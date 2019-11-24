Sunday

‘The Bargain’

By Charles Dickens and Karen Sue Semones. A modern adaptation of a holiday ghost story by the author of “A Christmas Carol.”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Star City Playhouse, 107 S. Pollard St., Vinton

Cost: $12, $8 seniors and students

Contact: 366-1446, Star City Playhouse on Facebook

Wednesday

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

Step into a simpler time filled with sweet dreams and Christmas magic. With world-class artists, more than 200 dazzling costumes, stunning sets, towering puppets and soaring birds, don’t miss your chance to ring in the holidays with this acclaimed Christmas extravaganza. Celebrate this holiday tradition and relive the dream with Tchaikovsky’s timeless score.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $37-$188

Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550

Wednesday-Sunday

ValleyStar Credit Union’s Elmwood on Ice

Ice skating and sliding in the middle of downtown Roanoke. Continues through Feb. 2.

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, 2 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: $6 admission, $2 skate rentals, $3 ice slide, $10 for all three, $75 season pass

Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org/events/elmwood-on-ice

Thursday

Atlantic Union Bank Drumstick Dash

Sure to get you into a thankful spirit as you and your family “move your feet so others can eat.” All proceeds support the Rescue Mission in providing more than 250,000 meals to hungry families. Enjoy music along the USA Track and Field-certified route. A fun, family-friendly, rain-or-shine race.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Race starts at Williamson and Franklin roads, Roanoke

Cost: Varies, register online at drumstickdash.net

Contact: 777-7683

Fashions for Evergreens

A unique tree competition, featuring more than 34 professionally designed trees. Enjoy a self-guided tour throughout the historic property and vote for your favorites with as little as a penny. All proceeds benefit the United Way of Roanoke Valley. Trees on display through New Year’s Day.

Where: The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 985-5900

Friday

35th Anniversary ‘Mannheim Steamroller Christmas’ by Chip Davis

Join the celebration as Mannheim Steamroller celebrates 35 years of holiday magic.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $57, $71

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

Friday-Saturday

Fantasyland

The Historical Society of Western Virginia hosts the story-telling, guitar-playing Santa in Fantasyland.

When: 10 a.m. Sing-along designed for younger children, 11 a.m. and noon

Where: O. Winston Link Museum, 101 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke

Cost: $7, $5 ages 4-12, $3 age 3 and younger

Contact: www.roanokehistory.org, 982-5465

Friday-Sunday

Illuminights: Explore Park’s Winter Walk of Lights

Explore your holiday spirit through a dazzling world of more than 500,000 lights. Journey at your own pace on a walking tour of displays celebrating nature, fantasy, adventure and Christmas traditions. Travel down a half-mile wooded path and take in the sights and sounds of the season. All proceeds go to support the missions of Center in the Square and Explore Park. Continues through Jan. 1.

When: 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: Explore Park, Milepost 115, Blue Ridge Parkway, Roanoke

Cost: $6-$17

Contact: www.roanokecountyparks.com, 387-6078, ext. 0

Roanoke Valley Mineral and Gem Society Annual Show

Food drive to benefit the Salem/Roanoke County Food Pantry. Fluorescent mineral display every hour on the half-hour, presented by the Gem and Mineral Society of Lynchburg, plus geode sales, mineral specimens, beads, finished jewelry.

When: 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $5 good for all three days, free age 14 and younger with paying adult

Contact: For more details visit Roanoke Valley Mineral & Gem Society on Facebook

Saturday

Buchanan Tree Lighting

Make memories with your family. Hundreds of families, visitors and tourists from the valley flock to Main Street each year to enjoy the simpler things in life, gathering with family and friends to sing familiar carols and take part in the countdown to light the town tree.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Main Street, Buchanan

Cost: Free

Contact: www.townofbuchanan.com

