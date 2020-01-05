Sunday
Public Ice Skating
Skate with the Rail Yard Dawgs players.
When: 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $6, $2 skate rental
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
Sunday-Saturday
ValleyStar Credit Union’s Elmwood on Ice
Ice skating and sliding in the middle of downtown Roanoke. Continues through Feb. 2.
When: Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday-Tuesday, 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $6 admission, $2 skate rentals, $3 ice slide, $10 for all three
Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org/events/elmwood-on-ice
Monday
Cole Bluegrass Show
The bands this month will be Southern Gentlemen and Blue Connection.
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Salem Senior Center, 110 Union St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: Dwayne Cole, Dwayne@Bluegrass-in-Roanoke.com, 580-6637
Wednesday-Thursday
DMV2Go
This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with your Virginia DMV needs.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Free to enter
Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004
Friday
Earth Friendly Friday — Looking for Global Warming in All the Wrong Places
Guest speaker Kevin Myatt will explain how Roanoke area historical weather statistics may bear some fingerprints of global climate change — but not necessarily where many people expect to find them. Myatt writes the Weather Journal column for The Roanoke Times, as well as an online blog, and he also works as night editor for the Times and is a veteran storm chaser.
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Unitarian Universalist Church, 2015 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: Dan Crawford, dbcrawford@cox.net, 343-5080
Friday-Sunday
Stampede Championship Rodeo
Enjoy the fast-paced rodeo action featuring bull riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, barrel racing, mutton busting and more.
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: $18 for all seats Friday, $20-$27 Saturday-Sunday
Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004
11th Annual Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show
Solve all your projects in one place in one weekend. You’ll find the latest products and services for your home and landscape: builders, remodelers, contractors, building materials, decks, pools, spas, entertainment systems, storage solutions, all kinds of plants, landscape displays, kitchenware, home accessories and more.
When: 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Contact: showtechnology.com/event/annual-greater-roanoke-home-garden-show
Saturday
Crawford & Power Cimmaron Country
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Harvester Performance Center, 450 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
Cost: $17 advance general admission, $22 day of show if available (plus fees)
Contact: www.harvester-music.com, 484-8277
The Lea’s High School Winter Classic
The sixth annual basketball challenge awards the “Mayor’s Cup” and the “Southwest Virginia County Cup” this year to the winner of the marque matchup between Patrick Henry and William Fleming. Includes the following lineup: noon, Hidden Valley High School vs. Cave Spring High School for the Southwest Virginia County Cup; 1:45 p.m., North Cross High School vs. Roanoke Catholic High School; 3:30 p.m., William Fleming High School girls vs. Patrick Henry High School girls for the Mayor’s Cup; 5:30 p.m., Patrick Henry High School vs. William Fleming High School for the Mayor’s Cup.
When: Noon to 8 p.m.
Where: Berglund Center Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $10 general admission
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
