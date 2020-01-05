Sunday

Public Ice Skating

Skate with the Rail Yard Dawgs players.

When: 2 to 5 p.m.

Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $6, $2 skate rental

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

Sunday-Saturday

ValleyStar Credit Union’s Elmwood on Ice

Ice skating and sliding in the middle of downtown Roanoke. Continues through Feb. 2.

When: Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday-Tuesday, 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: $6 admission, $2 skate rentals, $3 ice slide, $10 for all three

Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org/events/elmwood-on-ice

Monday

Cole Bluegrass Show

The bands this month will be Southern Gentlemen and Blue Connection.

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Salem Senior Center, 110 Union St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: Dwayne Cole, Dwayne@Bluegrass-in-Roanoke.com, 580-6637

Wednesday-Thursday

DMV2Go

This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with your Virginia DMV needs.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: Free to enter

Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004

Friday

Earth Friendly Friday — Looking for Global Warming in All the Wrong Places

Guest speaker Kevin Myatt will explain how Roanoke area historical weather statistics may bear some fingerprints of global climate change — but not necessarily where many people expect to find them. Myatt writes the Weather Journal column for The Roanoke Times, as well as an online blog, and he also works as night editor for the Times and is a veteran storm chaser.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Unitarian Universalist Church, 2015 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: Dan Crawford, dbcrawford@cox.net, 343-5080

Friday-Sunday

Stampede Championship Rodeo

Enjoy the fast-paced rodeo action featuring bull riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, barrel racing, mutton busting and more.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $18 for all seats Friday, $20-$27 Saturday-Sunday

Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004

11th Annual Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show

Solve all your projects in one place in one weekend. You’ll find the latest products and services for your home and landscape: builders, remodelers, contractors, building materials, decks, pools, spas, entertainment systems, storage solutions, all kinds of plants, landscape displays, kitchenware, home accessories and more.

When: 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Contact: showtechnology.com/event/annual-greater-roanoke-home-garden-show

Saturday

Crawford & Power Cimmaron Country

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Harvester Performance Center, 450 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

Cost: $17 advance general admission, $22 day of show if available (plus fees)

Contact: www.harvester-music.com, 484-8277

The Lea’s High School Winter Classic

The sixth annual basketball challenge awards the “Mayor’s Cup” and the “Southwest Virginia County Cup” this year to the winner of the marque matchup between Patrick Henry and William Fleming. Includes the following lineup: noon, Hidden Valley High School vs. Cave Spring High School for the Southwest Virginia County Cup; 1:45 p.m., North Cross High School vs. Roanoke Catholic High School; 3:30 p.m., William Fleming High School girls vs. Patrick Henry High School girls for the Mayor’s Cup; 5:30 p.m., Patrick Henry High School vs. William Fleming High School for the Mayor’s Cup.

When: Noon to 8 p.m.

Where: Berglund Center Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $10 general admission

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

