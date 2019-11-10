Sunday

Valley Chamber Orchestra

Roanoke’s premier community orchestra presents its fall concert, conducted by Shelbie Wahl-Fouts. This concert features recognizable orchestral favorites often popularized in children’s toys and cartoons — including selections from Grieg’s “Peer Gynt,” Stravinsky’s “The Firebird,” Bizet’s “Farandole,” Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” and Offenbach’s cancan, as well as Prokofiev’s classic “Peter and the Wolf.”

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Hollins University, duPont Chapel, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: www.hollins.edu/events

Monday

Veterans Day Observance

Program will include keynote address by D-Day historian and author Peter Caddick-Adams, patriotic music and art display from Bedford Elementary School, dedication of the latest installment of veteran bricks and recognition of all veterans in attendance. Guests are asked to bring their own chair. No coolers or pets with the exception of service animals.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: National D-Day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford

Cost: Free admission 10 a.m. to noon

Contact: www.dday.org

Tuesday

Ruben Studdard Sings Luther Vandross

American Idol’s Studdard pays tribute to the legendary Vandross in a new album and tour.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $40-$70 (plus fee)

Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550

Can We Talk? Civil Discourse and Democracy: Howard Kurtz in Conversation with Jen Psaki

The 2019 Henry H. Fowler Distinguished Public Speaker Program. Many decry current breakdowns of civility that seem worse than any time before in American political parties, branches of government, media and other public institutions. Kurtz, media specialist for Fox News, and Psaki, former communications director for the Obama Administration, will engage in a conversation on the decline in civility, especially as it relates to government and the media.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Roanoke College, Bast Center, 221 College Lane, Salem

Cost: Free, tickets required

Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events

REO Speedwagon

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $59.50-$99.50

Contact: www.theberglundcenter,com, 853-5483

Wednesday

Mandolin Orange

With Sunny War. Mandolin Orange is highly acclaimed bluegrass, folk and country inspired.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $35, $65 VIP

Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004

Thursday-Sunday

Cirque du Soleil AXEL

A new electrifying experience fusing world-class ice skating with breathtaking acrobatics. Follow AXEL and his dynamic group of friends whose passion for live music and graphic arts come to life in an exhilarating adventure that reminds us that our dreams are within reach.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Berglund Center Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $41.50-$122

Contact: www.theberglundcenter,com, 853-5483

Friday

Mariachi Music Ensemble

Mariachi Feliz will present an evening of Buenas Noches, a Latin celebration of the season and a music culture.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Hollins University, duPont Chapel, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: www.hollins.edu/events

Friday-Saturday

Theatre Roanoke College: ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’

By William Shakespeare. The bard’s classic comedy full of puckish fairy mischief.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Roanoke College, Olin Theater, 221 College Lane, Salem

Cost: $7, $5 seniors and students

Contact: www.trcfall2019.eventbrite.com

Saturday

CIAA Football Championship

More than just a football game. Come for the pregame tailgate and fan zone and be sure to view the high stepping half time show with bands from the two participating teams to entertain young and old.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Salem Stadium, 1002 Texas St., Salem

Cost: Advance tickets, $25 reserved, $15 general admission; prices increase day of game

Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com

