your 1960s class didn’t have a reunion, join us.